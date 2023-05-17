May 17, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio report reinforces theory that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab
FILE PHOTO: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss President Biden's fiscal year 2023 budget request for the National Institute of Health on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2022. Anna Rose Layden/Pool via REUTERS

Jacob OglesMay 17, 20239min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Top Ron DeSantis donor gives $1M to potential Presidential Primary foe Francis Suarez

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs new law governing bathroom use by birth gender

HeadlinesJax

‘Fools!’: Donald Trump blames Ron DeSantis for Democrat winning Jax mayoral race

FILE PHOTO: FY 2023 Budget Request for NIH in Washington
The Senate Intelligence ranking member believes signs of a cover-up require accountability.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says there’s good reason to believe the coronavirus that caused a global pandemic originated in a lab.

The Florida Republican released a 328-report laying out admittedly circumstantial evidence, but a mountain of it, pointing at China for creating the COVID-19 virus. He said world powers around the globe must hold the communist government responsible.

“The implications are impossible to ignore: Beijing hid the truth,” Rubio said. “This report reinforces the need to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable.”

The report points to different conclusions than experts, including Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The report, “A Complex and Grave Situation,” sought to produce a “political chronology” of the coronavirus pandemic.

The most notable dot Rubio said too many health officials were afraid to connect involved a biosafety incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in late 2019. That’s the same year the first coronavirus infections surfaced in the same region of China where research was being conducted.

The report suggests the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) went to lengths to conceal the severity of any threat.

“In April 2019, the deputy director of the CAS inspected the WIV and stated the need for a facilities upgrade. Throughout the year, the WIV pursued costly projects on its Biosafety Level 3 lab, hazardous waste treatment system, boiler room, ambient air disinfection treatment system, virus storage system, central air conditioning system, unspecified ‘security services,’ and air incineration device,” an executive summary reads.

“In July 2019, the CCP secretary of the WIV spoke of ‘current shortcomings and foundational problems in the construction, operation, and maintenance’ of the lab complex, and the director of the WIV called staff to ‘prioritize solving the urgent problems we are currently facing.'”

In 2020, as the virus spread through the United States, Fauci dismissed the theory that the pandemic originated in a lab. Fauci told National Geographic in May 2020 a lab origin didn’t compute for him, and he said it was more likely it came from natural evolution connected to bats. The evidence, Fauci said, was “very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated.”

Fauci has since been more open to the possibility, but told the Boston Globe in March “we may not ever know.”

Rubio, who has confronted Fauci about the matter repeatedly, and said U.S. health leaders refused to explore the prospect to avoid threatening relationships with Chinese researchers. The report, the Senator suggests, puts together evidence many refused to see.

“After years of censorship, there is growing evidence that some type of lab accident is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “This report, which took two years to compile, edit, and refine, is a groundbreaking look at what was happening in China during the years and months leading up to the known outbreak of the pandemic.”

The report suggests the Chinese government took active steps to conceal the truth.

“As early as January 2020, Chinese scientists determined that the Wuhan wet market was likely not the origin of SARS-CoV-2. This remains the official position of the Chinese CDC,” the report states. “Meanwhile, in February 2020, the PRC launched a campaign to strengthen biosafety at the WIV and other labs through inspections, stricter regulations, and elimination of unauthorized research.

“Just as Beijing was denying the possibility that COVID-19 came from a lab on the world stage, it was warning its own officials of such risks and rolling out new measures to prevent lab accidents. Chinese scientists affiliated with the PLA filed a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine on February 24, 2020.Their research methodology indicates they began work on the vaccine no later than November 2019, nearly two months before Beijing disclosed the existence of SARS-CoV-2.”

The report also takes note of several publicly available patents filed for air pressure systems in the lab. Those hint both at the lab’s problems keeping viral research contained, and at active measures by the Chinese government to fix that.

“Any one of these problems could have allowed a pathogen to escape the lab complex,” the report states. “WIV researchers confirmed this by explaining that their inventions were designed to prevent precisely such a scenario.”

Rubio serves as the ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee. The research was done in conjunction with the Project 2049 Institute, a think tank focused on U.S. Asia foreign policy co-founded by former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall G. Schriver.

CD3BC3317D197A25E9FF01EBFB869357.Rubio Covid Origins Report Final by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jac[email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis OK's human trafficking bill making USF statewide data repository

nextGov. DeSantis approves restricting pronoun use in schools, expanding book challenge powers

One comment

  • Billy the Bamboozler

    May 17, 2023 at 11:07 am

    Marco Rubio, Q-Shaman, Mike Lindell, Alex Jones…all same guy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories