New legislation would fix Florida’s outdated regulations on hearing aids

Hearing loss is an issue that millions of Americans struggle with daily, and one that is particularly important for the over 4 million seniors living here in Florida. Currently, only 15% of people who have hearing problems end up addressing the issue with a hearing aid.

Unfortunately, in Florida, there are obsolete regulations on the books that reduce access to treatment for those with hearing difficulties. Florida is currently one of only two states in the nation, along with New York, that places a blanket restriction on delivering hearing aids by mail.

Thankfully, a bill this session, HB 957, would address this issue. If signed into law, the bill would undo the prohibition of the distribution of hearing aids through the mail. In a state that has as many seniors as Florida does, it makes little sense to restrict more access to treatment. Especially in today’s times with the COVID-19 pandemic, it also makes no sense to force our most vulnerable residents to take unnecessary trips to a hearing professional.

This method of providing hearing aids is not a new concept. Throughout the country those with hearing problems are able to purchase aids cost-effectively and safely from licensed providers and sent directly to their homes; indeed, there is a growing body of research evidence that supports the effectiveness of providing hearing devices directly to the consumer.

Moreover, these regulations are archaic. The restrictions on mailing hearing aids currently in place were put into law over 30 years ago and predate the invention of modern hearing aid technology which allows for remote hearing aid fitting and adjustments.

The bill sponsors have adjusted the legislation in response to objections to ensure a balance of both safety and access. This bill in no way removes the licensed hearing care professional from the process. Floridians would still need to have their device dispensed by a locally licensed professional. Importantly, the language that was in the Senate version of the bill (SB 700), and is supported by all parties, would not permit deliveries of hearing aids by mail for children, who need special attention and protection.

One hopes the Legislature will take a long, careful look at this bill, and at the possibility that Florida can join the 48 other states that don’t have overly restrictive and outdated regulations that potentially put our seniors at risk.