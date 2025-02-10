Last Call for 2.10.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida Chamber of Commerce released its annual Florida Jobs and Competitiveness Agenda, Where We Stand 2025, outlining the business lobby’s legislative priorities for the 2025 Legislative Session.

Released during the 2025 Florida Chamber Legislative Fly-In, the agenda reflects input from local businesses across the state and underscores the Chamber’s commitment to securing Florida’s future.

“Florida is outpacing the nation, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce is leading the charge in uniting Florida leaders to ensure Florida remains a launchpad of economic opportunity, growth, and prosperity for all. Together, we are proving that a competitive economy, strong leadership, and a unified vision can transform lives, grow opportunity, and keep Florida, Florida,” said Keith Koenig, Chair of CITY Furniture and Chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Where We Stand 2025 uses the Florida 2030 Blueprint and its Six Pillars Framework as its guide, incorporating input from Florida Chamber members across all industries and regions of Florida, including input from local chambers of commerce, economic development leaders and trade associations. This agenda, focused on the Florida 2030 Blueprint mission of making Florida the 10th largest global economy by 2030, provides a roadmap to make Florida more competitive.

Mark Wilson, President & CEO of the Florida Chamber, added, “Free enterprise isn’t free. The Florida Chamber fights every day to make Florida even more competitive and our legislative priorities address issues impacting local businesses and communities the most.”

Where We Stand 2025 outlines the following priorities:

— Mental health leadership: Leveraging recommendations in the Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet’s 2024 business-led Mental Health report to make Florida a national model for mental health outcomes.

— Reducing costs that drive up insurance prices: Addressing manmade cost drivers of property, auto, liability, and workers’ compensation insurance.

— Affordable workforce housing: Continuing to implement solutions to housing challenges affecting workers in all industries statewide.

— Easing tax and regulatory burdens: Advocating for the elimination of the Florida-only Business Rent Tax and further reducing tax and regulatory barriers to economic growth.

— Further lawsuit abuse reform: Continuing efforts to improve Florida’s legal climate by reducing frivolous litigation and increasing stability for consumers and businesses.

— Rural economic development: Advancing policies and investments that will unlock the potential of Florida’s rural economies and see rural share of GDP double by 2030.

— Investing in infrastructure: Preparing for Florida’s growing population and tourism demands with forward-thinking infrastructure policies and investments.

— Enhancing education and workforce readiness: Strengthening Florida’s talent pipeline from early learning through lifelong education to meet future workforce demands.

— Protecting Florida’s constitution: Ensuring Florida’s constitution is not for sale to out-of-state and special interest groups by strengthening ballot initiative integrity and returning the citizens’ initiative process to the citizens of Florida.

Evening Reads

—”How progressives froze the American dream” via Yoni Appelbaum of The Atlantic

—”Donald Trump’s Guantánamo plan is an old idea — with an ugly history” via Nicole Narea of Vox

—“Farmers on the hook for millions after Trump freezes USDA funds” via Daniel Wu, Gaya Gupta and Anumita Kaur of The Washington Post

—”Trump has a ‘list’ of National Archives staff to fire as revenge for docs scandal” via Ryan Bort and Asawin Suebsaeng of Rolling Stone

—”Trump’s next round of tariffs — 25% on steel and aluminum — won’t be so easily averted” via Gavin Bade, Lingling Wei, Vipal Monga and Annie Linskey of The Wall Street Journal

—”Marco Rubio challenges other countries to top Trump Gaza plan” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”The Elon Musk deputy running DOGE’s huge cost-cutting drive” via Ken Thomas, Brian Schwartz and Becky Peterson of The Wall Street Journal

—”GOP lawmakers propose banning AI gun detection” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

—”Florida Atlantic University selects Adam Hasner as new President” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—”The Super Bowl ads, ranked” via Mike Hale of The New York Times

Quote of the Day

“If they’ve got a better idea, then now is the time.”

— Secretary of State Marco Rubio, challenging other countries to propose an alternative to Trump’s Gaza plan.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Order a round of Core Values for the admin office at Florida Poly, which was ranked in the top 10 in the U.S. for educational value.

Sen. Joe Gruters gets a Crypto Nugget for his bill to allow Florida to invest in Bitcoin more easily.

Small-business owners get a Bad Day at Work for weeding through a thin stack of job applications.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

New look Heat host Celtics

The Miami Heat begin a new chapter as new additions Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and Kyle Anderson will play in Miami for the first time tonight when the Heat host the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET, Fanduel Sports Network-Sun).

Miami (25-25) traded away disgruntled forward Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors last week in a five-team deal that brought Wiggins, Mitchell, Anderson, and a 2025 first-round pick to Miami. The new additions will integrate into Miami’s system tonight against the Celtics (37-16), the second-place team in the Eastern Conference.

Wiggins averaged 17.6 points in 43 games for Golden State. That number is slightly lower than his career average of 18.5. Once considered the top high school player in North America, Wiggins was drafted first overall in the 2014 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent six seasons. This was his sixth season with the Warriors. Wiggins will turn 30 on Feb. 23.

Mitchell was the ninth pick in the 2021 draft. He has played professionally with Sacramento and Toronto and averages 7.3 points per game.

Anderson, drafted the same year as Wiggins, has averaged 6.8 points per game for San Antonio, Memphis, Minnesota, and Golden State.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.