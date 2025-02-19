Ballard Partners expands to Italy through partnership with MAIM Group

Ballard Partners is expanding its international footprint through a strategic partnership with MAIM Group, a prominent public affairs and media relations firm in Italy.

This partnership is an expansion of Ballard Global Alliance, an international network of firms Ballard Partners has collaborative arrangements with — the Florida-based international government affairs firm has previously announced partnerships with firms in Argentina, Korea, Japan and the U.K.

“We are thrilled to welcome MAIM Group to the Ballard Global Alliance,” said Brian Ballard, founder and President of Ballard Partners. “Italy is a critical market for many of our clients, and this partnership allows us to offer them the highest level of strategic counsel and representation. MAIM Group’s reputation for excellence and their deep understanding of the Italian political environment make them the ideal partner for us.”

The partnership with MAIM Group strengthens Ballard Partners’ presence in Europe and provides clients with access to unparalleled expertise in the Italian political and regulatory landscape. MAIM Group’s deep understanding of the Italian market, coupled with their extensive network of relationships, will complement Ballard Partners’ existing global capabilities.

MAIM Group founder and CEO Fabio Perugia added, “We are honored to join forces with Ballard Partners and become part of the Ballard Global Alliance. This partnership will provide our clients with access to a global network of expertise and resources, enabling them to navigate complex international challenges effectively. We look forward to collaborating with Ballard Partners to deliver exceptional results for our clients in Italy and around the world.”