Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.7.20

Everyone loves a winner.

That’s why we did something different at Florida Politics. Instead of presenting you with a list of winners and losers, we’re focusing only on the winners. We’re not saying there weren’t any losers this year, but in these corona-turbulent times, why should we knock someone for trying and failing, regardless of how the epic the fail.

Here’s to the state workers and dietitians, the budget writers and lobbyists, the advocates, and the agitators.

Click here to read our comprehensive list of the Winners emerging from the 2020 Legislative Session.

— EXECUTIVE SUMMARY —

— The death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. topped 10,000. Read more here.

— The first national data on COVID-19 in U.S. children suggest that while the illness usually isn’t severe in kids, some do get sick enough to require hospital treatment. Read more here.

— Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen says she is hoping for a “V” shaped recovery when it comes to the pandemic-smashed economy, but she is nevertheless bracing for the worst. Read more here.

— The Governor of Wisconsin ordered Tuesday’s primary election postponed, but the state’s Supreme Court overruled him. Read more here.

— Stocks rallied 7 percent as investors focused on hopes for an outbreak plateau. The Federal Reserve said it would provide a backstop to banks making loans to small businesses. Read more here.

— Prices for critical global food staples are starting to soar in some parts of the world. Rice and wheat, which account for about one-third of the globe’s calories, have been making rapid climbs in spot and futures markets. Read more here.

— In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under intensive care due to coronavirus infection. Read more here.

— Japan is continuing to record new daily highs in confirmed infections, and the total number of cases has more than doubled, to 3,654, in the last eight days. Read more here.

— TOP STORIES —

“Earlier date predicted for Florida’s coronavirus peak” via David Harris of the Orlando Sentinel — The day when Florida is projected to have its most coronavirus deaths and will be using peak hospital resources is about two weeks earlier than initially calculated, data shows. The data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine released last week said the peak date would be May 3. On that day, Florida is projected to see a median of 242 deaths and need more than 2,000 ventilators and about 2,500 ICU beds, about 800 short of what is currently available. The range for the number of fatalities on April 21 is between 88 and 569. Projections say the state could run out of ICU beds by April 14.

“Ron DeSantis attempts to beef up Florida unemployment filing system, but backlogs will remain” via Gray Rohrer and Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis is putting more people and computer servers behind the state’s troubled unemployment system, but hundreds of thousands of Floridians laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic could still see lengthy delays before getting benefits. DeSantis said he added 72 servers, is transitioning 2,000 state employees from other departments to process claims, and is hiring 750 more. “We have all hands on deck now,” DeSantis said during a news conference Monday in the Capitol. Ken Lawson, Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director, said there were 562,000 applications between March 15 and Sunday — more than the 326,653 the agency received all last year.

“Jackson Memorial secures rapid coronavirus test touted by Donald Trump, with DeSantis’ help” via Ben Conarck of the Miami Herald — A newly released, rapid novel coronavirus test that can return results in five to 15 minutes is on its way to Miami’s public hospital after DeSantis intervened on Jackson Health System’s behalf. Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya said he called the Governor’s chief of staff, Shane Strum, on Sunday after initially learning he would not have access to the test, which both DeSantis and Trump have called a “game-changer” because it will allow health officials to learn much more quickly who has the virus and who doesn’t. Abbott Laboratories, the company that manufactures the rapid diagnostic machines and test cartridges for the novel coronavirus, initially had not planned to send a machine to Jackson.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, whatever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?

—@Mike_Pence: Thank you to a great American company, @HCAhealthcare, for working to get ventilators to NY & NJ. In addition, rather than laying off their workers, HCA announced a special pandemic pay program for 40,000 employees. We’re grateful for their commitment to the American people.

—@KaylaTacusche: SBA’s so-called “E-Tran” system, which confirms receipt of a loan application, was down completely today and unable to process large share of #PPP apps. One bank submitted 10,000 loan applications and only got five through, an industry source tells me.

—@GovRonDeSantis: I appreciate @FedEx’s willingness to help Floridians in a time of need. Starting today, over 100 @FedEx storefronts throughout the state are providing free printing and mailing of reemployment assistance applications.

—@HelenAguirreFerrer: Successful organizations are nimble and adjust quickly to changing circumstances. @GovRonDeSantis is forcing the state to do the same. @FLDEO is now able to handle 120,000 simultaneous connections by individuals filing claims. FL families deserve this necessary relief!

—@FLChamber: Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for your leadership, and waiving doc stamp taxes for small businesses trying to keep workers paid, and their businesses from going under, as part of the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

—@Beyerstein: Assuming extremely strong nationwide social distancing through May, a proviso that we’ve never lived up to. Even small defections from social distancing can have catastrophic consequences. So, let’s not get complacent.

—@AdamJohnsonNYC: every time I post new data showing African Americans are dying from COVID at 3X their population some Really Smart Man jumps into to insist it’s just because they’re already poor and are more likely to have underlying conditions like this is some big gotcha

—@KelliSBurns: Please reporters, don’t ask a famous former Olympian (or any celebrity) how his family is surviving staying at home. They live in mansions with pools and basketball courts, don’t need to juggle work along with kids, and have the resources to provide for their every need.

—@MosesStorm: Quibi is like if the gas station TV cost money

— CORONA NATION —

“Trump administration orders 167 million face masks from 3M” via Alex Leary and Austen Hufford of The Wall Street Journal — The Trump administration will buy nearly 167 million face masks from 3M Co. over the next three months, a White House official said, as officials scramble to find protective equipment for front-line workers confronting the coronavirus pandemic. 3M came into conflict with Trump last week. He criticized 3M’s mask-making efforts and invoked the Defense Production Act against the company. That Korean War-era law gives the president power to compel manufacturers to make operational changes in the national interest. The order, for 166.5 million face masks total, includes respirators that are approved under typical N95 standard as well as orders for products certified under a similar standard used in China known as KN95.

“Why does the President keep pushing a malaria drug?” via James Hamblin of The Atlantic — In the absence of a known treatment for COVID-19, French doctors had taken to experimentation with a potent drug known as hydroxychloroquine. For decades, the drug has been used to treat malaria — which is caused by a parasite, not a virus. In six patients with COVID-19, the doctors combined hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin, known to many as “Z-Pak,” an antibiotic that kills bacteria, not viruses, and reported that after six days of this regimen, all six people tested negative for the virus. Disease expert Anthony Fauci is not among the impressed. It is unclear how hydroxychloroquine would work to treat COVID-19, but the drug is one of many now being urgently studied for the treatment of the disease.

“Bill Gates says virus death toll may not reach experts’ worst-case” via Ros Krasny of Bloomberg News — Gates said that the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. could be “well short” of recent estimates from top health officials if social distancing measures are done properly. Gates has called in recent days for a national lockdown to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. “If we get the testing fixed, we get all 50 states involved, we’ll be below that. Of course, we’ll pay a huge economic price,” added Gates, whose net worth is $97 billion.

