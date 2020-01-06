Jeff Brandes files Senate companion for ridesharing digital advertising bill

Sen. Jeff Brandes filed legislation last week that would allow transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft to place digital advertising atop cars used under their platforms.

Brandes’ bill (SB 1 352) is the Senate companion to the House version (HB 1039) filed by Rep. Bob Rommel.

Brandes has long been a staunch supporter of technology as a solution to transportation and transit deficiencies in the state and has fought for years to make the regulatory climate more conducive to companies like Uber and Lyft.

This bill furthers those efforts by providing another means for company revenue and would help smaller companies compete in a crowded market. The bill also includes protections to ensure advertisements are not offensive or overly obtrusive and provides benefits to local governments and non-profits by making advertising available to them free of charge.

The bills place limits on the sign’s size restricting them to no taller than 20 inches and no longer than 54 inches. Regardless of the size, the sign could not extend beyond the rear of front windshield or otherwise impair the driver’s vision.

The signs could only operate while the vehicle is running.

The proposed legislation also requires advertisements to abide by all state guidelines regarding lighting requirements.

Transportation network companies would also have to provide at least 10% of their advertising stock to governments, nonprofit or charitable organizations at no cost..

The signs would be prohibited from advertising any illegal goods or services or any ads that include nudity, depictions of violence or disparaging or false advertisements.

Transportation network companies are any business that provides prearranged rides, typically through the use of a mobile application. The bill does not address whether drivers working under a transportation network platform, who are typically independent contractors who use their personal vehicles, would have to agree to use the digital advertising in order to continue working for the company.

The pair of bills also do not address whether the digital advertising boards would be permanently attached to the vehicle or if they could be removed when the car is not in use for transportation for-hire services. Nor does it address whether a driver who uses their private vehicle to work for a transportation network company would be able to share in the profits from advertising proceeds.

The bills also adds a category for luxury ground transportation network companies that requires them to follow the same laws as traditional TNCs.