UWF named ‘high spending’ research institution by Carnegie Foundation

The University of West Florida (UWF) is getting high grades for its research capabilities from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

The “Research 2: High Spending and Doctorate Production” designation from Carnegie is the first time UWF has achieved the classification. The designation is determined by factoring in UWF’s total research expenditure in 2023 as reported in a National Science Foundation survey. Research doctorates were also factored in for that academic year.

“This recognition highlights the outstanding contributions of our faculty, demonstrating that those engaged in research activities are not only committed but also highly productive in advancing knowledge and innovation,” said Jaromy Kuhl, UWF provost. “This also demonstrates that our university is excelling not only in enrollment and metrics but also in research.”

UWV spent $40.454 million on research and awarded 29 doctorates during the evaluation period. The Carnegie criteria requires at least $5 million be spent on research and development and a minimum of 20 research doctorates.

The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching is an independent center encouraging transformational change in higher education.

“The R2 classification is a big step forward in national recognition of UWF’s research,” said Jerry Lin, UWF’s associate vice president of research administration and engagement. “It demonstrates our continued growth in research expenditures and graduating doctoral students contributing to research development critical for our society.”

UWF has been on a roll as of late in terms of increased research spending, projects and faculty additions. The campus in the Panhandle got a major grant in December to help study the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Rodney Guttmann, a professor of biology of the UWF Hal Marcus college of Science and Engineering, was bestowed a second grant last year from the National Institute of Health (NIH). The grant provided $420,000 and is designed to fund three years of research.

The total funding now amounts to $860,000 and aims to cover six years of research. Guttmann’s research focuses mainly on blood-based biomarkers to help diagnose Alzheimer’s in the early stages of the disease, enabling physicians to diagnose it earlier and allow for more immediate treatment.

In January, Lin’s hiring was considered a significant development. He is a major researcher who became an administrator on campus.

Lin arrived at UWF following a 25-year career in Texas. He was chief research officer and associate provost for research and sponsored programs at Lamar University in Beaumont. He had extensive administrative experience at Lamar University, including as dean of the College of Graduate Studies, director of the Center for Advances in Water and Air Quality, associate dean of the College of Engineering and a professor and scholar in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.