fbpx
Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Pinellas County emails reveal support for stay-at-home order

Headlines Tampa Bay

Jane Castor's stay-at-home order sets up potential feud with County Administrator Mike Merrill

Headlines Tampa Bay

Jane Castor: Stay-at-home order will go into effect Wednesday

Headlines Tampa Bay

Rick Kriseman holds off on stay-at-home order as he hopes for a regional approach

Tampa Bay

Another area code eyed for Tampa Bay area

Headlines Tampa Bay

First day of senior shopping at Old Northeast Publix produces long lines, run on toilet paper

Tampa Bay

Pinellas County emails reveal support for stay-at-home order

Dozens of emails show support while opposition is quiet.

on

Emails sent to Pinellas County officials or commissioners shows significantly more support for issuing a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order than opposition.

Emails obtained from Pinellas County as of 3 p.m. Tuesday show 36 emails since Sunday urging county officials to implement some sort of shelter-in-place order restricting businesses and forcing residents and visitors to comply with social distancing recommendations.

Only seven emails came in opposition to such an order. Another three emails were sent urging county officials to reopen beaches, which have been shuttered since Saturday. Those individuals likely don’t have an appetite for further forced closures.

The county created a spreadsheet and is tallying the number of emails received in support or opposition to the proposed order, a move that is a clear indication they are gauging community support.

Those who favored the lockdown expressed stern warnings about failing to action.

“Put stay in place with only essential business open. Cut off all tourist stuff,” read one summary in the county’s spreadsheet from resident Elizabeth Ross.

Another email appeared to blame President Donald Trump for the virus situation.

“Please issue a stay at home order now to slow community spread of the Trump Virus,” wrote Steven Barefield.

One email asked for a shelter-in-place order, but suggested a carve out for Realtors.

“At this point in time, we are not certain nor can anyone tell us which businesses will be considered ‘essential’ so on behalf of the real estate community (Realtors, title companies, appraisers, inspectors, mortgage brokers/lenders, movers, etc.), we are asking for your support and consideration in allowing the real estate community to remain open with safety guidelines in place due to COVID-19,” wrote Beth and Randy Middleton.

Another person, Patrick Brislin, asked how many deaths it would take for the county to act.

“20? 50? 100?”

Brooke Black, a nurse, emailed the county “begging” for a “shelter in place immediately.”

Still others questioned why the county hasn’t already acted.

“I don’t understand why we haven’t done this already. We need to flatten the curve and since our Governor doesn’t seem to be able to do what is needed, I really hope y’all can,” wrote Jenn Possick.

Those opposed to a stay-at-home order offered a variety of reasons including that people wouldn’t follow it and that it would hurt the economy.

“I am a small-business owner in Clearwater. I am writing to urge you to please vote AGAINST shutting the county down due to Covid-19. This course of action would be devastating and unrecoverable for my business and way of life,” Aaron MacNeal wrote.

Another resident, Zachary Seeko wrote that an order would cause people to stop working and create additional hardship.

“It is a free society and everyone is doing the best they can,” he wrote.

So far locally, only the city of Tampa has taken steps to issue a stay-at-home order. Mayor Jane Castor announced Tuesday is implementing a citywide order Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman told residents during a video address Tuesday that he was open to issuing an order, but was hoping the county and region could act together.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.