Delegation for 3.3.20: Coronavirus unity — Built to Last — Gaetz — Mary McLeod Bethune — vaping

Coronavirus unity

The 2020 campaign for President will continue while the U.S. and the world confront COVID-19, or better known as the coronavirus. The fallout from Super Tuesday will be incessantly analyzed, but now that the virus has appeared within Florida’s borders and Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state health emergency, Floridians are looking at the issue differently.

With the revelation of two patients testing positive for the virus in Manatee County and Tampa, elected officials began to weigh in. Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan, who represents all of Manatee County, issued a news release of him receiving an update from the head of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, where at least one patient was being treated.

Buchanan, as well as Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor of Tampa, spoke of the need to pass the funding for combating the virus quickly. Buchanan said the “time to act is now,” while Castor said the country needs “a well-coordinated response to keep them safe and prevent spread of the virus.”

Some say the Trump administration and state officials have not been transparent enough. Following a briefing late last week with Vice President Mike Pence and senior officials of the DeSantis administration, Winter Park Democrat Stephanie Murphy said they “failed to be forthcoming with the public about suspected cases in Florida.”

Politics has been part of the equation from nearly the first day. President Donald Trump has been accused of minimizing the seriousness of the disease’s spread by contradicting a senior CDC official’s statement the spread of the disease was “inevitable.”

Coral Gables Democrat Donna Shalala, the former Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, wrote an op-ed for The New York Times calling out Trump and urging politicians to drop the politics. She said the President “stumbled out of the blocks” and also criticized his 2021 budget proposals for funding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes for Health (NIH).

“The good news is that we have world-class professionals available to us,” wrote Shalala. “Our political leaders should let them do their jobs.”

While Trump was clearly an intended target of her words, Shalala may have also pointed the finger at some in her own party following a contentious briefing last week before a House subcommittee discussing the coronavirus outbreak.

With CDC Director Robert Redfield and NIH infectious disease specialist Tony Fauci before them, Connecticut Democrat Rosa DeLauro blasted the Trump administration’s response, prompting a GOP walkout. It did not sit well with Shalala, either.

In her op-ed, Shalala singled out Redfield and Fauci as among those on the Trump response team she can trust and felt the hearing was not the appropriate place for politics.

“No one wanted to hear that, either the Democrats or Republicans,” Shalala said. “We just wanted to hear the substance.”

Trump will often make or tweet puzzling or divisive statements requiring clarification or “cleaning up,” such as the recent “hoax” statement. Ideally, both sides will lock arms and confront a shared enemy the virus provides.

Short of that, and for the public’s sake, Shalala offered some sound advice.

Built to Last

Significant damage from hurricanes and the subsequent rebuilding is part of Florida history. Sen. Marco Rubio has joined with Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin to help make the rebuilding portion easier and less costly.

They introduced the Built to Last Act, which is designed to help local communities and private firms build more robust infrastructure that will withstand severe weather events. According to Rubio and Baldwin, damage caused by hurricanes and storm-related flooding is $54 billion to households, businesses and government.

“Florida’s public and private building standards are already among the most stringent in the nation, including the requirement to withstand major hurricanes,” Rubio said in a joint release.

“The Built to Last Act would bolster our preparedness by improving the federal government’s capacity to share projections of weather-related risks to our communities and provide guidance for building codes, ensuring that the infrastructure we build in the future is more resilient to weather impacts.”

The bill specifically requires the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to identify a consistent, federal set of best available forward-looking meteorological information.

It further requires the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to make that information available to standards-developing organizations to help ensure organizations can incorporate this information into standards, building codes and voluntary certifications.

“As severe weather becomes more and more frequent, it’s important we equip states and local communities with the modern information and technical assistance they need to build stronger roads, bridges and facilities that can withstand the next storm or natural disaster,” Baldwin said.

Also joining as an original co-sponsor was Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith.

Judiciary postpones FISA hearing

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is scheduled to expire March 15, setting the stage for the House Judiciary Committee to vote on a committee bill to extend it. After Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren sought to propose amendments, Chairman Jerry Nadler postponed the hearing.

Senior House Democrats criticized Lofgren’s move and described her amendments as “poison pills” that would jeopardize the final passage on the House floor. The committee bill was the result of negotiations between Nadler’s team and those representing Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

“I reject that categorization of what we’re doing here,” Lofgren told POLITICO. “We’re making policy. This isn’t some game where side-deals that are done in secret without the concurrence of the committees of jurisdiction is somehow binding on the members of the committee.”

