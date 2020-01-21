End Citizens United endorses Margaret Good on 10-year anniversary of notorious court ruling

End Citizens United endorsed Democratic state Rep. Margaret Good in her bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

The political action committee said Good, now a state Representative, has shown a commitment to reforming campaign finance law.

“Floridians want a representative who will fix the system and listen to them, not just the big special interests in Washington, and Margaret Good is the leader to get that job done,” said End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller.

“Margaret is rejecting corporate PAC money and relying on support from everyday people. End Citizens United is proud to endorse Margaret Good, and we look forward to helping her win this battleground district.”

Good recently announced she had raised $362,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. That came from 2,480 donations, with 1,638 directly from individuals.

The endorsement came the same day the committee backed 38 other candidates for U.S. House and Senate. That was no accident.

Good noted the endorsement came on an anniversary of the 2010 Supreme Court case that greatly increased allowable outside spending on campaigns.

“Today marks the ten year anniversary of Citizens United, the Supreme Court decision which has fundamentally harmed our democratic process by allowing corporations and special interests to spend billions of dollars in undisclosed money to influence elections,” Good said.

Good was the only Florida candidate endorsed Tuesday who doesn’t already serve in Congress. The committee also backed incumbent U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch, Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto, all Democrats.

“I am proud to stand with End Citizens United, the leading organization fighting against dark money in politics, in our work to ensure that citizens decide our elections without the influence of big moneyed special interests,” Good said. “Our campaign has taken a pledge to reject corporate PAC money and is instead funded by thousands of actual people who care about our democracy and want to see positive change in our community and across our country.”

End Citizens United supports candidates dedicated to countering the outcomes of the Citizens United ruling.

End Citizens United has endorsed a total of 124 candidates in the 2020 election cycle.