“U.S. is nowhere close to reopening the economy, experts say” via Jim Tankersley of The New York Times — How long can we keep this up? It is still very early in the U.S. effort to snuff a lethal pandemic by shutting down much of the economy. But there is a growing question that hangs over what is essentially a war effort against a virus that has already killed more than 9,000 Americans. Public health experts are beginning to make predictions about when coronavirus infection rates will peak. Economists are calculating when the cost of continuing to shutter restaurants, shopping malls and other businesses will outweigh the savings from further efforts to slow the virus once the infection curve has flattened out. Government officials are setting competing targets.

“Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen calls U.S. economic downturn a ‘devastating hit’” via Myah Ward of POLITICO — Former Federal Reserve Chair Yellen called the coronavirus’ economic toll a “huge, unprecedented, devastating hit.” Yellen said the unemployment rate could already be 12% to 13%, and that it’s moving higher. As government officials work to flatten the curve and keep Americans at home, Yellen is predicting a big hit for the second quarter. “Other sectoral indicators, daily credit card data, other data that we have, just showed a dramatic decline in economic activity. You know, probably for the second quarter at an annual rate, we’re going to be looking at a decline of GDP of at least 30 percent, and I’ve seen far higher numbers,” Yellen said.

“Jamie Dimon warns: We’re getting a ‘bad recession’ plus ‘financial stress’ like the 2008 crisis” via Hugh Son of CNBC — JPMorgan Chase chief Dimon expects the coronavirus crisis to include a “bad recession” and elements of financial strain similar to the 2008 downturn. “We don’t know exactly what the future will hold — but at a minimum, we assume that it will include a bad recession combined with some kind of financial stress similar to the global financial crisis of 2008,” Dimon said. He added that while JPMorgan “will participate in government programs to address the severe economic challenges, we will not request any regulatory relief for ourselves.”

“The COVID-19 crisis is going to get much worse when it hits rural areas” via Michelle A. Williams, Bizu Gelaye and Emily M. Broad Leib of The Washington Post — Over the past few weeks, our urban centers have scrambled to mobilize in response to the mounting COVID-19 cases. But be forewarned: It’s only a matter of time before the virus attacks small, often forgotten towns and rural counties. And that’s where this disease will hit hardest. Rural populations are older on average, with more than 20 percent above the age of 65. Rural populations also tend to have poorer overall health, suffering from higher rates of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes and lung conditions, all of which put them at higher risk of becoming severely ill — or even dying — should they become infected.

“CDC: Asymptomatic children could play important role in coronavirus spread” via Marisa Fernandez of Axios — Compared to adults, children with the coronavirus are less likely to be hospitalized or show symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath, new U.S. data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show. Those with less serious illness or who are asymptomatic likely play a large role in transmitting the disease. Social distancing is thus vital for all age groups, the CDC stressed. Among the 149,082 confirmed U.S. cases of COVID-19 that the CDC tracked as of April 2, 1.7% were patients under the age of 18.

“Death without ritual” via Stephanie McCrummen of The Washington Post — Nowhere in the nation was worse off than New York City, and nowhere in the city was worse off than the part of Queens called Elmhurst, where the nearest funeral home was learning lessons that will be coming soon to cities and towns across the country as the death phase of the pandemic intensifies. This is what the surging death phase was becoming in New York City. The funeral home would retrieve the body from the hospital, bring it to the funeral home, transfer the body to a cremation box, do the necessary paperwork, and drive it directly to the crematorium where families were no longer allowed to hold services. No funeral, no viewing, no visitation. Death without ritual.

“A new COVID-19 crisis: Domestic abuse rises” via Amanda Taub of The New York Times — With families in lockdown worldwide, hotlines are lighting up with abuse reports, leaving governments trying to address a crisis that experts say they should have seen coming. The United Nations called on Sunday for urgent action to combat the worldwide surge in domestic violence. In addition to physical violence, which is not present in every abusive relationship, common tools of abuse include isolation from friends, family and employment; constant surveillance; strict, detailed rules for behavior; and restrictions on access to such basic necessities as food, clothing and sanitary facilities.

“After virus, how will American’s view of the world change?” via Ted Anthony of The Associated Press — As the outbreak worsens by the day, the United States, like other nations, is drawing quite literally inward. But a protracted period of coronavirus anxiety and impact will almost certainly redraw opinions about the wider world’s role in American lives. Isolationism was a dominant American policy until the 20th century. Since World War II, in particular, Americans have benefited from the fruits of globalism. One side effect of the virus era may actually stimulate globalization. Virtual communication used so much during the pandemic means the person two doors down presents in the same way as the one that is two continents away. People may be more inclined to engage globally than locally.

“The Sunday shows have become horror shows” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — There is no factual debate: The Trump administration did not follow the advice from George W. Bush’s and Barack Obama’s administrations to prepare for pandemics. Instead, Trump and his staff wasted 70 days, 10 weeks, after learning of the COVID-19 disaster. We could have straightened out and deployed testing on a massive scale, as South Korea did. We could have stockpiled supplies, prepared the country, and mandated a national stay-at-home order. The utter lack of preparation continues to this day. The Sunday shows put on display the desperate attempts by informed experts, the media and governors to find any evidence that the administration has gained a handle on the crisis.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida coronavirus testing varies widely, often by income” via Josh Salman and Mark Nichols of USA TODAY — Florida Department of Health figures through April 1 shows seven of the 10 counties with the lowest coronavirus test rates per capita are poor — with median incomes less than $40,000 — or rural, or both. None would be considered high-income. Nearly all counties with the highest testing rates have median incomes above $40,000, and two earn north of $60,000. One county with a particularly high rate of testing is St. Johns, home to the quaint coastal enclave of St. Augustine, which has the highest household income in the state: $73,600. The county has completed 422 tests per 100,000 residents.

“Why don’t we know how many people have recovered from COVID-19 in Florida? An explanation” via Dan DeLuca of the Fort Myers News-Press — One item that has not been included in any of the state’s twice-daily coronavirus reports: how many people in Florida have recovered from the coronavirus. That’s because the state is not measuring that statistic. The DOH has posted the following explanation for why it does not track recoveries on its website: “We do not currently measure ‘recovery,’ and don’t expect to have such a designation anytime in the near future. Recovery can mean a lot of things — some countries say you’re recovered 14 days from infection even if you are still sick, or even dead, based on a computer algorithm that calculates the amount of time passed since a case is first reported.”

“COVID-19 continues to spread in state prison system” via Ana Ceballos of the News Service of Florida — Four inmates at a Northwest Florida prison have tested positive for COVID-19, doubling the tally of confirmed cases within the facility’s inmate population in 24 hours. The four inmates are at Blackwater River Correctional Facility, a private prison operated by The Geo Group Inc. The prisoners at the Milton facility are the only inmates in the state confirmed as testing positive for COVID-19. Five workers at the prison have also contracted the highly contagious virus, according to corrections officials. The Florida Department of Corrections last week confirmed that a handful of employees at the Panhandle prison had tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, the state agency reported that two inmates at Blackwater also had the virus.

