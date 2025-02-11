Daniel Webster endorses Erin Huntley in critical HD 45 contest

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster is putting his political power behind Erin Huntley’s bid for the Florida House. The longtime Congressman is endorsing Huntley as she challenges Democratic state Rep. Leonard Spencer.

“Erin Huntley is the principled leader we need in Florida House District 45,” Webster said. “With her private-sector experience, deep roots in our community, and steadfast conservative principles, she is the fighter we need to represent us. Erin will win back this seat and she has my full support and endorsement.”

Huntley, Chair of the Orange GOP, announced last month she intends to run for the seat that covers parts of Orange and Osceola counties. She welcomed the support of Webster, who served as Florida House Speaker and in the Florida Senate before his election to Congress.

“It is a true honor to have the support of our local Congressman, Daniel Webster,” Huntley said.

“Florida’s 11th Congressional District includes all of Orange County’s portion of State House District 45, and the people of our community know and respect Congressman Webster’s leadership, integrity, and dedication to public service. As Florida’s first Republican Speaker of the State House in over 100 years, he helped establish many of the educational and homeschool freedoms we enjoy today, ensuring families can choose the best path for their children’s education.”

Webster also knew what it took to dislodge Democrats from swing seats as he led the Republican caucus in 1996. He also unseated Democratic U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson when he won his seat in Congress in 2010 and defended his seat against some serious challengers in later years.

Huntley is running in one of the biggest political battlegrounds in the state in HD 45. Spencer unseated Republican state Rep. Carolina Amesty in November in an especially tight race. That makes Spencer the only Democrat currently in the House to win a seat where a majority of voters supported Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris for President.

Huntley remains the only Republican filed for the seat, but Windermere Republican Debbie Galvin is rumored to be considering a run.