fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus Headlines

Florida Supreme Court issues administrative order to address coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus Federal

Nancy Pelosi to unveil coronavirus aid as GOP signals possible support

Coronavirus Headlines

WHO declares that coronavirus is now a pandemic

Coronavirus Headlines

States race to contain coronavirus as cases exceed 1,000

Coronavirus

Italy passes 10,000 coronavirus infections as clusters spur worry in US

Coronavirus Headlines

Flu and coronavirus: Similar symptoms, different fears

Coronavirus

Florida Supreme Court issues administrative order to address coronavirus outbreak

Courts will limit face-to-face contact while also maintaining regular business.

on

The Florida Supreme Court issued an administrative order Wednesday responding to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak affecting the state that verifies precautionary measures that should be taken and authorizes special spending to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Under the order, all chief judges in district and circuit courts are directed to continue planning and taking mitigating measures “necessary to address the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on their respective courts.”

The order details possible responses to the virus including ensuring staffing and administering both attendance and leave, regulating travel by judges and court staff during the outbreak and updating travel guidance as necessary.

The order allows all chief judges and district and circuit courts to “expend state funds to purchase emergency preparedness supplies to provide increase protection for State Court System officers, employees, and the public.”

The order waives the competitive quote requirement for supplies up to $34,999 if an expedited purchase is authorized.

The order also lists precautionary planning measures including reviewing emergency preparedness plans and personnel policies and maintaining dialogue with local governmental, health and law enforcement agencies “to ensure that planning is coordinated with those entities.”

The plans should keep the courts open “to the fullest extent consistent with public safety” and should be implemented “at a time and in a manner consistent with any further policy directives from the Chief Justice and with federal, state, and local public health advisories.”

Mitigating methods include social distancing to eliminate unnecessary face-to-face contact, sanitary procedures, use of technology, electronic documents, electronic communications and other electronic means of conducting court business to mitigate spread.

The Court Emergency Management Group “shall recommend, develop, distribute, and implement policy directives from the Chief Justice as may be needed to deal with changes to normal operations.”

The order comes as the World Health Organization on Wednesday elevated the outbreak to a pandemic, a move the organization had previously avoided.

It also comes as colleges and universities, including some in Florida, are establishing plans to complete the spring semester online for students to avoid contact and potential spread of the virus.

Two people have died in Florida after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. After an additional eight cases were reported Tuesday night, the Florida Department of Health has now identified 23 individuals diagnosed with the coronavirus in Florida.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.