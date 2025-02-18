Last Call for 2.18.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

After a few Special Sessions, lawmakers are back to regularly scheduled business, advancing several bills proposed for the Regular Session kicking off next month.

Tuesday saw the Senate Health Policy Committee move forward on Sen. Tracie Davis‘ proposal (SB 152) requiring certain health care facilities to install fume extractor systems for surgical smoke, and the same committee OK’d Sen. Jennifer Bradley’s prescription hearing aids bill (SB 126).

Bradley’s proposal continues a yearslong effort to rewrite obsolete state regulations blocking access to mail-order hearing aids — Florida is currently one of only two states in the nation, along with New York, that places a blanket restriction on delivering hearing aids by mail.

The 2025 pitch would allow prescription hearing aids to be delivered by mail so long as an audiologist or hearing aid specialist tests the device before it is sent.

Meanwhile, the Senate Community Affairs Committee cleared legislation by Sen. Jason Brodeur (SB 118) giving the state preemption powers over local governments regarding a future Donald Trump presidential library.

The bill reserves to the state “all regulatory authority over the establishment, maintenance, activities, and operations of presidential libraries.” It blocks “counties, municipalities, or other political subdivisions from enacting or enforcing any ordinance, resolution, rule, or other measure regarding presidential libraries unless authorized by federal law.”

Quote of the Day

“For three years, no one else has been able to bring something together like what we saw today because Donald Trump is the only leader in the world that can.”

— Secretary of State Macro Rubio, on discussions to normalize U.S.-Russia relations and end the war in Ukraine.

Tune In

Gators riding high as regular season hits homestretch

The Florida Gators host Oklahoma tonight, and they have a chance to further solidify their spot as one of the top teams in the country (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Florida (22-3, 9-3 SEC) has earned the program’s highest ranking since ending the 2013-2014 season ranked atop the Associated Press Top 25. The Gators have won four straight games, including road victories over #1 Auburn and #22 Mississippi State.

In the latest Bracketology projection by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Gators are listed as one of four number-one seeds in March Madness. Florida has entered the NCAA tournament as a number-one seed twice before. In 2014, Florida advanced to the Final Four before losing to Connecticut. In 2007, Florida went on to win a second consecutive national championship.

After tonight’s game, Florida has five regular season games remaining, including three against ranked teams: Texas A&M, Alabama, and Ole Miss.

Oklahoma (16-9, 3-9 SEC) opened the season with 13 consecutive victories in nonconference play. Since opening play in the SEC, the Sooners have struggled. Oklahoma has lost five of the last six games. Tonight’s game is one of 10 against ranked teams in an 11-game stretch. The only unranked team Oklahoma has faced since Jan. 28 was LSU, who beat the Sooners on Saturday 82-79.

All 16 SEC teams make the conference tournament, but seeds nine through 16 play opening-round games. Seeds five through eight enter the second round, while the top four seeds receive byes through to the third round.

