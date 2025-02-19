February 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ballard Partners expands to Italy through partnership with MAIM Group
Italy at night in the earth planet rotating from space. Image via Adobe.

Drew WilsonFebruary 19, 20252min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Donald Trump’s envoy arrives in Kyiv as U.S. policy shifts toward Russia

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Jake Farmer to lead Walgreens’ Midwest govt. relations

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Tim Nungesser promoted at NFIB

Italy at night in the earth planet rotating from space

Ballard Partners is expanding its international footprint through a strategic partnership with MAIM Group, a prominent public affairs and media relations firm in Italy.

This partnership is an expansion of Ballard Global Alliance, an international network of firms Ballard Partners has collaborative arrangements with — the Florida-based international government affairs firm has previously announced partnerships with firms in Argentina, Korea, Japan and the U.K.

“We are thrilled to welcome MAIM Group to the Ballard Global Alliance,” said Brian Ballard, founder and President of Ballard Partners. “Italy is a critical market for many of our clients, and this partnership allows us to offer them the highest level of strategic counsel and representation. MAIM Group’s reputation for excellence and their deep understanding of the Italian political environment make them the ideal partner for us.”

The partnership with MAIM Group strengthens Ballard Partners’ presence in Europe and provides clients with access to unparalleled expertise in the Italian political and regulatory landscape. MAIM Group’s deep understanding of the Italian market, coupled with their extensive network of relationships, will complement Ballard Partners’ existing global capabilities.

MAIM Group founder and CEO Fabio Perugia added, “We are honored to join forces with Ballard Partners and become part of the Ballard Global Alliance. This partnership will provide our clients with access to a global network of expertise and resources, enabling them to navigate complex international challenges effectively. We look forward to collaborating with Ballard Partners to deliver exceptional results for our clients in Italy and around the world.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Jake Farmer to lead Walgreens’ Midwest govt. relations

nextDonald Trump’s envoy arrives in Kyiv as U.S. policy shifts toward Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories