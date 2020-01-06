Connect with us

Influence

Jeff Brandes files Senate companion for ridesharing digital advertising bill

Influence

Darryl Rouson targets boating safety and environmental protection in proposed legislation

Headlines Influence

Jason Fischer files bill for elected Duval County school sup't

Headlines Influence

Anthony Sabatini to appear at forum, along with anti-Semitic radio host, to tout 'constitutional carry'

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Former Deputy CIO Heath Beach joins tech advisers Kaleo Partners

Influence

José Javier Rodríguez, Adam Hattersley seek to extend protections for endangered and threatened species

Influence

Jeff Brandes files Senate companion for ridesharing digital advertising bill

The bill would allow rideshare companies to put ads on top of drivers’ cars.

on

Sen. Jeff Brandes filed legislation last week that would allow transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft to place digital advertising atop cars used under their platforms.

Brandes’ bill (SB 1 352) is the Senate companion to the House version (HB 1039) filed by Rep. Bob Rommel.

Brandes has long been a staunch supporter of technology as a solution to transportation and transit deficiencies in the state and has fought for years to make the regulatory climate more conducive to companies like Uber and Lyft.

This bill furthers those efforts by providing another means for company revenue and would help smaller companies compete in a crowded market. The bill also includes protections to ensure advertisements are not offensive or overly obtrusive and provides benefits to local governments and non-profits by making advertising available to them free of charge.

The bills place limits on the sign’s size restricting them to no taller than 20 inches and no longer than 54 inches. Regardless of the size, the sign could not extend beyond the rear of front windshield or otherwise impair the driver’s vision.

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90

The signs could only operate while the vehicle is running.

The proposed legislation also requires advertisements to abide by all state guidelines regarding lighting requirements.

Transportation network companies would also have to provide at least 10% of their advertising stock to governments, nonprofit or charitable organizations at no cost..

The signs would be prohibited from advertising any illegal goods or services or any ads that include nudity, depictions of violence or disparaging or false advertisements.

Transportation network companies are any business that provides prearranged rides, typically through the use of a mobile application. The bill does not address whether drivers working under a transportation network platform, who are typically independent contractors who use their personal vehicles, would have to agree to use the digital advertising in order to continue working for the company.

The pair of bills also do not address whether the digital advertising boards would be permanently attached to the vehicle or if they could be removed when the car is not in use for transportation for-hire services. Nor does it address whether a driver who uses their private vehicle to work for a transportation network company would be able to share in the profits from advertising proceeds.

The bills also adds a category for luxury ground transportation network companies that requires them to follow the same laws as traditional TNCs.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Thomas Knapp

    January 6, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Sounds like a solution looking for a problem. Why not just repeal ALL state restrictions on advertising, period?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.