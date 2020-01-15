Brian Kramer to run for State Attorney in 8th Judicial Circuit

Gainesville native Brian Kramer announced Wednesday that he is running for State Attorney in Florida’s 8th Judicial Circuit.

Kramer, a Republican, joins Gainesville Democrat Beverly McCallum in the race for the seat currently held by Republican State Attorney Bill Cervone.

No matter the outcome, the 8th Circuit’s State Attorney will be a fresh face in 2021 as Cervone announced late last year that he would not seek another term for the position he’s held for the past two decades.

In his candidate announcement, Kramer touted his experience as working as an Assistant State Attorney under Cervone. He also serves as the Executive Director of the 8th Circuit’s Office of the State Attorney.

“For two decades I’ve dedicated my life to keeping our communities safe,” he said. “As State Attorney, I’ll be a voice for victims and their families. Together, we can continue the good work already being done in the State Attorney’s Office, working with law enforcement to fight crime and protect our most vulnerable.”

Kramer doesn’t have much catching up to do on the fundraising front. Since entering the race in 2017, McCallum has raised $3,202 and had about $300 in the bank at the end of December.

Recent State Attorney races in the circuit haven’t drawn much interest from donors, mainly due to Cervone’s institutional status as the area’s top prosecutor — he went unopposed in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

In 2004, the last time he faced competition, his campaign shelled out $108,000 on its way to a 10-point win over Democratic contender Stan Griffis.

Though the most recent book closing report published by the Florida Division of Elections shows Democratic-leaning Alachua County makes up nearly 70% of the electorate, the circuit also includes the red-leaning Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties.