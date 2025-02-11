Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.11.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Folks, it’s back: We Are TGH Day at the Florida State Capitol.

More than 100 patient advocates and their families are in Tallahassee to share their stories of the world-class care they received at Tampa General Hospital. USF Health Morsani College of Medicine students also participate in today’s events.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo and Rep. Sam Garrison will join TGH president and CEO John Couris, as well as Scott Arnold, TGH’s Executive vice president and chief innovation officer, and Nish Patel, M.D., vice president of Medical Informatics for USF Tampa General Physicians, for a discussion on innovation in health care in the Senate Portico at 1:30 p.m.

As the region’s only university-affiliated academic health system, Tampa General is at the forefront of groundbreaking research, pioneering advancements and world-class training that are reshaping the future of care delivery across the industry. Examples of TGH’s innovative technologies, including the TGH exoskeleton, AquaBot and Aquafence, will be displayed at the Capitol for lawmakers and legislative aides to explore on We Are TGH Day. A member of the AeroMed helicopter fleet is also positioned on Adams Street for attendees to explore.

And, yes, there are food trucks! Visit Adams Street to see the innovations and grab a bite for free. BBQ, pizza, ice cream and coffee are all available today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Less than a month after passing the TRUMP Act, the Florida Legislature will reconvene for a Special Session at noon today to modify the anti-illegal immigration bill. This time, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had previously expressed concerns over the initial legislation, will fully support it.

Key changes include removing a provision designating the Agriculture Commissioner as the state’s chief immigration officer. Instead, a newly formed State Board of Immigration Enforcement, consisting of the Governor, Agriculture Commissioner, Attorney General, and Chief Financial Officer, will oversee border enforcement. All members must agree on a decision for it to become policy.

Lawmakers say the new bills reflect productive discussions and feedback from DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, and the White House. The proposed changes aim to enhance interior enforcement and combat illegal immigration.

The legislation also includes increased funding for law enforcement, requires pre-trial detention for undocumented immigrants who commit felonies, revises the state’s migrant transport program, creates state-level crimes for illegal entry and re-entry, and expands information-sharing with ICE.

The Legislature will consider multiple bills addressing these changes, with sponsors highlighting the collaborative effort to strengthen Florida’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce released its annual Florida Jobs and Competitiveness Agenda, Where We Stand 2025, outlining the business lobby’s legislative priorities for the 2025 Legislative Session.

“Florida is outpacing the nation, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce is leading the charge in uniting Florida leaders to ensure Florida remains a launchpad of economic opportunity, growth, and prosperity for all. Together, we are proving that a competitive economy, strong leadership, and a unified vision can transform lives, grow opportunity, and keep Florida, Florida,” said Keith Koenig, Chair of CITY Furniture and Chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Where We Stand 2025 uses the Florida 2030 Blueprint and its Six Pillars Framework as its guide. It incorporates input from Florida Chamber members across all industries and regions, including local chambers of commerce, economic development leaders, and trade associations. This agenda, focused on the Florida 2030 Blueprint mission of making Florida the 10th largest global economy by 2030, provides a roadmap to make Florida more competitive.

The priorities outlined in Where We Stand include making Florida a leader in mental health, addressing “man-made cost drivers” impacting insurance premiums, implementing solutions to the affordable housing shortage, and eliminating the sales tax on commercial rents.

Read the full report here.

“How the new Donald Trump era upended Florida politics” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — Trump’s return to power has significantly altered Florida’s political order, creating both opportunities and challenges for Gov. DeSantis. Trump’s administration is now filled with Floridians, leading to vacancies and power struggles among ambitious Republicans eager to fill them.

DeSantis, once seen as having considerable influence, now faces a more complex dynamic. A public feud with Republican legislators over immigration policy highlights a shift in power, with lawmakers prioritizing Trump’s agenda over DeSantis’ preferences. The dispute centers on who should control the state’s immigration enforcement efforts, a point of contention fueled by DeSantis’ strained relationships with key figures like Simpson.

Speculation abounds regarding DeSantis’ potential political heir, especially with his Lieutenant Governor’s appointment as interim president of Florida International University. Meanwhile, Republicans like Matt Gaetz, Simpson, and Byron Donalds — all of whom have strong ties to Trump — are rumored to be eyeing a run for Governor in 2026.

Despite his declining influence, DeSantis remains popular with Republican voters. His political style, marked by open confrontation, has led to clashes with various entities. However, his recent tensions with the Legislature suggest a possible shift toward compromise as both sides seek to resolve outstanding issues.

It may take some time to become apparent how different the rest of the Governor’s term will be. The Regular Legislative Session is scheduled to begin on March 4. DeSantis is widely seen in Florida as considering another White House run in 2028.

