Anna Paulina Luna to lead task force on government secrets, from JFK shooting to Jeffrey Epstein’s network

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna will head a congressional effort to declassify info on topics from John F. Kennedy’s assassination to the origins of COVID.

The St. Petersburg Republican promised to uncover federal government secrets and to do so in a bipartisan manner.

“For too long, the American spirit has been dimmed by veil of secrecy, by a government that has grown too comfortable in the shadows, denying us the transparency we deserve,” she said.

Luna appeared at a Washington Press conference alongside U.S. Rep. James Comey, a Kentucky Republican and Chair of the House Oversight Committee.

Comey stressed that the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets would act under the auspices of the larger committee and be made up of Democrats and Republicans. He said there was no better person to lead it than Luna.

“She is committed to throwing open the windows for the American people to allow the sunlight of truth shine on the federal government,” Comey said.

Luna played a role in 2023 in a House Oversight Investigation of military classification on unidentified flying objects. That included discussion of objects captured on surveillance at Eglin Air Force base in Florida, and Luna said she intends for the task force to continue scrutinizing info about that.

But she also said the task force will look at the assassinations of President Kennedy in 1963, former Attorney General Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

Three government investigations into the JFK assassination have taken place, most notably the Warren Commission. But Luna said many didn’t ask eyewitnesses enough, including some in the room for the President’s autopsy. All investigations concluded a lone shooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, killed the President, but Luna said she disagreed.

“I believe that there were two shooters,” Luna said.

She also wants to look at any cover-up of Florida billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. Epstein in 2008 served just 13 months after Florida prosecutors cut what was widely seen as a “sweetheart deal.” Epstein was arrested years later on federal charges but committed suicide in 2019.

She also wants to know what information the CIA had in hand before the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. All of the subjects she presented have been the subject of conspiracy theories shared online and before that in other forums. But Luna said this would not be a “conspiracy theory committee”

The announcement did not release what Democrats will serve on the task force. Luna said she believes President Donald Trump’s administration supports the declassification mission, and noted Trump recently declassified new information on the Kennedy shooting,

Luna said the goal of the task force will be to demystify events and end online speculation.

“When you have only certain information that’s shared with the American people, that’s when conspiracy theories happen,” she said. and it’s in my opinion, that conspiracy theories can be detrimental. It doesn’t mean that in the last couple months, we haven’t been right on a few things.”