February 13, 2025
Meta launches free curriculum to protect youth from online exploitation
Meta pivots to more community engagement.

Peter Schorsch February 13, 2025

Facebook changes its company name to Meta. Meta is a social technology company
Meta’s latest initiative represents a significant advancement in combating online exploitation and safeguarding young individuals online.

In an age where digital interactions are an integral part of everyday life, Meta has taken a bold step to protect young people online by developing a comprehensive, free education curriculum.

During Safer Internet Day, Meta announced its collaboration with Childhelp to introduce a free curriculum aimed at educating young people on how to identify and respond to online threats such as sextortion and grooming.

The curriculum, fully funded by Meta and backed by world-leading child safety experts, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Thorn, the Department of Homeland Security, Purdue University, and the Crimes against Children Research Center, is available for free to all parents, educators, community leaders, and other individuals who teach or care for young people.

The curriculum equips middle school-aged students with the knowledge and skills necessary to stay safe online and navigate digital spaces responsibly. This program not only teaches students to identify and respond to online threats, but also fosters an understanding of safe relationships, personal boundaries, and the importance of seeking help when needed. By instilling these essential skills at a formative age, the curriculum aims to create a generation of digitally savvy and resilient individuals.

The initiative builds upon Meta’s existing efforts to fight sextortion scammers, including in-app safety tools and a recent on-platform education campaign aimed at helping teens and their parents recognize the signs of sextortion scams and know where to go for help.

In Florida, Meta’s new curriculum will serve as a resource for parents, educators, and community leaders. This effort not only promotes a safer online environment but also enhances confidence in navigating the digital world responsibly. Supported by organizations such as Childhelp and informed by leading child safety experts, Meta’s latest initiative represents a significant advancement in combating online exploitation and safeguarding young individuals online.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