“Hospitals seek Medicaid hike as revenues plummet” via Christine Sexton of the News Service of Florida — Safety net hospitals want DeSantis to use a portion of $1.6 billion in increased federal Medicaid funds coming to Florida to increase the amount Medicaid reimburses hospitals for providing obstetric care and treating COVID-19 patients. The request comes as hospitals have stopped nonessential health procedures and have shut down other services to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 infected patients. Lindy Kennedy, president of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, sent a letter to DeSantis and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew telling them that Florida’s hospitals have seen “marked reductions in revenue.”

“Floridians could wait weeks for unemployment checks, officials say” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida officials say they made considerable improvements to the unemployment system over the weekend, but the state still faces a massive backlog of applications that will likely require Floridians wait weeks before seeing any money. During a Monday news conference, DeSantis and state officials said they’re aiming to process 80,000 applications this week, a drastic increase from the prior week. But the state already has a backlog of more than 560,000 applications, and potentially hundreds of thousands of other Floridians have been unable to apply because of the website’s problems. Over 62,000 people filed for unemployment on Sunday alone, they said.

“DeSantis urges precautions for religious holidays” via the News Service of Florida — “Please keep God close but COVID-19 away,” DeSantis said at a news conference. DeSantis said his administration has over the past few days been in contact with Christian and Jewish leaders across the state to discuss upcoming plans for Easter and Passover celebrations. During those calls, DeSantis said they discussed the risks of crowded religious gatherings and how such events can serve as what he called a “super spreader” of the coronavirus, the cause of the deadly COVID-19 respiratory disease. DeSantis last week issued a stay-at-home order directing residents to stay indoors until April 30. DeSantis’s order, though, allowed certain “essential” services and activities, including such things as outdoor exercising, to continue and encouraged that social-distancing policies be followed.

“Jimmy Patronis renews calls for budget estimates in COVID-19 fight” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — In an email to leaders of the Revenue Estimating Conference, CFO Patronis asked about the impact COVID-19 is having on sales tax and tourism revenue, the approaching hurricane season and the $2.2 trillion federal COVID-19 stimulus bill being implemented this week. And Patronis doubled down on his inquiries into a future budget directly addressing the novel coronavirus. With a stay-at-home order now underway, the conference may not be able to make another accurate forecast until the order expires. And Patronis doubled down on his inquiries into a future budget directly addressing the novel coronavirus. With a stay-at-home order now underway, the conference may not be able to make another accurate forecast until the order expires.

“Florida Prepaid offers payment break during coronavirus crisis” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — That means any current plan holders, plus those who purchase new ones in the current enrollment cycle, will not have to pay their monthly installments in April, May or June. Payments would resume in July, with the final one pushed back by three months on each plan’s schedule. The agency also said it would waive the $50 registration fee for any new plans. The board recently reduced its rates, and offered a refund to many participants. The enrollment window runs through the end of April.

“Florida gas prices continue to tumble as coronavirus forces more to stay at home” via Joe Mario Pedersen of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida gasoline prices at the pump continue to drop while fewer drivers hit the road. Prices dropped 7 cents last week as part of the elephantine 50-cent drop seen in the last 40 days. The average price of gas at the Florida pump is $1.91. Florida prices haven’t fallen below such a margin since the economic recession during 2009. Although the possibility of seeing such low prices is dwindling as the floor for crude oil rises. Last week, reports emerged of countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia are considering cutting oil production to offset low global fuel demand caused by COVID-19.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Jacksonville City Council approves relief package for small businesses” via Christopher Hong of the Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved a relief package for small businesses, which will pay a $1,000 grant and cover the fees, interest and principal of loans for qualifying businesses that borrow from Vystar Credit Union. Vystar is preparing to loan up to $50 million to Jacksonville businesses, and the city’s contribution to the program could be as much as $28 million. Vystar will charge a fixed 5.99 percent interest rate on the loan and has increased its eligibility criteria to include local businesses that employ between 2 and 100 people and have been operating for at least a year. Brian Hughes, Mayor Lenny Curry’s chief administrative officer, said the loans are intended to serve as a “stopgap” to help small businesses.

“JAX Chamber survey of business shows 60 percent lost sales” via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union — The economic disruption inflicted by the coronavirus crisis has cut wide and deep in Jacksonville with 60 percent of businesses telling JAX Chamber they have lost sales and 37 percent saying it’s meant fewer employees on the job. As for what businesses need financially, 38 percent cited access to capital, 36 percent said sales are more important than getting loans at this time, and 26 percent said they have no capital needs. The chamber has been working to give information to business-owners about programs available to help them, such as the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program run through the U.S. Small Business Administration for businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

“Orange Park, Memorial hospitals plan ‘pandemic pay’ for employees” via Teresa Stepzinski of the Florida Times-Union — Medical and support personnel who’ve had their hours reduced at two Jacksonville-area hospitals because of the coronavirus pandemic are getting help offsetting that financial loss. Orange Park Medical Center and Memorial Hospital have experienced a significant decrease in the number of elective, nonessential surgeries, as well as other outpatient services. Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville and Orange Park Medical Center in Clay County are among 185 hospitals that are part of HCA Healthcare. HCA announced Monday its “pandemic pay program” as well as other initiatives it described as a comprehensive effort to protect the financial security of its employees from the virus. Nurses, lab technicians, imaging staff, patient services assistants, clinical assistants, and other ancillary staff are eligible for the programs.

“Coronavirus crisis forces American Airlines to slash daily New York-to-Miami flights” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — Starting Tuesday, only two flights a day will bring people from New York City to Miami on American Airlines, the dominant airline at Miami International Airport. This is part of another reduction in flights from New York, an area slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, that was announced to employees in a letter from American Senior Vice President of Operations David Seymour. The reduced schedule will run until May 6. Overall, there will be three flights out of JFK International Airport, to Miami (MIA), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Charlotte (CLT); eight flights out of LaGuardia, one of which will be to Miami; and two flights out of Newark, to DFW and Charlotte.

“Seventh resident at Atria Willow Wood assisted-living facility dies of coronavirus” via Mario Arize and Brooke Baitinger of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Another resident has died from the new coronavirus at Atria Willow Wood, bringing the death toll to seven at the Fort Lauderdale assisted-living facility. The death was shared Friday evening in an email from facility staff. No details are available about the person who died. Twenty residents and one employee have been infected with the virus; that includes the seven residents who’ve died. Atria Willow Wood may be responsible for half the coronavirus infections at long-term care facilities in Broward County; according to the Florida Department of Health on Monday, Broward County currently has 41 residents or staff of such facilities confirmed to have the virus.

“Costa Favolosa cruise ship crew member dies in Miami after getting COVID-19 on board” via Taylor Dolven of the Miami Herald — Mumbai newspaper Mid-Day confirmed the crew member is Andrew Fernandes, 48, a father of four from India. People who worked with Fernandes on Costa Cruises ships tell the Herald was gentle and especially helpful to new colleagues getting used to living at sea. Fernandes was evacuated on March 29 from the Carnival Corporation-owned Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica cruise ships, three days after 13 other crew members were transported to Miami hospitals on March 26. Once in the hospital, Fernandes tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a statement. Colleagues say Fernandes worked as a security guard.

