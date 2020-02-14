fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Charlie Justice to soak in the sun and donations at St. Pete Beach fundraiser

Headlines Influence

Valentine’s Day is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations

Headlines Influence

House and Senate leaders test the political waters on university mergers

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.14.20

Headlines Influence

White nationalism condemnation appears dead in the Legislature

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Bob Sparks: A Valentine’s Day memory never to be forgotten

Headlines

Charlie Justice to soak in the sun and donations at St. Pete Beach fundraiser

Justice has already banked more than $15,000.

on

Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice will host a fundraising reception next week to build on his already dominate fundraising activity.

Justice is hosting a sunset reception February 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Alden Suites Cabana Bar located at 5900 Gulf Blvd. in St. Pete Beach.

Justice faces one opponent in the Democratic primary, Christian Lanier. One Republican is running, Steven Homol.

Neither opponent has posted any fundraising numbers. Lanier entered the race Jan. 31 and won’t file his first campaign finance reports with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office until next month.

Homol entered the race in early January, but didn’t raise any funds that month.

Justice, meanwhile, has already banked more than $15,000 for his reelection bid. He launched his campaign in October putting in nearly $9,000 that month.

Voters first elected Justice to the District 3 countywide seat in 2012. He earned reelection in 2016, beating Republican Mike Mikurak with 52% of the vote.

“I am incredibly proud of the partnerships we’ve built and the successes we’ve achieved in Pinellas County. We’ve rejected the partisan extremism that permeates our federal politics in order to get things done here at home. By building lasting relationships, we have seen Pinellas thrive with community improvements from Tarpon Springs to Tierra Verde,” Justice said ahead of his late-October launch.

Justice serves on boards for the Tampa Bay Estuary Policy group, Health and Human Services Leadership, Pinellas County Historic Preservation, Pinellas County Youth Advisory Committee, the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas and the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority.

Justice formerly served in Florida Senate District 16 from 2006 until 2010. During that time, he served as the Senate Minority Leader Pro-Tempore and chaired the Pinellas County Legislative Delegation.

Justice also served in Florida House District 53 from 2000 until 2006. Before his public service, Justice worked for the University of South Florida St. Petersburg as assistant director for leadership programming.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.