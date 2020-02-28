Tom Lee amendment puts discretion for E-Verify enforcement with Dep’t of Economic Opportunity

Proposed E-Verify requirements in the Senate will leave to the Department of Economic Opportunity how employability verification gets enforced.

A substitute amendment filed by Sen. Tom Lee on his E-Verify bill (SB 664) leaves less discretion to employers looking for ways around the process.

The change dumps language added in Senate Commerce that left Lee encouraging Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto the bill if approved in its current form. With the latest strike-all amendment, Lee feels better the law will be enforced.

“This will give the DEO some rule-making authority to come up with alternative systems, but they are the judge or what gets approved,” Lee said. “Under the other bill, you could use psychics and palm-readers.”

Now, the Thonotosassa Republican feels comfortable the bill will be something DeSantis can and should sign.

The goal for supporters of E-Verify remains to put in place requirements private employers properly validate workers can legally be employed in the United States.

As written the bill calls on employers to use the federal E-Verify database or a state-approved alternative.

The newest language from Lee’s office also drops the threshold for exempting small businesses from the process, and will place the expectation on any company with 50 employees or more.

The Senator acknowledges the legislation leaves significant discretion to the executive branch when it comes to strict enforcement.

“That’s always the danger of delegating authority to the administration rather than putting it in statute,” he said.

But he feels it would be difficult for any administration to justify a verification process that was less than rigorous.

E-Verify has proven to be one of the most divisive issues of the Legislative Session, with leadership for the House and Senate expressing skepticism over a priority of DeSantis. The Governor, a Republican, has suggested Republican special interests have created barriers to mandatory E-Verify requirements in Florida.

Notably, the Senate version has considerably stronger enforcement provisions than the version just passed by a House committee, the first E-Verify legislation ever to make it that far in the lower chamber.

As one example, Lee’s bill says that employers who run a worker through E-Verify and learn the individual is not eligible to work in the U.S. should immediately notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement. No such language appears in the House bill.

The House also allows more businesses to use the alternative I-9 verification process rather than immediate electronic validation.

Neither version has entire industries carved out, as the Senate earlier this session considered doing for agriculture employers.

But after seeing the Senate for the first time pass a ban on sanctuary cities last year, Lee feels confident the chamber can pass the bill with stronger language.