“Two workers at ICE detention center in Miami-Dade test positive for coronavirus” via Monique O. Madan of the Miami Herald — Two employees who work at the Krome detention center, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility that houses immigration detainees in Miami-Dade, tested positive for the coronavirus, ICE officials confirmed. All individuals who have had contact with people that have tested positive for coronavirus have been isolated as a group in their housing units, the agency said. ICE did not disclose when the infected workers were on the premises last, or whether any detainees were exposed.

“Coronavirus infects two workers in another two South Florida Publix stores” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — Two more South Florida Publix stores each had a worker test positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the chain confirmed Monday afternoon. In Miami-Dade, the employee worked at the Miami Lakes store, 15000 Miami Lakes Dr., as first reported by the Miami Laker. The other employee worked at the Delray Beach store at 16130 Jog Rd., a fact first reported by WPBF-Channel 25 in West Palm Beach. That’s seven acknowledged positive tests among Publix employees in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe’s also have had employees infected with the coronavirus. Last week, Publix began allowing some workers to wear gloves and masks.

“They asked a group to keep a social distance. Then the baseball bats came out, cops say” via Gwen Filosa of the Miami Herald — People take their social distancing personally. Both sides of the line found that out over the weekend. After a 61-year-old man and his 21-year-old daughter called out a group of college kids drinking and partying on a Keys island, they were beaten on the head with a baseball bat, according to police. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Margaret Street at the Key West Historic Seaport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The daughter said her father was already on his way to Lower Keys Medical Center with a lump on the side of his head. He was injured after the altercation on Wisteria Island, an undeveloped island just off Key West.

“For those in Miami’s informal economy, getting stimulus checks comes with high hurdle” via Kevin G. Hall of the Miami Herald — Aware of the horror stories about Florida’s dismal system for filing unemployment claims, home health care worker Jean-Claude Theoc is placing his bet on the Internal Revenue Service and the promise of quick dispersal of federal stimulus checks. The problem is that Theoc is one of the large but hard to quantify numbers of the unbanked, people whose income is either too low or too spotty to have an established relationship with a bank. And for the Haitian immigrant in Pompano Beach, it means he will be waiting for at least a month before he gets a check from the IRS by mail.

“Two new deaths raise county’s total to 51, highest in state” via Jane Musgrave of The Palm Beach Post — The steady, deadly march of the coronavirus continued as state health officials reported two more people in Palm Beach County succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 51. The county’s death toll ranks 25th nationally among metro areas. Two hundred fifty-four people across Florida are now dead from COVID-19, with the county leading the state in the number of fatalities, according to a Monday evening report from the Florida Department of Health. From March 23 to March 30, the number of confirmed cases in the state more than quadrupled. While the number of confirmed cases and the death counts continue to mount, the real numbers are likely far worse than those reported by the state.

“Trends show doubling of Palm Beach County cases by Easter” via Chris Persaud and Joel Engelhardt of The Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County is about to see an explosion in confirmed coronavirus cases. As Floridians were slow to embrace social-distancing guidelines and DeSantis didn’t lock down the entire state until Wednesday, the highly contagious virus had plenty of time to spread. And now testing is ramping up in the county, enabling health workers to find out just how deeply entrenched the deadly virus has become in a county of 1.5 million people, 1 in 4 of whom fall within the most vulnerable age category of 65 and older. Palm Beach County recorded its first two cases on March 13. Less than one month later, the number of people with the illness topped 1,000.

“Hecklers are disrupting Palm Beach County’s virtual classrooms” via Andrew Marra of The Palm Beach Post — Mischief-makers are taking advantage of vulnerabilities in the county school district’s online-teaching platform to disrupt live classes with shouted racial slurs, foul language and sexually explicit images. School district administrators say hecklers have not disrupted the vast majority of the public schools’ online classes. But the harassment became so problematic at one school, Western Pines Middle School in Westlake, that the principal has halted all live classes, blaming “a significant number of issues with graphic pornography, sexual content, and profanity from unauthorized individuals.”

“Amid COVID-19 fears, Monroe jail ends lucrative contract, gives ICE back its detainees” via Monique O. Madan of the Miami Herald — After nearly 23 years of housing immigration inmates for the federal government, the Monroe County detention center in Key West abruptly severed its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials confirmed. The move to quietly bus 48 detainees from the Monroe County detention center on Stock Island to the Krome detention center in Miami-Dade County in the middle of the night Friday was made after the sheriff’s office requested that all immigration inmates be picked up and transferred out.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Hillsborough leaders want DeSantis to act against rent increases during outbreak” via Charlie Frago of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller said he’d been flooded with calls since the beginning of April from newly-unemployed renters who have been notified their rents are going up. Miller persuaded members of the county’s Emergency Policy Group Monday to send a letter to DeSantis asking him to look into what can be done about rent increases when residents have lost jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. People out of work can’t afford higher rents, Miller said. “It’s just not the right way to do it,” Miler told reporters in a conference call after the group’s meeting Monday, referring to the rent hikes. Commissioner Sandy Murman was blunter, calling it “gouging.”

“Mosaic, Tampa Bay Lightning team up to provide food for families in need” via Florida Politics staff reports — The Mosaic Company, through a partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning, is donating $200,000 to help with relief and response efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mosaic is donating $14,000 each to 14 Florida food banks and pantries. The planned donations had been part of the Tampa Bay Lightning Goals for Food program that planned to raise an estimated $70,000 through the National Hockey League season, with $500 being donated each time the Lightning scored a goal and $5,000 any time a player made a hat trick, which is scoring at least three goals in one day. The Goals for Food program has provided 6 million meals to local families experiencing food insecurities since it launched in 2013.

“USF Health launches coronavirus-fighting fund, gets funding from Rick Scott” via Lauren Coffey of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The USF Health Pandemic Research & Response Fund received a $35,000 donation from Scott. It is the second quarter of his Senate salary. “We have to come together to adapt and solve problems [in an innovative way], and that’s exactly what USF Health is doing,” Scott said in a statement, pointing to the school’s work creating 3D printed swabs to test for the virus. “Their work will help us ramp up testing efforts nationwide and curb the spread of the coronavirus now.” The fund is creating a coordinated effort across multidisciplinary teams in the university that are studying every aspect of the virus, from its impact on the greater community down to its cellular structure.

“Nassau County schools suspend meal delivery” via Clayton Freeman of The Florida Times-Union — The Nassau County School District is suspending bus route meal delivery for students who are learning from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision takes effect Monday. In a statement, the school district attributed the decision to the “Safer at Home” order issued Wednesday by DeSantis. “This was a difficult decision since we realize that the bus routed benefited thousands of children in Nassau County this week,” the district said in a statement. “However, with the new order, the District would not have the staff to continue this service.” The district said the program required more than 100 drivers and workers.

“Orange County braces for tourist tax plummet, as coronavirus cases rocket closer to 1,000” via Ryan Gillespie and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Tourist tax collections remained strong in February, up nearly 7% over last year, but Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said Monday a sharp drop would come when the results are in for March. The 6% tax on hotel rooms, Airbnbs, and other short-term rentals will plummet in the wake of unprecedented weekslong closures of Walt Disney World, Universal, and other attractions as well as the cancellations of some of the biggest shows scheduled for the Orange County Convention Center. “The positive results from February don’t reflect the realities of March and the months to come,” said Diamond said, whose office collects the tax, a key indicator of the health of the region’s tourism economy.

