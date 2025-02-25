February 25, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

AARP Florida urges lawmakers to support HB 223 – electronic monitoring devices in long-term care facilities
Surveillance camera is recording video inside a flat at night, providing safety and protection

Guest AuthorFebruary 25, 20252min0

Related Articles

Emails & Opinions

AARP Florida calls on lawmakers to support HB 223 – electronic monitoring devices in long-term care facilities

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Thomas Barnette: Anti-obesity medication can improve health, save taxpayer dollars

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.25.25

Security camera monitoring modern apartment interior at night
Electronic monitoring devices would not only deter potential abuse but also protect caregivers from false accusations.

Protecting the rights and safety of our most vulnerable citizens—our seniors and individuals with disabilities residing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities—should be a priority for all of us. That’s why AARP Florida strongly supports legislation allowing residents to install electronic monitoring devices in their rooms at their own expense.

Far too often, concerns about abuse, neglect or mistreatment arise in long-term care settings, yet without clear evidence, families are left in the dark, and law enforcement faces challenges in proving or disproving allegations. A simple, cost-effective solution is to give residents the right to install electronic monitoring devices, providing peace of mind for families and a critical tool for law enforcement to investigate incidents fairly and accurately.

Electronic monitoring devices would not only deter potential abuse but also protect caregivers from false accusations. Transparency benefits everyone. If a resident or their family wants this added layer of security, they should have the right to make that decision.

This legislation is about accountability, safety, and ensuring that every person in long-term care is treated with dignity and respect. AARP Florida urges lawmakers to support this common-sense measure that prioritizes resident well-being while strengthening protections for both residents and staff.

___

Zayne Smith is senior director of Advocacy for AARP Florida, overseeing advocacy efforts across various issues. She has represented AARP Florida in several coalitions and task forces, including the Working Interdisciplinary Network of Guardianship Stakeholders and the Florida Don’t Text & Drive Coalition. The News Service of Florida honored her with the 2023 Above & Beyond Award, and she is a member of Leadership Florida Cornerstone Class 42.

Post Views: 0

Guest Author

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPolice seize weapons at gun shop where Kyle Rittenhouse works

nextAARP Florida calls on lawmakers to support HB 223 – electronic monitoring devices in long-term care facilities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories