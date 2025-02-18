1000 Friends of Florida hires new officer to handle planning and advocacy

A Florida group that advocates for controlled growth and development has a new high-ranking officer in the organization.

Chadwick Leonard has been named Conservation and Planning Advocacy Coordinator for 1000 Friends of Florida.

Leonard’s duties will require him to track and analyze state and local development policy proposals. He’ll be sizing up the impact those policies have on community planning and conservation.

“Working closely with our policy team, Chadwick will assist in engaging policymakers, partners, and citizens to support smart growth, protect Florida’s natural resources, and strengthen public participation in planning decisions,” said 1000 Friends of Florida President Paul Owens in an email announcement Tuesday.

“Chadwick brings valuable experience and a deep commitment to Florida’s future. We are excited for him to contribute to our mission of building better communities and saving special places throughout the state.”

Leonard began work with the organization earlier this month. Leonard has a deep background in advocacy work in connection to public policy and governmental relations.

His most recent post was a grassroots political organizer with the Florida Education Association. Leonard worked on legislative strategies and helped to mobilize members of the association in an effort to enhance advocacy efforts for statewide campaigns.

Prior to that, Leonard was with the Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project and served as Florida State Coordinator.

Beyond political and governmental activism, Leonard is also the founder and Chair of Conquering the Curve Inc. The organization was established in Tampa a decade ago with the mission of raising awareness of Sickle Cell Disease and associated conditions.

The 1000 Friends of Florida organization was established in 1986 and advocates controlled and sustainable approaches to community growth and seeks to stem “urban sprawl” in a state that is constantly seeing increased construction.

On Monday, 1000 Friends of Florida cheered on plans by some Florida lawmakers who want to prevent a repeat of last year’s plans by Gov. Ron DeSantis to add amenities such as golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels to nine Florida State Parks.

While 1000 Friends of Florida supported proposed bills for the Legislative Session which begins March 4, the group railed that even more restrictive measures should be added to any proposed legislation to provide more strict protections of state parks.