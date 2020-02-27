Scientologists recommend Frank Hibbard, Kathleen Beckman in Clearwater races

A political committee run by Clearwater Scientologists has released its recommendations for the Clearwater Mayoral and City Council races.

The group picked their recommendations based almost solely on candidates’ commitments to First Amendment protections.

Citizens for Social Reform founders Brett Miller and Joanie and Steve Sigal recommended Frank Hibbard for Mayor. Hibbard previously served as Mayor from 2005 until 2012, leaving office due to term limits.

Bus since his departure, Hibbard has remained active in the community, sitting on boards for Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The Scientology leaders lauded Hibbard’s platform for developing a strategic plan for the city they called “sensible.”

But the group offered some reservation.

“We make this recommendation with some reservation, however, because of Mr. Hibbard’s choice of campaign consultant who has used slanted promotional materials and misleading surveys to encourage anti-First Amendment divisions in the city,” the wrote.

The group did not elaborate on what materials they were referencing.

In its recommendations, the Church left out former City Council member Bill Jonson. The group praised his “collaborative and thoughtful” approach to governance and his work on neighborhood causes and advocacy on oversight and accountability, but wrote that Jonson’s skillsets were not what they identified as needed in the city’s next Mayor.

The group also rejected small business owner Morton Myers who they said was “not adequately prepared.”

Also running is Elizabeth “Sea Turtle” Drayer. The Scientology group offered little reason for rejecting her campaign other than to poke fun at her environmental advocacy.

“[She] began her campaign dressed in a sea turtle costume. Nothing more really needs to be said,” they wrote.

The winner in the mayoral race will replace George Cretekos who is leaving office due to term limits.

The Scientology group is recommending Eliseo Santana Jr. for the Seat 2 City Council race to replace Jay Polglaze, rejecting candidates Mark Bunker, Mike Manino, Lina Teixeira and Bruce Rector.

The group said it was a close call between Santana and Rector, but in the end they believed Santana had the better chops to “aggressively defend constitutional liberties.”

Santana is a retired administrator for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and an army veteran. His platform emphasizes using opportunity zones to encourage investment in troubled neighborhoods.

In Seat 3, the group recommends retired teacher Kathleen Beckman over incumbent Bob Cundiff.

The group praised Beckman for her responses in candidate questions in both the Tampa Bay Times and in community forums in which she “correctly differentiated between individual citizens who were members of the Church of Scientology and the Church itself.”

While the group’s primary recommendation went to Beckman, they also wrote that Cundiff would likely continue to do “a good job representing the entire community.”

Also running are small business owner Bud Elias and human resources professional Scott Thomas. The Scientology group praised both candidates, writing that Elias was “well positioned to bring different factions of the community together for the betterment of all.” They cautioned voters on Thomas writing that they’d “like to see more community involvement with a better understanding of local issues and a longer track record of service.”

The Clearwater election is the same day as the Presidential Preference Primary — March 17.