“We’re going to have to get together to solve the state’s problems,” said State Sen. Joe Gruters, who sponsored the immigration bill. “I hope that he’s going to be a willing partner and not just take every opportunity to put himself back out there for 2028.”

“Two planeloads of deported migrants from the U.S. headed back to Venezuela” via Antonio Maria Delgado of the Miami Herald — Two jetliners sent by Venezuela to the United States were headed back to the South American country Monday carrying the first group of deported migrants in accord with the recently reached agreement with the Trump administration, the Caracas regime said. U.S. officials notified their Venezuelan counterparts that some of the Venezuelans deported included members of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang. “As appropriate, the… individuals will be subject to a rigorous investigation as soon as they touch Venezuelan soil and will be subject to the actions provided for in our justice system,” the Venezuelan government said. The planes, two Brazilian-made Embraer 190s belonging to the Venezuelan flag carrier Conviasa, have a capacity of 96 passengers each and had initially made a stopover in Cancun, Mexico, before landing at Biggs Army Airfield in El Paso, Texas.

“Trump hits foreign steel and aluminum with tariffs, restarting an old fight” via Ana Swanson of The New York Times — Trump announced sweeping tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, re-upping a policy from his first term that pleased domestic metal makers, but hurt other American industries and ignited trade wars with allies on multiple fronts. The President signed two official proclamations to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum from all countries globally. A White House official said in a call with reporters that no exclusions would be offered and that the President was directing customs officials to dramatically increase their oversight over such imports. The measures will be welcomed by domestic steelmakers, who argue they are struggling to compete against cheap foreign metals. As they did during Trump’s first term, U.S. metal makers have been lobbying the administration for protection. Trump officials agree that a strong domestic metal sector is essential for U.S. national security.

“Judge rules the White House failed to comply with court order” via Mattathias Schwartz of The New York Times — A federal judge declared the White House in defiance of his order to release billions in federal grants, marking a first time judicial accusation of Trump administration disobedience. The White House appealed, claiming its actions are “lawful.” This escalates the conflict between the executive and judicial branches. VP Vance’s claim that judges can’t control executive power fuels the tension. Trump allies accuse judges of overreach. Democratic AGs insist “no administration is above the law.” The judge stopped short of contempt charges but reiterated his order, noting potential penalties for non-compliance. Compliance is partial, with reports of funds still frozen.

“Trump removes Government Ethics Office director” via Myah Ward of POLITICO — Trump has removed the Office of Government Ethics director, an official tasked with ensuring government workers comply with conflict of interest and ethics requirements. The Senate confirmed David Huitema in December for a five-year term. His dismissal was announced in one sentence on the OGE website, stating that the office had been notified that Trump was removing him as director. The website also said OGE will revert to an acting director: Shelley K. Finlayson, chief of staff and program counsel at the office.

“Trump fires Boards of U.S. military service academies” via Jack Detsch of POLITICO — Trump said he had ordered the firings of the Boards of visitors for all of the U.S. military’s service academies, the outside advisory panels that help oversee academic programs and student life, saying that the government’s training grounds for military officers had been invaded by so-called “woke” ideology. “Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard.” Trump did not immediately announce the appointment of new members to the Boards.

“Make America wealthy again” via Dave Levinthal of Business Insider — So far, Trump’s immigration raids have focused chiefly on migrants accused of committing crimes since entering the country. However, the prospect of widespread busts on farms and factories has rattled the business community, which relies heavily on migrant labor in areas such as agriculture, meatpacking, and construction. The MAWA plan is to pressure business allies in Trump’s inner circle rather than on the President directly and steer clear of Stephen Miller, the administration’s most outspoken anti-immigration hard-liner. “Stephen Miller won’t ever be convinced. Forget that,” says a lobbyist from a prominent trade association. “But Trump can be convinced not to screw over fellow businesspeople. Miller isn’t the only dude who has Trump’s ear.” Instead, they’ll seek to influence Brooke Rollins, Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Agriculture, and Kristi Noem, his Secretary of Homeland Security. Both are longtime business advocates, and Noem served as Governor of South Dakota, home to migrant-dependent industries like beef processing and dairy.

“Farmers on the hook for millions after Trump freezes USDA funds” via Daniel Wu, Gaya Gupta and Anumita Kaur of The Washington Post — Farmers report missing millions of dollars of funding they were promised by the USDA, despite promises from the Trump administration that a federal funding freeze would not apply to projects directly benefiting individuals. On his first day in office, Trump ordered the USDA to freeze funds for several programs designated by Joe Biden’s signature clean-energy and health care law, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. The freeze paused some funding for the department’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which helps farmers address natural resource concerns, and the Rural Energy for America Program, which provides financial assistance for farmers to improve their infrastructure. Farmers who signed contracts with the USDA under those programs paid up front to build fencing, plant new crops and install renewable energy systems. Now, with that money frozen, they’re on the hook.