Not surprisingly, Florida Republican members of the Judiciary Committee backed Lofgren’s attempt to amend the bill. The sentiment around the committee was Lofgren’s amendments would have passed.

“The reason we are not having the hearing today is that there was a consensus among the pipe-swinging progressives and the libertarian Republicans to roll the establishment of both parties,” Rep. Matt Gaetz of Fort Walton Beach told The Washington Times. “We would have had the votes today, which is why the markup is canceled.”

Sarasota Republican Greg Steube may have stated the obvious by offering: “I think, internally, the Democrats are having problems.”

Lofgren said she intended to submit her own bill at the next committee hearing.

Gaetz’s big week

Gaetz can get into a news cycle, but he recently generated thousands of online clicks by a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He took that occasion to reveal that he would no longer accept campaign contributions from federal political action committees (PACs).

“Honest capitalism is under attack,” Gaetz said. “Not just from Bernie Sanders, Antifa and the radical left — but by special interests and political action committees in the swamp of Washington D.C.”

Gaetz has long been a fierce opponent of the investigation into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign and said in a tweet, “Federal political action committees pose a far greater threat to our democracy than Russia.”

He was also opposed to the House impeachment investigation to such an extent, he led several fellow Republicans into the secure room where depositions were underway. That led to an investigation by The Florida Bar following a series of complaints about his participation in the event.

The Bar committee charged with investigating Gaetz, who did not cooperate with the investigation, concluded it could find no probable cause to take action and dismissed the case. Bar spokeswoman Francine Walker said, “(h)is conduct was not found to violate the rules of The Florida Bar.”

“It goes with the territory and isn’t something I worry about,” Gaetz said after learning of the dismissal. “I’ve told The Florida Bar the same thing I told The View. My only bosses are the people of Northwest Florida.”

In August, The Florida Bar criticized Gaetz but dismissed another complaint stemming from tweets directed at former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Waltz, Demings honor Bethune

A statue honoring pioneering educator Mary McLeod Bethune is set to be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol. Democratic Rep. Val Demings and Republican Rep. Michael Waltz believe a statue carrying the first likeness of a black woman in National Statuary Hall history deserves a celebrated welcome and introduced a resolution for that purpose.

Bethune was a prominent black educator and one of the founders of what is now Bethune-Cookman University. The Waltz/Demings resolution is designed to authorize a Capitol rotunda ceremony marking the statue’s arrival.

“Florida’s 6th District is honored to have one of its most notable figures celebrated in the U.S. Capitol, and I’m looking forward to thousands of visitors in Washington learning more about Dr. Bethune and her servant leadership to America,” Waltz said in a news release.

Each state is allotted two statues to display in the hall. Florida recently sought a change from the current statue of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith to Bethune. In 2018 then-Gov. Rick Scott signed a measure authorizing the Bethune statue to take the place of Smith’s.

“Mary McLeod Bethune was the most powerful woman I can remember as a child,” Demings said in a news release. “She has been an inspiration to me throughout my whole life. I am proud that she will be Florida’s new face in the U.S. Capitol, and know that her life will continue to inspire all Americans for years to come.”

Six Republicans joined every delegation Democrat in co-sponsoring the resolution, which is expected to pass the House easily. Waltz, the bill’s primary sponsor, represents the Daytona Beach area, the location of Bethune-Cookman University.

Florida’s other statue depicts John Gorrie, credited as being the father of refrigeration and air conditioning. The Gorrie statute has been in the Capitol since 1914.

Waltz skeptical on Taliban deal

Americans, including Trump, long ago grew weary of the war in Afghanistan. With the announcement of a peace deal with the Taliban, that day may be growing near, but there is still plenty of skepticism.

Negotiations that would lead to American troop withdrawal and an exchange of prisoners are set to begin soon. A hitch has developed with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani saying the U.S. was not authorized to set a timetable for releasing Taliban fighters.

Rep. Waltz has spoken out frequently on the peace talks with the Taliban. He heavily criticized a previously negotiated deal in September 2019 and is highly skeptical of the latest arrangement.

“I applaud the Trump administration’s willingness to take bold, decisive action to move Afghanistan toward peace, and I’m hopeful this is a historic day for my fellow veterans and the millions of Afghans who have suffered,” Waltz said in a statement. “However, I have two big concerns: the reality of pulling all U.S. troops out on a 14-month withdrawal timeline and the terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan.”

