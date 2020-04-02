Connect with us

APolitical

Man exposes himself after hacking into online Orlando class

APolitical Headlines

Golf gets specific OK under Ron DeSantis stay-at-home order

APolitical Headlines

J.K. Rowling starts Harry Potter At Home for housebound families

APolitical Headlines

Latest census estimate calls The Villages America's fastest growing metro

APolitical Headlines

Parents as educators? Now is the time to rise to the occasion

APolitical Headlines

Duke gets state approval on waiving fees

APolitical

Man exposes himself after hacking into online Orlando class

When a Zoom meeting goes wrong.

on

A man exposed himself to students after hacking into an online class being held by a public school in Florida, school officials said Thursday.

The man gained unauthorized access to the Zoom video conferencing instructional lesson on Wednesday and exposed himself to the class, Orange County Public Schools said in a letter to teachers.

The letter encouraged teachers to use the “waiting room” function in Zoom, which allows the host to control when a participant joins a meeting.

The letter said the case was being handled by law enforcement.

Orange County Public School officials didn’t provide further details, but said that Zoom wasn’t a district-supported application for teachers video conferencing needs.

Most of Florida’s 2.7 million public school students, like students across the U.S., have shifted to online learning since schools were closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

___

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis issues stay-at-home order for Florida.