“Trump says no right of return for Palestinians in Gaza under his plan for U.S. ‘ownership’” via The Associated Press — Trump said Palestinians in Gaza would not have a right to return under his plan for U.S. “ownership” of the war-torn territory, contradicting other officials in his administration who have sought to argue Trump was only calling for the temporary relocation of its population. Less than a week after floating his plan for the U.S. to take control of Gaza and turn it into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” Trump said, “No, they wouldn’t,” when asked if Palestinians in Gaza would have a right to return to the territory. It comes as he has ramped up pressure on Arab states, especially U.S. allies Jordan and Egypt, to take in Palestinians from Gaza, who claim the territory as part of a future homeland. “We’ll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is,” Trump said. “In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent.”

“Marco Rubio: Come up with your own plans for Gaza” via Sam Barron of Newsmax — Rubio said other countries must develop their ideas for the Gaza Strip. Appearing on SiriusXM Patriot, Rubio defended Trump’s idea to build resorts on the Gaza Strip, turning it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” Countries like Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia have rejected the idea. “Donald Trump is the only one who’s stood up and said, ‘I’m willing to help do it,'” Rubio said. “All these other leaders, they’re going to have to step up. If they’ve got a better idea, then now is the time. “Now is the time for the other governments and other powers in the region — some of these very rich countries — to basically say, OK, we’ll do it. We’re going to pay for this; we’re going to step forward; we’re going to be the ones that take charge. None of them is offering to do it.”

“Florida could lose millions in medical research dollars, sparking fears that lab lights will ‘go out’” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida universities and institutions stand to lose millions of dollars in funding from the National Institutes of Health under changes proposed by the Trump administration, alarming researchers that the cuts could slow scientific progress and deprive patients of new treatments. A federal judge temporarily blocked the NIH from implementing the plan late Monday after 22 states sued to stop it. Florida institutions have nearly 2,000 NIH-supported projects worth more than $1 billion, with the work supporting research into cancer, spinal cord injuries, diabetes, and many other medical conditions. Reducing that funding could result in layoffs and grind essential projects to a halt, said Talat Rahman, faculty union president at the University of Central Florida.

Happening today — The Florida Nonprofit Alliance (FNA) is hosting its inaugural Nonprofit Day at the Capitol on Feb. 11 and 12. Over 60 nonprofits from across Florida will gather to highlight the sector’s significant economic impact, which includes employing 7% of the state’s population and generating $116 billion in revenue. The event aims to raise awareness among policymakers, businesses, and donors about nonprofits’ vital role and their challenges, such as financial instability among workers and the impact of natural disasters. FNA President and CEO Sabeen Perwaiz emphasizes the need to recognize the economic strength and importance of the nonprofit sector in Florida. Attendees can learn about nonprofits, meet dedicated individuals, and understand the sector’s challenges.

“Monique Miller to file open-carry legislation in House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — An open-carry bill will be filed in the House. However, its sponsor acknowledges the gun rights legislation may face resistance. Rep. Miller said she has a bill in drafting that would allow anyone in Florida to carry firearms openly. She said the issue is crucial in the state for women who own guns. “Sometimes women have to choose between protecting themselves and what they want to wear that day,” Miller said. “Women have to worry that if they have a gun showing, they could face 60 days in jail.” This isn’t the first time there has been a push for open-carry legislation in the House. Former Rep. Joel Rudman filed an open-carry bill late last year, but it was withdrawn when he resigned from the House to run for Congress.

“GOP lawmakers propose banning AI gun detection” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — There’s a growing market for harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and report guns, and local governments in Florida are quickly hiring companies that offer this technology. Not so fast, said Republican state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and Rep. Miller. The two filed twin bills (SB 562, HB 491) to ban the use of AI for firearm detection in most public spaces. Violators would face first-degree misdemeanor charges, punishable by up to a year in jail and $1,000 in fines. School campuses and other places where concealed weapons are prohibited — such as police stations, prisons, courthouses, city halls, polling sites, and airports — would be exempt. Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican and stalwart ally of DeSantis, called the use of AI for gun detection “nothing but a technological infringement upon both our Second and Fourth Amendment rights.”

“New bill would allow Florida to more easily invest in bitcoin” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — New legislation would make it easier for the state to invest funds into bitcoin as the digital currency steadily grows. The bill (SB 550), filed by Sarasota Republican Gruters, would amend various Florida statutes to provide flexibility in the state’s investment decisions while protecting state funds against economic uncertainties and inflation. The legislation would authorize Florida’s Chief Financial Officer to invest in bitcoin using public funds and other digital assets to enhance the state’s ability to weather financial storms and improve economic security while hedging against inflation, eroding purchasing power. The bill would allow the CFO to invest up to 10% of public funds from various state funds into bitcoin.