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, chair of the House Republican Conference, called the agreement “reminiscent of the worst aspects of the Obama Iran nuclear deal.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised the effort and the sentiment while recognizing “(t) here’s a great deal of hard work ahead.”

“The status quo is not great, and there has been much sacrifice — but it has kept America safe for two decades, and doing this agreement the wrong way could make this much worse,” said Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee. “I look forward to being briefed on the details of this hopefully historic agreement soon.”

Crist announces health grant

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Charlie Crist has some say over the spending side of the federal budget. He recently announced nearly $450,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to community health centers throughout his Pinellas County district to help provide quality health care to under or noninsured residents.

Almost $300,000 will go to the Community Health Centers of Pinellas (CHCP), the largest nonprofit organization in the county that serves over 55,000 residents. CHCP operates 12 health centers and a mobile health center throughout Pinellas County.

“This funding secures healthier futures for thousands of Pinellas residents,” Crist said in a news release. “Community Health Centers of Pinellas and all of our excellent low to no-cost health care organizations help to remove the financial barrier to health care for our neighbors.”

“This funding will allow these organizations to reach even more patients, helping to combat health disparities in low-income communities.”

The remaining $162,000 will go to county-run health centers.

VA transparency bill passes

A bill that would give the public greater access to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reports has passed the House and is on the way to the Senate. The VA Reporting Transparency Act, sponsored by New York Democrat Max Rose and co-sponsored by Steube, advanced to the Senate via a unanimous voice vote.

The bill requires the VA to establish and maintain a website allowing the public to obtain electronic copies of all legislatively requested reports. Information, records, and reports that are exempt from public disclosure are not required to be included on the website.

“This bill requires the VA to issue reports on service and accessibility, including reports on nurse staffing, fraud prevention efforts, and the activities of the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower protection,” Steube said in a social media post. “As we continue to work toward repairing the VA, this bill will help us identify and solve problems to better serve America’s veterans.”

The VA must also submit a report to Congress recommending which recurring legislatively requested reports should be discontinued.

Legislation targets veteran suicides

The suicide rate among American military veterans is becoming increasingly dire. Rep. Brian Mast recently introduced two bills intending to save some of those lives.

The Oath of Exit Act creates a voluntary separation oath for members of the Armed Forces aimed at reducing veteran suicide. The bill, supported by the National Alliance To End Veteran Suicide, has eight co-sponsors, including Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Rockledge.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t talk to a veteran who is struggling with their self-worth since leaving the military,” Mast said in a news release. “Throughout our lives, the most important commitments we make are spoken — whether it’s an oath upon joining the military, vows at a wedding or saying the Pledge of Allegiance.”

Mast also introduced the STOP Veteran Suicide and Substance Abuse Act with Democratic Rep. Gilbert Cisneros, Jr. of California. This legislation would require the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense to work together in establishing clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of PTSD and other traumatic disorders that are linked with substance abuse or chronic pain.

The bill would also require the agencies to update the Clinical Practice Guidelines for Assessment and Management of Patients at Risk for Suicide with age and gender-specific risk factors and treatment options.

“Integrity is more than just a word to service members, so I know if we say we’ll look out for each other and ourselves, then we’ll do it,” Mast added. “These bills are about doing anything and everything we can to prevent even one more veteran from harming themselves.”

Dems offer seniors’ resolution

The House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging & Families has announced the introduction of a resolution called the Older Americans Bill of Rights. The caucus described the resolution as identifying and establishing fundamental rights that every older American and their families deserve.

“We need to take a stand for our seniors. Growing older in America shouldn’t mean losing your life savings, your independence or your dignity,” said Rep. Ted Deutch of Boca Raton, a caucus co-chair.

“In South Florida, I know many older Americans who are concerned about the rising costs of medications, worry that their Social Security check won’t be enough to fill their pantry or cover their rent, and want nothing more than their years of hard work to be rewarded with a safe and secure retirement.

A total of 136 members, representing over half of the House Democratic Caucus, have signed on as co-sponsors. Thus far, 12 pieces of legislation supporting the principles outlined in the resolution, including the bipartisan Lower Drug Costs Now Act, have been passed in the House during the 116th Congress.

The resolution centers around four pillars, including guaranteeing access to affordable, equitable and comprehensive health care, financial and retirement security for seniors and their families, full participation and contribution to their communities, and aging with dignity and respect.

Wasserman Schultz joins Biden camp

The race for the Democratic presidential nomination has a different look than it did one week ago. With former Vice President Joe Biden’s decisive victory in South Carolina, Super Tuesday took on heightened significance.

