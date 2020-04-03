Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Broward County mandates social distancing in essential businesses, shuts down basketball courts and golf courses

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Day 1 of stay-at-home order: Florida crosses 10K coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Not in love with this': Donald Trump addresses coronavirus cruisers

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More cell phone data showing movement of Floridians: Homes yes, parks no

APolitical Headlines

Trulieve announces social services education livestream series

Corona Economics Headlines

Jackie Toledo calls for DEO audit amid continued unemployment claim failures
Coronavirus warning sign on the fence against flag of the state 3D

Headlines

Broward County mandates social distancing in essential businesses, shuts down basketball courts and golf courses

The new Emergency Order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning.

on

A new Emergency Order from Broward County is closing golf courses, pools and basketball and tennis courts to help maintain social distancing efforts inside the county.

The order also sets up mandatory social distancing efforts inside essential businesses still operating throughout the county. It will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning.

Those businesses “shall use reasonable efforts to ensure that all persons on site maintain appropriate social distancing, as recommended by the current CDC guidance, particularly in checkout, pickup, or take-out areas, and also in employee breakrooms and common use areas,” the order reads.

“Reasonable efforts may include, but are not limited to, marking floors at appropriate intervals or providing other visible systems to encourage persons to maintain proper social distancing.”

Some municipalities have operated under a simple essential/nonessential split. That is, nonessential establishments are closed while essential services remain open.

But other municipalities, such as Miami Beach, have gone further and instituted restrictions even on those businesses deemed “essential.”

Broward County is now doing the same, requiring those establishments to comply with the CDC’s social distancing guidelines. Those recommendations include staying at least six feet away from other individuals.

The county is installing those measures despite after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order. The Governor also later clarified the statewide order would “supersede” local action. Friday, the Governor’s office attempted to clarify, stating local governments are still able to institute stricter regulations.

The new Broward County order is also shutting down additional facilities.

“All pools, pool decks, party rooms, hot tubs, golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness centers, gymnasiums, and community rooms…whether of a commercial or noncommercial nature, are closed for all purposes except as expressly excluded by this section,” the order states.

Those exceptions include such facilities which are either “required for the conduct of an essential service” or are “located on a single family residential lot, a single townhouse unit, or any part of a duplex lot.”

Even so, those residential facilities are only permitted for use “by the inhabitants of that lot or unit.”

That would exclude gyms, basketball courts, etc. which serve larger apartment communities. And if you have a hoop in you driveway, no more inviting the neighbors over for a game, per the order.

The increased regulations come as Broward County has the second-most confirmed cases within the state at 1,565. That’s as of a Friday morning update from state officials.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Irv Weiss

    April 3, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Sadly, “oily boyd specials” are probably not essential businesses.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Amid coronavirus crisis, Ron DeSantis suspends foreclosures and evictions for 45 days.