“Pensacola police officers mandated to wear protective masks when interacting with public” via Colin Warren-Hicks of the Pensacola News-Journal — If you are pulled over in Pensacola and a masked police officer approaches your window, don’t be alarmed. The covering has everything to do with protecting the Pensacola populous from the coronavirus, and a new order by Pensacola Police Chief Tommi Lyter mandates that his officers wear masks when interacting with the public. “We’re protecting both the public and ourselves,” explained Lt. Steve Bauer of the Pensacola Police Department. About 85 of the PPD’s 152 sworn officers work in the patrol division, and every PPD patrol officer has been equipped with one surgical mask and one black facial covering composed of fabric similar to that in everyday T-shirts, Bauer said.

“Quincy Farm Share event shut down by local police amid coronavirus concerns” via Casey Chapter of the Tallahassee Democrat — On Saturday, a Living Stone International and Farm Share food distribution event in Quincy was shut down by local police amid coronavirus concerns. The event was planned as a drive-thru operation, where residents were required to stay inside their vehicles with their trunks open so volunteers could easily distribute food without physical contact. Farm Share also said its volunteers wore gloves and masks as safety precautions. “The City of Quincy totally supports the mission of Farm Share providing food to citizens, but when we look at similar cities like Albany, Georgia, and see the explosion of deaths of well-meaning folks, we have to take extreme measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health,” Quincy Police Chief Glenn Sapp said.

“12 days, $1 million. Economic stimulus money goes to 487 Tallahassee businesses” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Almost two weeks after $1 million in economic stimulus dollars began to flow into the community, the well has dried up. Grant program funding made available through the Office of Economic Vitality went to 487 Leon County businesses in danger of shuttering as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. The Democrat has requested a complete list of the businesses. The decision by the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency may just help local businesses stay afloat until more help arrives, said Leon County Commission Chairman and Chairman of the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency Bryan Desloge. The Blueprint board, made of up of all 12 city and county commissioners, may come back and try to get more money into the hands of businesses at its April 15 meeting.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Young adults, burdened with debt, are now facing an economic crisis” via Nathaniel Popper of The New York Times — The last time a serious economic downturn hit in 2008, Evan Schade was in high school, and the crisis seemed like a news event that happened to other people. This time, as the coronavirus has brought the economy to its knees, it has become a personal affair. When nonessential businesses were closed last month in Kansas City, Missouri, where he lives, Schade, 26, lost his job at a carpet store and almost all of the shifts in his second job at a coffee shop. His girlfriend, Kaitlyn Gardner, 23, was laid off from a different coffee shop. The money they have in their bank accounts, just over $1,000, is enough to cover only this week’s $800 rent check. “I know so many people my age who are going through the exact same thing,” Gardner said.

“Grocery workers are beginning to die of coronavirus” via Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post — Major supermarket chains are beginning to report their first coronavirus-related employee deaths, leading to store closures and increasing anxiety among grocery workers as the pandemic intensifies across the country. A Trader Joe’s worker in Scarsdale, New York, a greeter at a Giant store in Largo, Maryland, and two Walmart employees from the same Chicago-area store have died of COVID-19 in recent days, the companies confirmed Monday. Though more than 40 states have ordered nonessential businesses to close and told residents to stay home to stem the spread of the virus, supermarkets are among the retailers that remain open. Thousands of grocery employees have continued to report to work as U.S. infections and death rates continue to climb.

“The cruise industry banked its existence on avoiding U.S. taxes. Now they are paying for it” via Anthony Adragna and Tanya Synder of POLITICO — The coronavirus pandemic is costing cruise lines billions of dollars with no U.S. bailout in sight, and all eyes are on ships with thousands of passengers stranded for days at sea with governments reluctant to allow them to offload sick passengers for fear of overburdening already strained hospitals. It’s a nightmare scenario for the cruise industry, but, in some ways, one they brought upon themselves. Even though Americans represent a disproportionate share of their business, most cruise lines are incorporated in other countries with lower taxes and lax regulatory enforcement, a system that has benefited their bottom lines for decades.

“Boeing extends Seattle-area production shut down until further notice amid coronavirus pandemic” via Leslie Josephs of CNBC — Boeing is extending production shut down at its Seattle-area airplane factories “until further notice” because of the coronavirus pandemic. The manufacturer last month said it would pause production for two weeks at the facilities, where it produces widebody planes. It had already suspended production in January of the 737 Max, which has been grounded for more than a year after two fatal crashes. About 135 Boeing employees have tested positive for COVID-19, a Boeing spokesman said. Boeing employs about 160,000 people and has sought $60 billion in government aid.

“Puerto Rico cancels order for coronavirus tests, as questions swirl around response” via Jim Wyss of the Miami Herald — Puerto Rico is trying to claw back a $19 million deposit it paid for 1 million COVID-19 tests that it now says were never approved by the Food and Drug Administration and didn’t arrive on the agreed-upon date. The news, first reported by El Nuevo Dia, threatens to undermine the island’s response to the coronavirus, which has killed 21 people and affected 513. Despite adopting some of the most aggressive social-distancing measures taken by any U.S. jurisdiction, the island also has among the lowest per capita testing rates in the United States. According to the newspaper, two small companies, Apex General Contractors and 313 LLC won the contracts to provide the government with the rapid-test kits.

— MORE CORONA —

“Austria seeks to be first EU country to lift lockdown measures after Easter” via Zia Weise and Judith Mischke of POLITICO — Austria will enact a gradual easing of its coronavirus lockdown measures next week, which would make it the first EU country to take steps toward normalization, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced Monday. At a government news conference, Kurz said the country could expect some sort of “resurrection after Easter,” with nonessential shops allowed to reopen under strict hygiene measures starting on April 14. Wearing face masks in public — especially in supermarkets — has been made mandatory as of Monday. The measure is expected to be expanded to public transportation next week. From May 1, all stores, shopping malls and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen.

“Hundreds onboard the Coral Princess still don’t know when — or if — they’re going home” via Taylor Dolven and Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — Hundreds of passengers and crew remained stuck on the Coral Princess cruise ship at PortMiami Monday with little information about when they will be getting off. Princess Cruises said in a statement Monday that 684 passengers have been able to leave the ship on charter flights abroad and in private cars to locations in Florida, while 274 passengers remain on board. The CDC began requiring cruise passengers to travel only on charter flights, not commercial flights, over the weekend, complicating the return of U.S. citizens to cities across the country.

“Facebook hampers do-it-yourself mask efforts” via Mike Isaac of The New York Times — Facebook’s systems threatened to ban the organizers of hand-sewn masks from posting or commenting, they said, landing them in what is colloquially known as “Facebook Jail.” They said it also threatened to delete the groups. The issue has affected do-it-yourself mask makers in states like Pennsylvania, Illinois and California. Facebook has long struggled to distinguish between innocuous and malicious content on its site. While the Silicon Valley giant has relied on automated systems to flag and remove posts that violate its terms of service, those systems can have trouble spotting nuance and can sometimes be overly aggressive or make mistakes in identifying what may need to be taken down.

