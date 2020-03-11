Florida Supreme Court issues administrative order to address coronavirus outbreak

The Florida Supreme Court issued an administrative order Wednesday responding to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak affecting the state that verifies precautionary measures that should be taken and authorizes special spending to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Under the order, all chief judges in district and circuit courts are directed to continue planning and taking mitigating measures “necessary to address the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on their respective courts.”

The order details possible responses to the virus including ensuring staffing and administering both attendance and leave, regulating travel by judges and court staff during the outbreak and updating travel guidance as necessary.

The order allows all chief judges and district and circuit courts to “expend state funds to purchase emergency preparedness supplies to provide increase protection for State Court System officers, employees, and the public.”

The order waives the competitive quote requirement for supplies up to $34,999 if an expedited purchase is authorized.

The order also lists precautionary planning measures including reviewing emergency preparedness plans and personnel policies and maintaining dialogue with local governmental, health and law enforcement agencies “to ensure that planning is coordinated with those entities.”

The plans should keep the courts open “to the fullest extent consistent with public safety” and should be implemented “at a time and in a manner consistent with any further policy directives from the Chief Justice and with federal, state, and local public health advisories.”

Mitigating methods include social distancing to eliminate unnecessary face-to-face contact, sanitary procedures, use of technology, electronic documents, electronic communications and other electronic means of conducting court business to mitigate spread.

The Court Emergency Management Group “shall recommend, develop, distribute, and implement policy directives from the Chief Justice as may be needed to deal with changes to normal operations.”

The order comes as the World Health Organization on Wednesday elevated the outbreak to a pandemic, a move the organization had previously avoided.

It also comes as colleges and universities, including some in Florida, are establishing plans to complete the spring semester online for students to avoid contact and potential spread of the virus.

Two people have died in Florida after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. After an additional eight cases were reported Tuesday night, the Florida Department of Health has now identified 23 individuals diagnosed with the coronavirus in Florida.