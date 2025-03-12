March 12, 2025
Donald Trump Jr. backs ‘great patriot’ Byron Donalds for Governor

A.G. GancarskiMarch 12, 20254min1

trump jr
Momentum builds for the Naples Republican.

Like father, like son.

Just as President Donald Trump did last month, Donald Trump Jr. is backing U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds in the race for Florida Governor.

“My friend Byron Donalds is a great patriot and has my full endorsement to serve as Florida’s next governor,” Trump Jr. told Axios’ Marc Caputo. “Byron is a fighter and a true champion for our America First movement. He will be a great leader for Florida and he will fight alongside my father to make America greater than ever before!”

The good news and help from Trump World keeps coming for Donalds.

This endorsement follows the influential and high-powered Club for Growth PAC getting behind the Naples Republican. Polling from Trump-aligned Fabrizio Lee & Associates, which Donalds hired for his campaign, also finds Donalds leading First Lady Casey DeSantis 34% to 30%.

The Trump Jr. news comes just days after Lara Trump, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t want to appoint to the Senate, delivered nothing but softballs in a prime-time interview with Donalds that suggested the Congressman is winning the Fox News Primary before the First Lady even gets up to bat.

Casey DeSantis has yet to commit to running. She has quoted Yogi Berra when asked, saying “if you see a fork in the road, take it.” Such coy statements are not exactly countering the increasing feel of inevitability when it comes to Donalds getting the GOP nomination next year, though.

Trump Jr. has been critical of the current Governor at times, including suggesting his penchant for height-enhancing footwear presented a national security risk in 2023, and saying the Governor was “owned by the billionaire donors.”

Yet once the Governor withdrew from the presidential race, Trump Jr. said it was possible that DeSantis could serve in the White House. Thus far, that doesn’t appear to be happening.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Impeach Musk

    March 12, 2025 at 10:14 am

    Rhonda must have really pissed trump of by running (if you can call it that) in the primary last year. Next thing you know, Fredo will be endorsing him as well. I wonder if Rhonda still reads ‘The Art of the Deal’ to his kids? Somehow, I’m doubting it.

    Reply

#FlaPol

Categories