“New bill seeks additional protection for reporting workplace violations” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Employees could be given added protections for reporting workplace violations if a new measure is adopted. The bill (HB 495) filed by Rep. Yvette Benarroch provide specified provisions to protect employees who submit written complaints to the Commission on Ethics. It aims to prevent agencies or independent contractors from retaliating against employees who report violations of the law, breaches of public trust, or disclosures of protected information unless the information disclosed is known to be false. Information disclosed to the Commission is required to outline any violations or suspected violations of specific standards, including violations of the Florida Constitution or any particular Florida statute provisions.

“Legislators float ‘Lucy’s Law’ to ramp up penalties for reckless boaters, increase safety training” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Reps. Vicki Lopez and Vanessa Oliver are pushing legislation to make it safer to enjoy Florida’s waterways. The measure (HB 289) would strengthen penalties for those operating boats recklessly or under the influence. It would also require safety training for all boaters. “For Floridians, boating is more than just a pastime — it’s a way of life. But with that privilege comes a serious responsibility,” Oliver said. “Too many lives are lost each year due to preventable boating accidents, and it’s time for action.” The legislation is being dubbed “Lucy’s Law,” named after 17-year-old Luciana Fernandez, who died during a September 2022 boat crash that left other passengers injured, including 18-year-old Katerina Puig, who is now permanently disabled.

“Ron DeSantis elevates Judges Chris Miller, Jack Schlechter to Circuit Court benches” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — County Judges Miller of Daytona Beach and Schlechter of Niceville are getting promotions, courtesy of DeSantis. DeSantis appointed Miller, who has served as a Volusia County judge since 2018, to the 7th Judicial Circuit Court spanning the east-central Florida counties of Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia. The Governor also named Schlechter, an Okaloosa County judge since 2022, to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court, which covers the northwest Panhandle counties of Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton. Miller, an ex-prosecutor for the 7th Judicial Circuit, succeeds former Judge Terence Perkins, who resigned on Sept. 30 after 14 years on the bench.

“Frank White named new member of Citizens Insurance Board of Governors” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida’s insurance agency of last resort has a new member of its Board of Governors. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced that he appointed White to the Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Board. The Legislature created Citizens in August 2002 to provide insurance for property owners who cannot find coverage in the private market due to natural disasters or other issues that led to them being dropped by for-profit companies. Citizens is nonprofit. White is replacing Scott Thomas, who is stepping down from the Board. “I’m proud to appoint Frank White to serve on the Citizens Board of Governors. As a small-business owner, attorney, and former state representative, I have no doubt that Frank’s expertise and insight will be an asset to Citizens policyholders statewide,” Patronis said. “Thank you to outgoing Board member Scott Thomas for his years of service and hard work on behalf of Floridians.”

“Tulsi Gabbard’s intel chief nomination clears key Senate hurdle” via Stef W. Kight of Axios — The Senate voted along party lines to move forward with Gabbard’s nomination to be Trump’s Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard has proved to be one of Trump’s most controversial nominees and her confirmation has at times been in question, especially ahead of a Committee vote earlier this month. Senators voted 52-46 to limit debate on Gabbard’s nomination, paving the way for a final vote later this week. The Senate Intelligence Committee narrowly approved Gabbard’s nomination on Feb. 4 in a 9-8 party-line vote.

“Kristi Noem warns the public that they can’t trust the government – then is reminded that she is part of it” via John Bowden of The Independent — Trump’s new Secretary of Homeland Security forgot which side she was on. Noem was grilled Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union about Elon Musk’s role in the federal government and his access to sensitive systems at DHS housing data collected by FEMA as part of its efforts to help disaster victims. Host Dana Bash pressed the Secretary about whether Americans could be comfortable with Musk, whose DOGE group was not authorized by Congress and exists as a White House initiative, potentially accessing private data Americans authorized the federal government to collect. Noem argued that they could because Trump had vetted Musk: “The President has authorized him to have access to that.”

“Across U.S., state lawmakers lining up to join immigration battle” via Fresh Take Florida — State lawmakers across the United States are considering bills that would assist Trump’s promise to deport millions of people who are in the country illegally. Proposals include prohibitions on cities adopting so-called sanctuary policies and new laws allowing authorities in states to arrest people they suspect are in the country illegally. Local officials could face fines or other penalties for refusing to cooperate with U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement under several measures across the United States. The Statehouse Reporting Project at the University of Missouri analyzed 223 bills across 35 states related to immigration enforcement. Most bills, 76%, sought to aid the Trump administration’s efforts.