“Salon owners and nail artists are feeling the pain” via Laura Finaldi of The Florida Times-Union — Derek and Alexandra Donovan didn’t know what to do. The couple, owners of Derek the Salon in Sarasota’s Burns Court, agonized for two weeks about the best way to handle the COVID-19 situation at their studio, where direct human contact is paramount to carrying out business. Business was good in early March because clients pushed up their services in anticipation of a possible closing, Derek Donovan said. But then, the week of March 16, sales were down more than 50% during a time of year when the salon regularly has $10,000 days. “I started to think, ‘This is not going to miraculously cure itself,’” Derek Donovan said.

“Hulk Hogan on coronavirus: ‘Maybe we don’t need a vaccine’” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — Thanks to the coronavirus, WrestleMania did not take place in Tampa this weekend as planned. And on Monday, the wrestler most identified with the city, Hulk Hogan, had a few things to say about COVID-19. In a religious-themed Instagram post to kick off Easter week, Hogan suggested this new era of social distancing was a form of punishment or discipline from God. “Maybe we don’t need a vaccine,” Hogan wrote. “Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

“Myron Rolle, now a doctor treating coronavirus patients, draws on football background in crisis” via Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post — Rolle’s hands are used to moving from one unalike task to another. He has batted away footballs and wielded a blade in neurosurgery with equal deftness at the top levels, so dealing with the novel coronavirus would be just another stretch, if not for an unsettling major difference: He is being asked to play without a helmet. Rolle has volunteered for shifts in the COVID-19 surge clinic at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital, a task that bears more than passing similarity to backpedaling on defense in the NFL. But the shortage of masks? No one is trained to deal with that.

“Waitress displaced by coronavirus finds new place to serve: a food pantry” via Te-Ping Chen of The Wall Street Journal — As a waitress, Rosa Mendoza was used to working long shifts and serving salt-rimmed margaritas and aged mole sauce at José, an upscale Mexican restaurant in Dallas. Then the new coronavirus pandemic hit, closing the restaurant. Rather than sit home, Mendoza has turned her attention to the homeless. At José, Mendoza, 26, earned at least $1,000 a week, mainly from tips. She’s now making about a third of that — but takes home an extra dose of satisfaction for the help she provides. Ms. Mendoza and other wait staff were contacted by one of José’s restaurant managers who let them know about a new nonprofit initiative, Get Shift Done. It placed hundreds of idle hospitality workers at local food banks and pantries — and it connected Mendoza to OurCalling.

“Amid coronavirus concerns, couple got married on a balcony. Their neighbors attended” via Bianca Padró Ocasio of the Miami Herald — It was supposed to be impeccable: over a hundred wedding guests, half of whom were coming out of town, descending on the rustic gardens of Villa Woodbine in Coconut Grove, dance under the sparkly lights on the evening of April 4, the chosen wedding day of Jamie Webner and Ben Katz. They had a special playlist, flowers — all of it. But as the coronavirus pandemic quickly worsened, the Miami couple realized about three weeks ago that they would have to cancel the wedding they had been planning for months. “We spent that weekend sort of mourning that loss and grieving over it,” said the 36-year-old Webner.

— THE HUMAN TOLL —

“Spain’s tragedy was all too predictable” via Ferdinando Giugliano of Bloomberg — The most reckless decision was allowing a demonstration to take place in Madrid on International Women’s Day (March 8). More than 120,000 people took to the streets even though Spain already had over 500 confirmed cases. The government only enforced a national lockdown in mid-March, which has since been tightened to include all nonessential economic activities and extended to April 26. These measures have started to show their effects, as the growth of registered cases and deaths begins to slow, but they cannot help those who have already been infected. The Spanish government should have been especially cautious, given the fragility of its health care system. The rest of the political class has not helped.

“Italy’s doctors and nurses are in trauma over deaths of more than 100 colleagues” via Sally Lockwood of Sky News — At the time of writing this, 80 doctors and 21 nurses have lost their lives to COVID-19 since February. In that time, two more nurses have taken their own lives. As medics grieve for the colleagues they have lost, they are working to compensate for so many others that have been infected and are in quarantine. More than 12,000 health care workers have tested positive for the coronavirus so far in Italy. In one hospital alone in Brescia, Lombardy, more than 300 staff have been infected. The town’s mayor called for more support after precious beds in Spedali Civili’s intensive care unit had to lie empty due to a lack of healthy staff.

“Michigan ER nurse dies alone at home from coronavirus” via Robert Gearty of Fox News — A Detroit ER nurse has become one of the first Michigan health care workers known to have died from the coronavirus. Lisa Ewald died alone at her home in Dearborn — the cause of death COVID-19, according to reports. She was last heard from Tuesday. A friend found her body the next day. She would have turned 54 on Saturday. “You always think that it can’t affect you to a degree. So this is making it real for me,” niece Carly Ewald told Fox 2 Detroit Saturday. Lisa Ewald was working on the front lines since the coronavirus hit Michigan, and patients began flooding the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital, where she worked, according to the station.

“Pastor who decried ‘hysteria’ dies after attending Mardi Gras” via Aleem Maqbool of BBC News — Pastor Landon Spradlin was one of those who became ill after attending Mardi Gras but tested negative for COVID-19. Even as he was sick, he posted on social media about “hysteria” surrounding the virus. On the 13th of March Pastor Spradlin shared on Facebook a misleading post comparing swine flu and coronavirus deaths. “I want to say outright though, dad didn’t think it was a hoax, he knew it was a real virus,” says Spradlin’s son Landon Isaac. Pastor Spradlin was taken to hospital in North Carolina where they discovered he had developed pneumonia in both lungs, and he now also tested positive for the coronavirus. After eight days in intensive care, Pastor Spradlin died.

“Rate of deaths, illness among black residents alarms cities” via Kathleen Foody of The Associated Press — Chicago’s mayor pledged an aggressive public health campaign aimed at the city’s black and brown communities Monday amid alarm that an overwhelming number of African American residents were among the people to die of COVID-19 in early data. Black residents accounted for 72% of deaths from COVID-19 complications in the city and 52% of positive tests for the coronavirus, despite making up only 30% of the city’s population, according to the city’s public health agency. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the disparities in Chicago “take your breath away” and required an immediate response from the city, community activists and health care providers.

— ONE GOOD THING —

The heroes of the coronavirus crisis — nurses, nurse practitioners and others — are enjoying some of the best foods in San Francisco, thanks to a group of friends who wanted to help local restaurants that need customers, and health care workers who are working long, stressful shifts.

Seeking donations and starting small, they began with one restaurant and one hospital. According to The Associated Press, within two weeks, the number grew to 42 restaurants — including some of the city’s finest eateries — that are providing hundreds of meals a day to feed clinicians in emergency rooms and ICUs at San Francisco’s six biggest hospitals.

