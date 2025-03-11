Andrew Tate says he’s not ‘sorry’ and that his acolytes will be world leaders

Florida’s most controversial recent visitor continues to drop expletive-rich rants about the state’s political leaders.

Andrew Tate says he is headed back to Florida Tuesday and dares authorities to arrest him if they have “probable cause.” Tate also had plenty to say about Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, all of whom have been critical of the kickboxing edgelord accused of human trafficking in Romania.

“I ain’t sorry to (DeSantis). I ain’t sorry to (Byron Donalds). I ain’t sorry to their f****** AG. I ain’t sorry to anybody, cause I ain’t lied. Everything I said, it is the f****** truth. I ain’t sorry. I’m not sorry for living my life as a full grown man,” Tate said in a video shared to X.

After hearing previous reports that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were headed to Fort Lauderdale, state leaders voiced their displeasure.

DeSantis said they were not “welcome” in Florida, leading to Uthmeier launching a criminal probe on the two and Donalds offering a supportive statement. For their part, the Tates left the state, with Andrew first saying he’d return in a “few years” before saying on Monday he’d be back much sooner.

Tate, who is 38 years old, says he can’t apologize because it would “break the hearts of all the young men who believe” in him.

And those young men are the future, he argues, as he says he has “martyred” himself for them.

“In 10 years, they’re the Governors. They’re no longer Ron DeSantis. No longer Byron Donalds, no longer their little girlfriend, AG. All those f****** losers are gone. My fans are the government, my fans are the f****** President. That’s their problem, because they’re all growing up now. They’re all 16, 17, 18 years old. That’s why they’re scared. Me saying sorry now breaks the heart of all of the future leaders of the world to save the West for humanity,” Tate said.

It does not appear that Uthmeier has enough for an indictment yet, meanwhile, if comments he made Monday in Tampa are meaningful.

“We’re never going to bring any case without evidence to back it up. You have that commitment from me. It seems like they’ve done some pretty gross things in other countries. I don’t have jurisdiction there, but if there’s evidence that they committed a crime in Florida, we will pursue that further,” Uthmeier vowed.