“5-figure ad buy urges states to crack down as China floods market with illicit vapes: ‘Trump was right’” via Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News — The Protecting America Initiative, a Trump-aligned anti-CCP group, has launched a five-figure ad encouraging states to crack down against what they call illicit Chinese vapes to counter the communist country’s growing influence in the United States. “It’s hip, it’s cool, but look closely on the box,” the new ad from PAI, which describes itself as a coalition of concerned public policy experts dedicated to combating China’s influence, starts out. “It says, right there, made in China. New data shows the market is being flooded with unregulated e-cigarettes. Most vape products are made in China, and they’re not always regulated. They’re getting these products from China, where they can be tainted with God knows what. It’s been a struggle to keep illegal e-cigarettes from reaching young people.”

“PBS closes DEI office after Trump executive order” via Caitlin Huston of The Hollywood Reporter — PBS confirmed it has closed its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) office to comply with the recent executive order from Trump. The move has impacted staffers in that unit, which DEI head Cecilia Loving had led. However, the public broadcaster said it will continue to “reflect all of America” in its ranks. “In order to best ensure we are in compliance with the President’s executive order around diversity, equity, and inclusion, we have closed our DEI office. The staff members who served in that office are leaving PBS. We will continue to adhere to our mission and values. PBS will continue to reflect all of America and remain a welcoming place for everyone,” a PBS spokesperson said.



“GOP laws aimed at very rare noncitizen voting could hit eligible voters” via Patrick Marley and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez of The Washington Post — In the months before last year’s election, Alabama removed valid voters from the rolls after wrongly tagging them as non-citizens. Tennessee’s Secretary of State told 14,000 voters they had to prove their citizenship. Republicans in Congress and state legislatures are charging forward with plans to require Americans to prove they are citizens as they say they seek to crack down on noncitizen voting — an almost nonexistent problem. Voting by non-citizens is already illegal in all state and federal elections and requiring voters to provide proof of citizenship could make it harder for millions of legitimate voters to cast ballots. Driver’s licenses and other state IDs can be used only for people who provided proof of citizenship to get those IDs, so some people will need to track down other documents.

“Cord Byrd defends Debbie Mayfield snub, says Division of Elections must reject ‘constitutionally ineligible’ candidates” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Attorneys for Florida Secretary of State Byrd are defending disqualifying Rep. Mayfield from a Special Election for the Senate. The Division of Elections rejected Mayfield’s candidacy in Senate District 19 because she already served in the seat for eight consecutive years, including most of 2024, according to a brief filed by Department of State counsel Mohammad Jazil. State attorneys argue that running again would violate term limit rules on lawmakers running for an office they have already held for eight consecutive years. “Nothing in Florida law mandates that the Secretary certify the names of candidates who are constitutionally ineligible,” the brief argues. Mayfield petitioned the Florida Supreme Court to intervene, claiming the State Department overstepped by disqualifying her when no one else had legally challenged her candidacy.

Happening tonight:

and





“Joe Biden OK’d $4.4B reservoir north of Lake Okeechobee to curb discharges to St. Lucie River” via Timothy O’Hara of Treasure Coast Newspapers — With the C-44 Reservoir complete and the EAA Reservoir under construction, water managers are planning a new reservoir north of Lake Okeechobee being designed to help curb discharges to the St. Lucie River. The Army Corps of Engineers and South Florida Water Management District have been planning the Lake Okeechobee Component A Reservoir (LOCAR) for two years. However, it’s still too early to give a definitive cost, location, dimension or timeline. Preliminary plans call for a $4.4 billion reservoir that can hold 65.17 billion gallons of water — primarily pumped out of Lake O when its water level gets too high, said Army Corps spokesperson Jeffrey Prater.

“FAU names Adam Hasner, former legislator, private prison exec, as its new president” via Andrew Marra of the Palm Beach Post — Florida Atlantic University selected a former high-ranking state legislator as its new president, the latest ex-politician to assume the helm of one of the state’s public colleges or universities. Hasner, who represented the Boca Raton area in the House from 2002 to 2010, rising to the chamber’s No. 2 leadership post, was chosen unanimously from three finalists by the university’s Board of Trustees. If approved by Florida’s Board of Governors, the selection will bring a close to a two-year saga over who will be FAU’s eighth president. Hasner, 55, is currently an executive vice president for The Geo Group, a private prison company based in Boca Raton.

“Can ICE agents raid churches? Yes, but it’s unlikely, say South Florida faith leaders, lawyers” via Lauren Costantino and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — When the Trump administration rescinded a federal policy that discouraged immigration enforcement actions in churches, temples, and other “sensitive locations,” it came with a strongly worded warning: “Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” the Department of Homeland Security announced in a statement last month, declaring that ending a long-standing practice of avoiding enforcement actions in religious buildings was critical to carrying out the President’s crackdown on illegal immigration in the name of public safety. For many faith leaders and congregants across Florida — particularly in churches with large Hispanic populations — the directive has triggered both concern and confusion about their legal rights if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) comes knocking at the door.

