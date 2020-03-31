Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Nikki Fried asks feds to move quickly on help for farmers

Corona Economics Headlines

Marco Rubio encourages small businesses to use Payroll Protection Program

Corona Economics Headlines

Rick Scott looks to cut arts, education spending from relief bill he voted for

Corona Economics Headlines

Fed steps in once again to try to smooth out lending markets

Corona Economics Headlines

Ashley Moody warns about coronavirus price gouging

Corona Economics Headlines

Coronavirus' latest casualty: Consumer confidence
Nikki Fried wants money in farmers' hands.

Corona Economics

Nikki Fried asks feds to move quickly on help for farmers

Florida farmers are facing new challenges in the age of coronavirus.

on

The $2.2 trillion federal relief bill passed last week includes incentives for every sector, and Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner wants to ensure farmers aren’t left out.

Commissioner Nikki Fried wrote U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Tuesday, pushing to ensure farmers get their share timely.

“With H.R.748, the CARES Act, being signed into law on March 27, 2020, we urge the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to swiftly act to get the $9.5 billion in agriculture financial assistance into the hands of our farmers impacted by COVID-19 as quickly as possible,” Fried wrote.

“While the USDA works to implement and administer these funds, we urge you to take action now to allow more local growers and farmers in Florida to participate in federal food purchase and distribution programs, including exercising USDA’s Section 32 purchasing authority,” Fried added.

Fried, an exponent of the “Fresh from Florida” brand, described a proud industry humbled by the steepest economic downturn in generations.

“Florida’s farmers are the best in the world – from fresh fruit and vegetables to seafood and dairy, providing 300 nutritious commodities year-round. But given the current market disruptions,” Fried said, “Florida growers are reporting major losses.”

“After donating hundreds of thousands of pounds of fresh produce to local food banks, there are reports of millions more that will go bad – from one Florida grower who estimates 10 million pounds of tomato will be left on their vines to another making the hard decision to plow under one million pounds of green beans and four million pounds of cabbage,” Fried noted.

Fried urged Perdue to “make sure our farmers, who are also struggling in the current market even as they continue to provide for others, are not left behind and food is not left to waste.”

For Florida farmers, accustomed to a race against time and the elements in recent years, the new reality of the coronavirus era presents another in a series of existential challenges.

The federal stimulus package includes $9.5 billion in nationwide agricultural assistance.

Conversa_728x90

Franco Ripple, a spokesman for Fried, said Tuesday that the office was awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on how the money will be allocated to programs.

___

The News Service of Florida contributed to this post.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to do to get your government stimulus check.