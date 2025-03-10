March 10, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says Idaho isn’t a ‘mature economy’
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/25-Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with the media after giving the State of the State speech on the opening day of the 2025 Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiMarch 10, 20254min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Panel advances Peggy Gossett-Seidman bill to block after-hours debt collection texts

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa General Hospital is working to support rural communities by breaking down barriers to cancer care

FederalHeadlines

Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to halt climate change lawsuits in Democratic-led states

FLAPOL030425CH072
Size matters to the Governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is throwing rocks at the Gem State of Idaho, diminishing the state’s recent economic growth due to its lower population than Florida.

As he has at previous press conferences, the Governor was discussing Florida having the second-best performance in the “economy,” which has grown by more than 30% since he has been in office. He said Florida led “sizable states,” but less-populated “Idaho may be a little bit more than us.”

But DeSantis dissed the comparison between the states.

“Idaho has less people than Polk County does, so it’s a little bit different comparison when you’re talking, and I love Idaho, but it’s just not the same as comparing to a mature economy,” he said at Winter Haven’s Central Florida Intermodal Logistics Center.

Idaho’s lack of a “mature economy” aside, the Governor has reached into the Rocky Mountains to name Boise State Professor Scott Yenor to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees. The pick has caused some legislators, including the Jewish Legislative Caucus, consternation stemming from Yenor’s alleged “history of antisemitic and misogynistic rhetoric.”

The former fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, per The Associated Press, said “independent women” were “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome” and said colleges and universities were “the citadels of our gynecocracy.”

After his selection, past comments about whether women should pick motherhood over higher education immediately generated headlines. More controversy in recent months followed when Yenor, in since-deleted social media posts, questioned whether women or Jews should be considered for leadership posts in the U.S. Senate.

DeSantis has defended naming Yenor to the position when confronted with Yenor’s remarks on women.

“I’m not familiar with that. I mean, obviously, I think if you look at the state of Florida, we probably have a higher percentage of women enrolled in our state universities than we do men, and that’s probably grown under my tenure,” DeSantis said during the Jacksonville press conference in January. “But what I don’t do, what I don’t like is cherry-picking somebody saying this, and then trying to smear them.”

___

Jacob Ogles and Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNancy Metayer Bowen appointed Florida Dems’ Vice Chair of Haitian American Voter Engagement

nextFlorida sees jobless claims drop for third week in a row

One comment

  • PeterH

    March 10, 2025 at 11:42 am

    DeSantis will never be president of our great country!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Poll: Donald Trump’s endorsement gives Byron Donalds double-digit lead in GOP Primary for Governor
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more