Survey says some Americans are afraid to drink Corona because … coronavirus

No, the beer and the virus are not related.

on

Made a joke lately about Corona beer being related to coronavirus? You’re not alone.

A recent phone survey showed that 38% of beer drinkers in the U.S. would not, now that coronavirus is dominating headlines, purchase the beer that shares the virus’ name.

According to WFLA, the independently owned PR agency 5W Public Relations conducted a phone survey of 737 Americans.

While the survey showed correlation to a Corona boycott and the novel coronavirus, Corona-drinking loyalists remain unfettered. Of those who frequently drink the Mexican beer, only 4% said they would stop buying it while 14% said they wouldn’t order it in a public venue.

The survey also showed that 16% of beer imbibers weren’t sure whether the beer was related to coronavirus.

For those who might share in that confusion, it’s not.

In an effort that has nothing to do with distinguishing coronavirus from the similarly named beer, the virus is now officially being referred to as COVID-19.

The survey highlights what became a social media meme showing images of Corona beers on the beach with happy drinkers enjoying their brand of Corona Virus. But since the disease has begun to spread worldwide, the joke has become less prevalent as Americans begin to genuinely worry about its spread to the U.S., which has already happened.

Although there have been no documented cases of the disease in Florida, some officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week said the spread was inevitable.

“It’s not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” said CDC Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Nancy Messonnier.

Others at the federal health agency downplayed those concerns, however, and President Donald Trump did, too.

Still, worldwide there have been more than 83,000 confirmed cases and 2,800 deaths from the disease, most in China and it’s now reached every single continent in the world except Antartica.

Officials are encouraging all people to take precautions including frequent hand washing, covering coughs and staying home when sick. Those precautions don’t, however, include avoiding a nice cold Corona.

So, drink responsibly.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor

