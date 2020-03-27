fbpx
President Donald Trump speaks before he signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington. Listening are from left, Larry Kudlow, White House chief economic adviser, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty of Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Federal

Donald Trump praises Ron DeSantis’ coronavirus response

Trump highlighted DeSantis’ self-isolation order for travelers coming from the New York City area.

on

President Donald Trump praised Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ response to the novel coronavirus Friday, noting the Governor’s self-isolation requirements for travelers from the New York City area this week.

“He was not happy with the people coming down from New York,” Trump said. “You know, they’re flying down from New York. He has a state with obviously a lot less problems.”

DeSantis’ order on Monday called for plane passengers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to be screened and isolate for 14 days upon arriving in Florida. The next day, he doubled down on that order by calling on travelers who have been in those states in the last three weeks to self-isolate for 14 days and to report anyone they have had contact with.

On Friday, the Governor added Louisiana to that list to assuage concerns in the Panhandle. Florida Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will enforce highway checkpoints to alert travelers to self-isolate.

The President noted that Florida has been doing well “in the sense of testing.”

Florida has 3,198 cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths with 503 hospitalizations as of a Friday evening report. In New York, where there are more than 44,000 cases statewide, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 passed 6,000 on Friday, double what it had been three days earlier.

Florida has ordered half a million sampling swabs to send samples to testing sites where about 625,000 tests are available. But those swabs have been coming in small quantities, with the state sending about a thousand at a time to sampling sites throughout the state.

Trump on Thursday said officials would look at the coronavirus impact on a county-by-county level, which DeSantis says is an approach he has taken from the beginning. The Governor has repeatedly defended his decision to not implement lockdowns like New York or California, instead leaving local governments to issue their own varying stay-at-home orders.

“I think that that really shows that Florida led the way on doing it in a way that made sense for all of our communities to be able to win this fight,” DeSantis said earlier Friday.

He also noted the state has led the way on traveler isolation orders with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott later implementing a similar order.

Trump lathered further praise on DeSantis.

“He’s a very talented guy. He’s a very good Governor. Everyone loves him. He’s doing a fantastic job for Florida,” Trump said.

“Ron’s a very tough guy,” he added. “He’s a great Governor, and I have tremendous confidence in him. He had the big situation, he was all that. He will get it all resolved.”

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

  1. Sonja Fitch

    March 27, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Desantis you are weiney. Tough guy bs. Desantis blood of the folks dying is yours. We have a very vulnerable population. Desantis every death is on you!

  2. John Kociuba

    March 27, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Dear Citizens ~

    Re: Government Treason

    Government agencies wasted trillions on failed wars, spy programs against American citizens, illegal immigration amnesty (invasion) and increase of a centralized Washington D.C.Communist bureaucracy.

    Why didn’t U.S. Intelligence expeditiously respond to COVID 19 thereby bringing the virus into the United States to a lab for dissection and level of fatality ratio?

    Communist U.S. media was allowed to spread China propaganda images to beat down United States with weaponized fear.

    Search engine “John Hopkins COVID 19 tracker!” Only 2700 Floridians infected out of 21.3 million. Yes. The government predicted 1.2 million unemployed and the reality was 3.2 million unemployed in 1 week!

    03/27/20 was the date of a MARKET DEATH CROSS on the S&P 500 chart! Models are predicting 10% unemployment coming and if we stay shut down for 3 more weeks? 20% unemployment! It doesn’t matter if the Federal Reserve introduces 6.5 Trillion into the market, it will be diluted as the market crashes. More Americans are going to die from heart attacks after this market crashes than COVID 19.

    YOU WANTED BIG GOVERNMENT? SUFFER IT!