So far, the group has raised over $350,000 and delivered about 5,000 meals, securing funding for thousands more. And a newly formed network — Frontline Foods — has join forces with similar projects in more than a dozen cities. It’s also in touch with groups like Help Feed the Frontline LA to the south, to ensure they don’t double deliver to the same hospital.

The idea began March 12 with a text message exchange between entrepreneur Frank Barbieri and his friend Sydney Gressler, an emergency room nurse at UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay.

Barbieri knew Gressler was working double shifts in the battle against coronavirus and texted: “What can I do to help?”

“I suggested he could buy us dinner,” Gressler told the AP. “He took it to the next level.”

Ryan Sarver, a venture capitalist, tapped into his network of contacts in the restaurant world to solicit donations, initially for $1,000, that would fund 50 meals for health care workers priced at $20 each. Now they are accepting smaller donations, which goes directly to the restaurants.

“We tell them you’ve got $20 to spend, and we need a well-balanced, healthy meal — a starch, protein and vegetable — that is going to sustain these people,” Sarver said.

While the $20 covers the cost of food and delivery, many chefs have personally delivered their own food, after spending the day cooking and packing it into hundreds of individual boxes.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump sees limits of presidency in avoiding blame for virus” via The Associated Press — Grim realities are testing Trump’s leadership and political survival skills, unlike any challenge he has faced in office, including the special counsel investigation and the impeachment probe that imperiled his presidency. Trump appears acutely aware that his political fortunes will be inextricably linked to his handling of the pandemic, alternating between putting himself at the center of the crisis with lengthy daily briefings and distancing himself from the crisis by pinning the blame for inadequate preparedness on the states. There is some debate about how visible the president should be as the crisis escalates. The American public has mixed reviews for Trump’s performance, although his polling numbers have been ticking up.

“Premier infuriated by Trump, says Canada helped U.S. amid 9/11” via Rob Gillies of The Associated Press — The premier of a Canadian province that sheltered thousands of stranded American airline passengers after the 9/11 attacks questioned the humanity of Trump on Sunday after Trump banned the export of N95 protective masks to Canada. The conservative leader of another province compared it to one family member feasting while letting another one starve. And yet another premier said it reminded him of 1939 and 1940, when Canada was part of the fight against global fascism while the United States sat out the first years. Canadians across the country expressed hurt and disappointment that their neighbor and long-standing ally is blocking shipments of the masks from the United States.

“For jobless Americans, Obamacare is still a potential lifeline” via Susannah Lufhi of POLITICO Florida — People who’ve lost their workplace health insurance during the coronavirus outbreak may qualify for private coverage through Obamacare, along with generous subsidies, despite Trump’s decision last week not to reopen sign-ups for everyone. Many may also qualify for free or low-cost coverage under Medicaid, especially in the two-thirds of states that joined Obamacare’s expansion of the low-income health care program. Trump administration officials have done little to let people know how they can get covered under a health care law Trump has spent years trying to obliterate and is still fighting in the Supreme Court. The White House and health officials did not respond to a request for comment on any plans they have to promote ACA enrollment.

“Marco Rubio finds his next act” via Burgess Everett and Marianne LeVine of POLITICO — Rubio‘s political fortunes have gyrated frequently during his 10 years in national politics. But the coronavirus outbreak may have brought the Florida GOP senator to his most critical moment yet. As chairman of the usually sleepy Small Business Committee, Rubio has a key position in the country’s response and recovery from the pandemic. His panel’s $377 billion lifeline for small businesses is a linchpin of Congress’ $2 trillion economic rescue package, and Rubio’s efforts are winning praise from Republicans and Democrats alike even as implementation of the program remains deeply uncertain.

Assignment editors — U.S. Reps. Lois Frankel, Alcee Hastings, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Donna Shalala and Debbie Wasserman Schultz will host a news teleconference urging DeSantis to take immediate action to improve Florida’s unemployment insurance benefits program, 11 a.m. To receive the Zoom video call link, RSVP Morgan Routman at morgan.routman@mail.house.gov.

“Lobbyist’s coronavirus challenge: bring back the small talk” via Brandon Sanchez of The Wall Street Journal — Much of Capitol Hill has gone quiet due to the new coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean lobbyist Glenn LeMunyon is short on work. Like many in Washington, the work of those involved with the government goes on. LeMunyon’s email inbox has exploded since he last stepped foot on the Hill on March 13. Congress is currently debating an infrastructure bill that affects his clients, and he is looking for opportunities.

— STATEWIDE —

Happening today — Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll will hold a telephone hearing in a lawsuit seeking to force DeSantis to close beaches statewide to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus. Santa Rosa Beach attorney Daniel Uhlfelder filed the lawsuit last month, 1:45 p.m. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 870594819.

“Jimmy Patronis: DFS offers online financial literacy resources for students” via Kevin Derby of Florida Daily — “As Florida’s students and teachers throughout our state adjust to the impacts of COVID-19, I wanted to provide vital financial literacy resources that can be taught at home or incorporated into online learning. Financial literacy is an important key to a strong financial future and learning the basics of credit, budgeting, savings, and investing, can further prepare students for financial success,” Patronis said. The Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) offers the following online financial literacy resources for students: CLIMB, Children Learning the Importance of Money Basics — myfloridacfo.com/climb/. This financial literacy program is for youth ages 10 and under.

“Senate Democrats demand retroactive eligibility for unemployment claims” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — On Monday, the Democratic caucus wrote DeSantis, pushing for retroactive eligibility to the date that a given worker’s job was terminated. The letter asks for unemployment benefits to be retroactive to Mar. 1. And Democrats would like that to apply to independent contractors, the class of workers that receives 1099s rather than W-2s. DeSantis held a roundtable event Monday, in which he defended his administration’s “all hands on deck” response to the systemic problems. DEO Executive Director Lawson was on hand at the event also. Lawson’s department failed to fix issues with the site, a product of the administration of DeSantis’ predecessor, Rick Scott.

“Mike Caruso delivers food to 98-year-old World War II vet in need” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — When Rep. Caruso heard World War II veteran Ed Manley of Briny Breezes was short on groceries, Caruso decided to step up and deliver the food himself. Caruso had been making calls around the district, checking on people’s status as social distancing efforts continue to limit individuals’ movement throughout the state. When Caruso connected with Manley, Manley said he could use some food. So Caruso and his son drove over to Manley’s place and dropped off some supplies. “We’ve got some food to deliver to you and just wanted to stop by and try to help you out,” Caruso can be seen telling the 98-year-old Manley on video. “I appreciate it,” Manley replied.

To watch the video, click on the image below:

“Floridians’ views about climate change can shift widely based on age, politics and location” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Whether you think climate change affects you personally, and what should be done about it, depends largely on where in Florida you live, how old you are, and your political affiliation. Some key areas of agreement found in a recent public opinion poll assessing Floridians’ views of climate change, potential solutions, and what they expect from their leaders: More than half of Florida voters believe extreme weather events — such as hurricanes, red tides and forest fires — are increasing because of climate change. Three in 10 disagree.