“Brothers allegedly running Palm Beach County brothels arrested” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Two brothers who were allegedly running multiple brothels in Palm Beach County were arrested after one woman who was being forced to work for them managed to call 911, deputies said. Glin Zuniga Latin, 30, faces charges of human trafficking, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, living off earnings of prostitution, keeping a structure for prostitution and resisting without violence, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office jail records show. His older brother, Yudvin Zuniga Latin, 32, faces charges of human trafficking, living off earnings of prostitution, and keeping a structure for prostitution. Both men are from Guatemala and have been living in the country illegally, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera said in a news release.

“Woman sues Palm Bay for being jailed after thieves use her driver’s license to steal U-Haul” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Karen Maloof was on her way to Scotland for a vacation with her husband. “In 27 years of marriage, the couple had only been to Europe once before,” new court documents detailed. They passed through security and reached the departure gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Then, police dogs and federal law enforcement authorities appeared with assault-style guns. Maloof’s 2023 trip was ruined, and her life was upended when the 54-year-old Atlanta woman was detained at the world’s biggest airport. She then spent several days in jail for a crime she did not commit. Maloof says it was a stolen identity mix-up from hell.

“Vanderbilt offers first glance at proposed West Palm Beach business school campus” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Vanderbilt University, which hopes to raise $300 million to help fund a business school project in downtown West Palm Beach, served up a small portfolio of renderings Monday that shows how 7 acres of donated public land would be used for the project. Last Fall, Commissioners for the City of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County each voted to grant the Nashville, Tennessee-based university 2 and 5 acres, respectively, that would be the South Florida home of Vanderbilt’s Owen School of Management. Vanderbilt has embarked on a campaign to raise $300 million to help pay for the $520 million project, with broad support from the private sector and local elected officials. The school’s release of the renderings “aims to generate awareness and excitement for community philanthropic investment in the project,” the university said.

“Orange judge: School district had right to ban OnlyFans mom from volunteering” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — A judge ruled Orange County Public Schools had the authority to ban a mother from volunteering at her child’s school after it was revealed she posted explicit content on the adult website OnlyFans. Victoria Triece helped organize class parties and assisted in lab assignments at Sand Lake Elementary School, where her two children attended, as part of the district’s ADDitions program. She had served as a volunteer for five years until an anonymous tipster in 2021 sent an email to the principal containing some of Triece’s OnlyFans content. Then, she was told she was no longer welcome. Triece, who made international headlines after speaking out, sued two years later, accusing OCPS of violating her right to volunteer and denying her right to appeal the decision to ban her. But the 22-page summary judgment by Judge Brian Sandor, filed Jan. 29, concluded she had no right to volunteer, and said that OCPS policies mention an appeals process only “in the context of criminal history checks and an applicant’s criminal history.”

“I-4 west of Orlando will get two new lanes by year’s end” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Drivers along Interstate 4 can expect some relief in the nation’s most congested corridor by the end of this year — much sooner than first expected — as the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) begins construction to add new lanes. But the process may be painful for late-night and early-morning drivers. Workers will close two eastbound lanes of I-4 along a roughly 7-mile stretch from east of U.S. 27 in Polk County to east of World Drive near Disney Springs. The lane closures accelerate FDOT’s latest round of I-4 improvements as part of the larger Moving I-4 Forward project.

“Orlando kicks in $500K toward SunRail expansion to airport, Universal and Disney” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando became the latest local government to kick in $500,000 toward studying a potential SunRail expansion to Orlando International Airport, Universal Studios, the convention center and Disney Springs. The City Council voted unanimously to approve the funding, joining what they hope will be a coalition of governments and perhaps private businesses to help pay for the $6 million study, which is needed to persuade the federal government to help construct the so-called Sunshine Corridor. “Certainly, our traffic problems are only going to get worse if we don’t embrace transit,” Mayor Buddy Dyer said ahead of the vote.

“Cocoa makes another try at landing $47 million federal grant for Brightline station” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — The city of Cocoa is making a new pitch for a federal grant that would help pay for the construction of a $80.96 million Brightline passenger train station in the city. Cocoa and the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization are seeking a $47.21 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration for the project after being rejected for a similar-sized federal grant last Fall. Brightline runs 16 trains daily in each direction on the 235-mile route between Orlando International Airport and Miami but does not have a stop in Brevard County. If the federal grant is approved — with a decision expected by the middle of this year — that would clear the way for a Cocoa station to be built off Clearlake Road, just south of State Road 528, on a 90-acre undeveloped site, some of which is owned by Brightline and some by the city.

“‘Bending Arc’ net sculpture at St. Pete Pier is coming down” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — St. Pete Pier’s “Bending Arc” sculpture is being removed to address storm damage susceptibility. The four-year-old artwork, funded by $1.25M in private donations and $400K for infrastructure, has been damaged in three storms. Artist Janet Echelman, a Tampa native, has created similar aerial net sculptures globally. Inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.‘s quote, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” Echelman considers “Bending Arc” her most meaningful work. Despite its airy appearance, the sculpture is designed to withstand 150 mph winds. The goal is to rehang it more resiliently.

