Pinellas County emails reveal support for stay-at-home order

Emails sent to Pinellas County officials or commissioners shows significantly more support for issuing a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order than opposition.

Emails obtained from Pinellas County as of 3 p.m. Tuesday show 36 emails since Sunday urging county officials to implement some sort of shelter-in-place order restricting businesses and forcing residents and visitors to comply with social distancing recommendations.

Only seven emails came in opposition to such an order. Another three emails were sent urging county officials to reopen beaches, which have been shuttered since Saturday. Those individuals likely don’t have an appetite for further forced closures.

The county created a spreadsheet and is tallying the number of emails received in support or opposition to the proposed order, a move that is a clear indication they are gauging community support.

Those who favored the lockdown expressed stern warnings about failing to action.

“Put stay in place with only essential business open. Cut off all tourist stuff,” read one summary in the county’s spreadsheet from resident Elizabeth Ross.

Another email appeared to blame President Donald Trump for the virus situation.

“Please issue a stay at home order now to slow community spread of the Trump Virus,” wrote Steven Barefield.

One email asked for a shelter-in-place order, but suggested a carve out for Realtors.

“At this point in time, we are not certain nor can anyone tell us which businesses will be considered ‘essential’ so on behalf of the real estate community (Realtors, title companies, appraisers, inspectors, mortgage brokers/lenders, movers, etc.), we are asking for your support and consideration in allowing the real estate community to remain open with safety guidelines in place due to COVID-19,” wrote Beth and Randy Middleton.

Another person, Patrick Brislin, asked how many deaths it would take for the county to act.

“20? 50? 100?”

Brooke Black, a nurse, emailed the county “begging” for a “shelter in place immediately.”

Still others questioned why the county hasn’t already acted.

“I don’t understand why we haven’t done this already. We need to flatten the curve and since our Governor doesn’t seem to be able to do what is needed, I really hope y’all can,” wrote Jenn Possick.

Those opposed to a stay-at-home order offered a variety of reasons including that people wouldn’t follow it and that it would hurt the economy.

“I am a small-business owner in Clearwater. I am writing to urge you to please vote AGAINST shutting the county down due to Covid-19. This course of action would be devastating and unrecoverable for my business and way of life,” Aaron MacNeal wrote.

Another resident, Zachary Seeko wrote that an order would cause people to stop working and create additional hardship.

“It is a free society and everyone is doing the best they can,” he wrote.

So far locally, only the city of Tampa has taken steps to issue a stay-at-home order. Mayor Jane Castor announced Tuesday is implementing a citywide order Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman told residents during a video address Tuesday that he was open to issuing an order, but was hoping the county and region could act together.