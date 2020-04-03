Connect with us

Jax

Jacksonville coronavirus cases break 300

Jax

Jacksonville coronavirus deaths double in one day

Jax

'Tough 30 days': Jacksonville braces for wave of COVID-19 infections

Jax

Duval County coronavirus cases spike to 239

Jax

Duval County under 'safer at home' order starting Friday

Jax

Duval coronavirus numbers rise as ‘safer at home’ order looms

Jax

Jacksonville coronavirus cases break 300

Jacksonville’s coronavirus count jumps to 306, up 20 from the day before.

on

Jacksonville’s tally of coronavirus cases breached 300 Friday coming to a total of 306 victims infected with the illness.

The Florida Department of Health coronavirus internet “dashboard” shows Duval County added 20 new confirmed cases overnight. While the total number is up, fatalities held steady at nine. Jacksonville jumped to that number Thursday night which was double the amount from Wednesday.

Still, there were 37 people hospitalized with the illness in Jacksonville, that’s up by one from Thursday. A total of 5,509 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Duval County with 5,203 of those coming back negative.

The increased number of cases came on the day that Jacksonville is instituting the “Stay Safer at Home,” executive order that Mayor Lenny Curry signed this week. It coincides with the “Safe At Home” order instituted by Gov. Ron DeSantis as well.

The state’s order paralleling local directives has caused some confusion in the state as to who has jurisdiction during the crises and outbreak of coronavirus. DeSantis, though, clarified that local municipalities can add to the order as they see fit.

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90

Meanwhile, Jacksonville is getting some help from one of its more prominent businesses. The Bacardi rum manufacturing facility in Duval County is now co-opting its operations to help stem the spread of the illness.

Bacardi officials have agreed to use its alcohol distillery to produce hand sanitizer to keep residents clean in hopes of stemming the spread of the illness. The sanitizer is already in the hands of those who need it.

“JaxReady staff were able to distribute the much-needed hand sanitizer produced by the local distributor to several medical facilities,” said a statement on Jacksonville’s city government website.

Across Florida, there are now 9,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 144 of those ending in fatalities. Another 1,167 people have been hospitalized in the Sunshine State.

About 82,000 tests administered in Florida have come back negative.

Nationally, 245,658 have been confirmed to have coronavirus. Of those, 6,058 people have died.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also am an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Amid coronavirus crisis, Ron DeSantis suspends foreclosures and evictions for 45 days.