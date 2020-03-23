fbpx
Connect with us

APolitical

As schools move online, so does child abuse education

APolitical Headlines

Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen — but in 2021, not 2020

APolitical Headlines

Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics

APolitical Headlines

As offerings dwindle, some churches fear for their future

APolitical Headlines

AT&T virus update: most stores closing, some TV channels free

APolitical Headlines

Enjoyable at a distance, holiday lights brighten dark times

APolitical

As schools move online, so does child abuse education

School closures increase the risk of abuse, foundation says.

on

Florida K-12 students are getting their education online through at least mid-April. Now, anti-bullying and abuse-awareness education is making the transition, too.

The Monique Burr Foundation announced Monday that it would offer its curriculum over the internet for the remainder of the school year.

“While MBF Prevention Education Programs were developed to be presented in person, during this extraordinary time, MBF is allowing live-streamed or recorded presentations of lessons through the end of the 19-20 school year to ensure youth receive this critical safety instruction,” the foundation announced on Twitter.

MBF offers courses on abuse, cyberbullying, exploitation, trafficking, digital abuse, and other digital dangers children face.

The curriculum provides children and adults information and strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond to abuse.

MBF’s decision comes a week after Gov. Ron DeSantis directed all Florida public schools to close their doors and move classes online through April 15 in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

While the policy could help “flatten the curve” in new COVID-19 cases, MBF said at-home education will have some negative side effects.

“Measures to reduce the spread of #COVID19, including remote learning, will increase the risk of abuse, maltreatment, neglect, and exploitation for many children,” the foundation tweeted.

On Monday morning, the Florida Department of Health announced that there were 1,171 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. The global pandemic has claimed 14 lives in the state.

In addition to school closures, DeSantis has ordered all bars to close and has restricted restaurants to delivery and carryout service only. Additionally, all state parks and some beaches have been shut down.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.