“What the Duval School Board’s travel spat says about shifting politics” via Megan Mallicoat via Jacksonville Today — Ongoing disagreements over the conferences that Duval School Board members attend reflect the shifting priorities of the Board after November’s elections. The District’s long-standing membership in an urban education association was called into question last week, at the same time the Board recently sent five of its members to a conference hosted by a startup group focused on “parental rights” — a rallying cry that conservatives are using to reshape education policy nationwide. At its most recent meeting last week, the seven-member Duval School Board hotly deliberated over travel requests by Darryl Willie, the Board’s immediate past Chair, who was recently named to the executive committee of the Council of the Great City Schools.

“For using illegal immigrant work in Ponte Vedra restaurant, Chinese owner might get deported” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — The Chinese owner of a Ponte Vedra Beach sushi and Thai restaurant could face prison or even deportation after admitting using illegal immigrants to staff his restaurant. Hua Yao Ke, 38, pleaded guilty to establishing a commercial enterprise to evade immigration laws. The charge, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, requires a conscious decision to get around immigration laws. That’s something prosecutors argued Ke did with several employees of the restaurant Kamiya 86, which he opened in 2019 and ran until last year.

“Nobel Peace Prize winner and Ukrainian human rights lawyer takes message to Tallahassee” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — A prominent Ukrainian human rights lawyer is meeting with various individuals and groups this week, sharing the realities of Russia’s war on Ukraine, including its impacts on democracy. Oleksandra Matviichuk is based in Kyiv, where she leads the Center for Civil Liberties, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022. That same year, she was recognized by the Financial Times as one of the top 25 most influential women in the world. In early 2022, she created the “Tribunal for Putin” initiative with other partners to document international crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine. Through her work, Matviichuk has cataloged approximately 80,000 Russian crimes over the last decade.

“FSU, FAMU get cold shoulder in DeSantis’ proposed budget” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — DeSantis’ $115.6B budget proposal omits key requests from FSU, FAMU, and Tallahassee State College despite allocating them millions. FSU’s MagLab modernization and FAMU’s research center renovations are unfunded. FSU sought $224.2M, including funds for national prominence, health research, and healthy aging. FAMU requested $55.5M for “Beyond the Top 100,” focusing on AI in academics and student success, but also saw specific line items cut. DeSantis proposes $645M for state university system performance and $100M for faculty recruitment. TSC’s Gadsden Center expansion was also not included in the Governor’s budget.

“UF recommits to outreach medical programs amid decreasing access to health assistance” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — With more financial challenges facing Floridians, the University of Florida (UF) health care professionals are offering more services to help residents deal with the rising costs of staying healthy. UF officials point out that recent studies found that 46% of all Florida households have trouble paying for necessities such as food, transportation, and rent. Health care is often put on the back burner. The United Way ALICE report — Asset-Limited, Income Constrained and Employed — included that data. Given that health care sometimes takes a back seat, UF is committing to highlighting its services. Most notably, the UF Health Cancer Center uses its mobile cancer screening bus to visit places in Florida that may be off the beaten path or farther from hospitals. The traveling screening vehicle will expand access to cancer detection and other health care services, including three-dimensional mammograms and colon, prostate, and cervical cancer.

“Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson talks DEI, Barack Obama and Trump in Sarasota” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security from 2013-17 — during President Obama’s second term — spoke at an event sponsored by the Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning, and advocated for many familiar talking points for democratic renewal: the abolishment of the Electoral College, an end to partisan Primaries and gerrymandering, and a revitalized civic education for children. He also spoke out against the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs. “In my experience, diversity equity and inclusion means simply putting people together in the same space, in the same workspace, in the same conversation of different backgrounds, different races, different religions, so that people understand the virtue of diversity,” Johnson said.

“Behind closed doors: Sarasota County’s contentious negotiations with a developer” via Michael Barfield of the Florida Trident — Hi Hat Ranch, Sarasota County’s most significant development project that will add over 13,000 homes east of Interstate 75, recently moved forward with a controversial plan allowing developers to build a road across 24 acres of county land. Despite a 2021 ordinance requiring the developer to cover the full cost, taxpayers are now responsible for half of the Bee Ridge Road extension to the private development’s entrance. The Hi Hat deal could become one of Sarasota County’s most contentious land-use decisions because it is also the most significant development project in the county’s history. Adding to the controversy, former County Commissioner Al Maio played a key role in drafting the land deal’s terms on the developer’s behalf.

