AARP Florida urges lawmakers to support HB 223 – electronic monitoring devices in long-term care facilities

Protecting the rights and safety of our most vulnerable citizens—our seniors and individuals with disabilities residing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities—should be a priority for all of us. That’s why AARP Florida strongly supports legislation allowing residents to install electronic monitoring devices in their rooms at their own expense.

Far too often, concerns about abuse, neglect or mistreatment arise in long-term care settings, yet without clear evidence, families are left in the dark, and law enforcement faces challenges in proving or disproving allegations. A simple, cost-effective solution is to give residents the right to install electronic monitoring devices, providing peace of mind for families and a critical tool for law enforcement to investigate incidents fairly and accurately.

Electronic monitoring devices would not only deter potential abuse but also protect caregivers from false accusations. Transparency benefits everyone. If a resident or their family wants this added layer of security, they should have the right to make that decision.

This legislation is about accountability, safety, and ensuring that every person in long-term care is treated with dignity and respect. AARP Florida urges lawmakers to support this common-sense measure that prioritizes resident well-being while strengthening protections for both residents and staff.

___

Zayne Smith is senior director of Advocacy for AARP Florida, overseeing advocacy efforts across various issues. She has represented AARP Florida in several coalitions and task forces, including the Working Interdisciplinary Network of Guardianship Stakeholders and the Florida Don’t Text & Drive Coalition. The News Service of Florida honored her with the 2023 Above & Beyond Award, and she is a member of Leadership Florida Cornerstone Class 42.