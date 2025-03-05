Palm Coast looking for new City Council member after Ray Stevens resigns abruptly

For the second time in the past year, the city of Palm Coast is looking to fill a City Council seat after a member of the board abruptly resigned.

Council member Ray Stevens submitted his resignation letter for the District 3 Council Seat on Friday. The city is now accepting applications to fill the seat through an appointment.

Stevens’ seat still has service to be completed until the November 2026 election in the Flagler County town.

Stevens sent his resignation letter to Acting City Manager Laren Johnson. It was brief, though he indicated that health issues led to his decision to step down from the Council.

“This decision has been difficult, as it has been an honor to serve our community and to the important work we have undertaken together, however I have made the decision to resign due to my health,” Stevens said.

Palm Coast officials will accept applications to fill the post until March 19. Interviews will begin April 1. City Council members will discuss the applicants at their April 8 workshop. The final appointment will come in a vote by the Council members on April 15.

All applicants must live within the District 3 boundaries in Palm Coast for at least 45 weeks out of the year. There will also be background screening for all applicants. Whoever is approved for the seat will serve through the 2026 election and then will need to seek re-election if they want to stay on the board.

Palm Coast had to go through the same process in August when Cathy Heighter stepped down from the District 4 City Council Seat. The Council voted to replace Heighter with Charles A. Gambaro Jr.

There were nine people who applied for that post, which was finally filled in late September. That came about a month after Heighter called it quits without much explanation in her resignation letter, other than “to focus on my personal health and well being.”