“Residents drop suit against former North Port City Commissioner who listened to meeting” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Residents who want to shrink North Port’s boundaries recently dropped their four-plus-year-old lawsuit against former North Port City Commissioner Debbie McDowell, who listened in on an electronic meeting in March 2020. Many of the people at that meeting Victor Dobrin organized on Citrix Webex would become West Villagers for Responsible Government members, seeking to separate land west of the Myakka River from the rest of North Port. The residents discussed strategy on that call. McDowell, the city’s ceremonial Mayor at that point, obtained login information for the call but never identified herself with the rest of the group.

“Marco Island City Council to try again to fill empty seat; special meeting Feb. 18” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — The Marco Island City Council will try again to fill its vacant seventh seat and elect a Chair at another special meeting. According to a press release from the City Clerk, the Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. It will be the fourth attempt to select someone to fill the seat vacated by Greg Folley since the four new Councilors took office in November. At its Jan. 21 special meeting, Councilors tied nine times at 3-3 voting on specific candidates.

“Five former Treasury Secretaries: Our democracy is under siege” via Robert Rubin, Lawrence Summers, Timothy Geithner, Jacob Lew and Janet Yellen for The New York Times — Several former U.S. Treasury Secretaries are voicing alarm over recent reports suggesting political interference in the nation’s payment system. They highlight concerns that the Department of Government Efficiency’s involvement has compromised the nonpartisan operation of federal payments, traditionally managed by career civil servants.

The group raises serious data privacy, cybersecurity, and national security issues. They point out that politically appointed actors may lack the necessary training and experience to handle sensitive personal data, potentially exposing it to adversaries. A federal judge has already temporarily blocked these individuals from accessing the Treasury’s payment system, citing the risk of “irreparable harm.”

Beyond these immediate threats, they emphasize the constitutional implications of arbitrary political control over federal payments. The executive branch’s role is to execute laws passed by Congress, which holds the sole authority to determine how federal funds are spent. Previous Supreme Court rulings affirm that neither the President nor the executive branch can unilaterally withhold funds appropriated by Congress. They urge the current Treasury Secretary to uphold the integrity of the payments system and ensure that all congressionally approved commitments are fulfilled, warning that any selective suspension of payments would constitute a breach of trust and a form of default, damaging the nation’s credibility.

The current Treasury Secretary says payments have not been suspended or rejected. His predecessors hope that this commitment stands and that the intent of the Constitution’s framers is followed.

“JD Vance is playing a dangerous legal game” via Noah Feldman of Bloomberg — Musk’s attacks on the courts are less concerning than VP Vance’s undermining of judicial authority. Despite legal training, Vance claims judges can’t control “legitimate” executive power, misleadingly framing hypothetical scenarios. While Vance’s examples aren’t legally false, they’re irresponsible because it’s the court’s role to decide if power is legitimate. While not directly calling for defiance, Vance weakens the judiciary’s legitimacy, which is essential for constitutional order. The executive branch must obey court orders, because the law is what the courts say it is.

“Trump derangement syndrome comes for the U.S. consumer” via John Authers of Bloomberg — Trump Derangement Syndrome, generally a term of abuse against the liberal media, now seems to have taken over everyone. The average Republican thinks inflation will be zero over the next 12 months, while the average Democrat is braced for more than 5% price rises. The swing in expectations for longer-term inflation is even greater. Some divergence based on political outlook is unsurprising. For the record, there is no way inflation will drop to zero next year. If headline CPI just drops below 2%, that will be a massive political victory for the administration — and that also seems unlikely. If Democrats are right that CPI is heading straight back up above 5%, that would imply that the Trump political project will soon be dead. It can safely be labeled wishful thinking. Many things we cannot foresee need to go very wrong over the next year.

“Trump, CBS, and ‘news distortion’” of The Wall Street Journal editorial board — Trump demands CBS lose its license over edited Kamala Harris interview, calling it “Election Fraud.” However, CBS released the entire tape, revealing no misleading splicing. “60 Minutes” and “Face the Nation” aired different parts of Harris’ answer, both responsive to the question. CBS says the edits were for time, space, and clarity. The FCC opened a docket after a complaint about “news distortion,” but the agency doesn’t investigate “differences of opinion.” A similar challenge to Fox News’ license failed. Trump is suing CBS for $20 billion, alleging they edited the interview to make Harris seem intelligent. The FCC’s inquiry is intimidating to the press.

“Would you win big from DeSantis’ proposed tax cuts? Probably not.” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — DeSantis proposes a “Second Amendment Summer,” a near-total sales tax break on guns, costing $8 million and benefiting all buyers, even out-of-state. This is the “shiny brass bullet” atop $2.2 billion in tax breaks, primarily for corporations. Breaks for families include camping gear, boat gas, and concert tickets. Tax breaks should encourage desirable behavior, help those in need, and stimulate economic growth; few of DeSantis’ proposals meet these criteria, especially the gun tax break that lasts longer than disaster prep discounts. This reflects the Governor’s distorted priorities.