Since last week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer have all left the race with the former two endorsing Biden. The move to consolidate behind Biden and against Sanders also included a prominent Floridian.

Weston Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz became the latest to get on the Biden bandwagon with a weekend endorsement. She is part of an active Democratic Party move toward the more moderate Biden and away from the socialist policies of Sanders.

“Joe has the heart to unite our country, the experience to get big things done for the American people, and the vision to move our country beyond four years of Donald Trump’s failed presidency,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement. “Florida knows Joe and Joe knows Florida.”

She becomes the latest delegation Democrat to support Biden. Reps. Crist and Al Lawson of Tallahassee were early supporters. Reps. Alcee Hastings and Frederica Wilson joined them later; the two initially backed California Sen. Kamala Harris.

While others are still officially in the race, it is now down to Sanders, Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and, to some extent, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Many Democrats are hoping the rush to back Biden will mitigate the success Sanders was expected to have on Super Tuesday.

Reps. Murphy and Deutch are both supporting Bloomberg.

Resolution condemning Sanders fails

House Republicans knew a resolution condemning recent comments from Sanders supporting some of the efforts of Fidel Castro would fail. The point was to force Democrats to vote against it and set the stage for campaign ads over the coming weeks and months.

The resolution introduced by Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami failed on a totally party-line vote of 224-189. Waltz was among the five original co-sponsors.

“It’s shameful that House Democratic Leadership refused the opportunity to condemn Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inaccurate, hurtful, and irresponsible comments on the racist, terrorist Castro regime,” Diaz-Balart said in a news release.

“Unlike Sen. Sanders and House Democratic leadership, I’m proud to, once again, stand with my Republican colleagues in solidarity with the Cuban people and not with the regime that oppresses them.”

While there were no Democratic “no” votes, some did not vote on the resolution. Among those were three from the Miami area that is home to the large population of Cuban exiles and their descendants. Shalala, Wilson and Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Miami were among those not voting.

“(Sanders’) careless and out-of-touch remarks are not the values I fought for in service of my country, and I’m proud to stand with the people of Cuba who yearn for freedom,” added Waltz.

Nine Republicans also did not vote, including Gaetz and Francis Rooney of Naples.

Shalala vaping bill passes

The House has passed a ban on flavored tobacco products used for vaping. The Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2019 passed by a largely partisan vote of 213-195.

The legislation would ban flavored tobacco products, including menthol-flavored vaping products and cigarettes, which the ban issued by Trump exempted. Republicans supported keeping the products away from youths but voted against the bill because adults should be free to make their own choices.

“For years now, our country’s kids have been experiencing a dramatic rise in nicotine addiction due to tobacco companies marketing flavored vaping and e-cigarettes products to teenagers and young children,” said Shalala, the bill’s original co-sponsor, in a news release

“By banning online sales, flavored tobacco products, and targeted advertising to young people, this bill will help improve the long-term health of the American public and reverse the youth tobacco epidemic.”

Shalala was the original co-sponsor of the bill sponsored by New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone. Also, among those co-sponsoring the bill were Democratic Reps. Mucarsel-Powell, Deutch, Lawson, Demings, Wasserman Schultz, Hastings and Darren Soto of Kissimmee.

Republican Rep. Buchanan was one of five Republicans joining 208 Democrats in voting for the bill. Despite co-sponsoring the original bill, Lawson was one of 17 Democrats voting “no” with Republicans. Those representing minority communities had expressed concern with the bill before its final passage.

The bill is not expected to pass the Senate.

On this day

March 3, 1995 — Despite Republican control, the Senate defeated the GOP’s prized balanced budget amendment legislation setting off immediate political fireworks. Democratic Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado, who supported the bill, announced he would now become a Republican.

Sen. Connie Mack called on Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle of South Dakota to resign after going back on his pledge to support the amendment. Sen. Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas canceled vacations and instituted five-day workweeks to be filled with passing the Republican agenda. Dole pledged “some long nights coming up.”

March 3, 2016 — As Super Tuesday nears, the latest Republican debate turned personal, especially between Rubio and front-runner Trump. In one exchange, Rubio called Trump a “con man” while Trump responded to Rubio’s earlier description about the size of Trump’s hands by calling him “Little Marco.”

Earlier in the day, 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney urged Republicans to reject Trump. In a speech at the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics, Romney said Trump’s promises are “as worthless as a degree from Trump University” and later added, “He gets a free ride to the White House and all we get is a lousy hat.”