— 2020 —

“Can Trump avoid blame amid deaths, weak economy?” via Steve Peoples of The Associated Press — Each move Trump makes to manage the coronavirus pandemic carries enormous implications for the health and economic strength of the nation and his decisions have direct implications on his reelection bid. The president has gone to great lengths to avoid taking responsibility. He continues to allow state leaders to adopt their own patchwork system of social distancing policies while laying some of the blame for dangerous shortages of medical supplies on private businesses and state officials. The pandemic transcends politics, yet nothing will do more over the next year to shape Trump’s reelection effort than his leadership through this pandemic.

“Trump clubs at odds with Florida GOP over voter outreach — but do they really disagree?” via Wendy Rhodes of the Lakeland Ledger — The six-member board of Indian River County’s only chartered Trump club voted unanimously to withdraw its membership with the Republican Party of Florida. The decision is part of a larger movement of Trump clubs statewide dissociating themselves from the state GOP over what they say are ineffective, narrow policies counterproductive to the goal of winning Trump reelection in November. Since Trump’s election, many of his fans in Florida have started and joined Trump clubs. In many cases, those clubs “chartered” as official members of the Florida Republican Party. Like other state GOP chapters, the Trump clubs are mobilizing to support the President’s 2020 campaign. The Trump clubs say outreach to non-Republican voters this year is crucial.

“Twitter lifts coronavirus ad ban” via Sara Fischer of Axios — Twitter will now allow advertising containing references to the coronavirus under certain use cases, according to a note from Twitter sent to clients. The news comes one day after Google lifted its advertising ban on coronavirus-related terms. Groups have argued against the policy, as it restricts them from running messages about relief efforts or policies on the virus. Twitter and Google banned coronavirus-related ads to curb misinformation and stop some bad actors from trying to profit off the crisis. Advertising containing implicit or explicit reference to COVID-19 will now be allowed in ad campaigns about adjustments to business practices and/or models in response to COVID-19 and/or ad campaigns about support for customers and employees related to COVID-19.

— MORE FROM THE TRAIL —

“Campaign reports confirm Margaret Good violated state election law again” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Campaign expense reports reveal a state political committee financed a coronavirus town hall for Rep. Good in March. New Day Florida, an electioneering committee, spent $1,500 for the event, which was promoted by Good on her official social media. That’s a problem because the committee can only legally spend money influencing state elections. It can’t conduct social welfare efforts, and it can’t support a federal campaign. But Good announced last year she’s running for Congress against U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan. It’s not illegal for a state campaign or electioneering committee to promote a state candidate’s work in office if they are running for state office. But Good made clear she’s not running for another term in the state House.

— TOP OPINION —

“It’s time for the networks to stop live broadcast of Trump’s briefings” via St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board — The president’s daily Coronavirus Task Force presentations have morphed into a beast that bears no resemblance to the informative crisis briefings they were originally intended to be. Once managed by a composed and eloquent Vice President Mike Pence, they are now the vehicle for the uninterrupted rambling and factually suspect musings of Trump. He has less of an interest in keeping the public informed or helping beleaguered cities than in ensuring the spotlight stays on him. The networks keep airing these tantrum-filled briefings because Trump’s buffoonery is ratings gold.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump blew it, not the WHO, Fauci or the Jews” via Dana Milbank of The Washington Post — This country’s woeful response to the virus has an obvious cause: a president who refused to heed warnings and to prepare, instead offering false assurances while the nation snoozed. Even now, inexcusable delays limit tests, ventilators and respirators, and even now, Trump resists a nationwide stay-at-home order. Christian broadcaster Rick Wiles blamed the Jews, saying, “God is spreading it in your synagogues! You’re under judgment because you oppose his son, the Lord Jesus Christ.” Threats had been made against Fauci, the leading scientist who frequently contradicts Trump’s speeches. Fauci has been attacked by pro-Trump outlets such as Gateway Pundit and American Thinker.

“Trump’s act of strength in Venezuela shows America’s commitment to freedom” via John Pence for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Trump administration just announced a Democratic Transition Framework based on concepts that Juan Guaidó and his allies have supported in the past. The proposal would require free and fair elections so that the people of Venezuela can determine their own destiny. It would mandate the establishment of a new and independent electoral council in Venezuela to ensure fairness, as well as a new and independent Supreme Court. Critically, it would also require the Venezuelan government to refrain from media censorship. Even as Trump mobilizes America to combat the coronavirus pandemic, his administration remains committed to the causes of freedom and justice, both at home and abroad.

“John Legg: Education will never be the same again; that’s not necessarily a bad thing.” via Florida Politics — Since 2014, the Florida Legislature has funded its school districts with close to $200 million in a budgeted line item called Digital Classrooms. To be eligible, school districts and charter schools must submit a digital classroom plan outlining four critical uses: 1) digital devices, 2) digital curriculum integration, 3) professional development, and 4) increasing digital infrastructure. These are reoccurring funds representing a multilayered strategy to assist educators in preparing for digital classroom instruction. These funds, as we now can see, have paid huge dividends during this crisis. By the end of this crisis, families and teachers will see firsthand that education can occur outside a traditional school classroom and that learning can take place using unique methods and mediums.

“BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony is failing all of us during the coronavirus crisis” via Jeff Bell in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — COVID-19 is not only the single biggest threat to all first responders, but it has the potential to take more lives of police officers in a single month than will fall to gunfire nationwide in a year. Yet, regrettably, Broward Sheriff Tony is failing to lead BSO in the face of an unprecedented pandemic menacing South Florida by ignoring the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association Union and our repeated requests for personal protective equipment, and berating our union when we call attention to public safety concerns. On personal protection equipment, the union sent email letters directly to Tony on March 16 and March 23, alerting him to our members’ concerns.

“Removing paywalls on coronavirus coverage is noble. It also makes no sense.” via Howard Saltz of Poynter — Imagine you operate a once-profitable business that has recently fallen on hard times. Revenue is down. Way down. Then, suddenly, there’s a newfound interest in your product. Demand is up. You have an opportunity to bring back some of that lost revenue. So you look at your prices and decide … to give away your product for free. How’s that for a business strategy? And yet that’s what most U.S. newspapers are doing during the coronavirus crisis. When the pandemic hit, we adjusted or eliminated paywalls to make our coronavirus coverage free. You can read it online, whether you’re a paid subscriber or not.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

A new forecast is showing Florida has failed to flatten the coronavirus curve, which means the official projection is that the worst of COVID-19 will occur April 21 instead of early May. As of last night, there were 13,629 confirmed cases in Florida, with 254 fatalities.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— After the initial failure of Florida’s unemployment compensation system, Gov. DeSantis says they’ve made significant improvements and should be able to process about 80,000 claims per week. While it’s a vast improvement, there’s already a backlog of 560,000 applications.

— Department of Economic Opportunity head Ken Lawson is under fire for the failure of Florida’s unemployment system, and some lawmakers are calling for his resignation. Sen. Janet Cruz is one of them.

— The Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court has extended the closure of the state court system through the end of May.

— Attorney General Ashley Moody has some advice to help you avoid becoming a victim of the “Zoombombers.”

— The Governor’s statewide “stay at home” order issued last week has an exemption for churches. Still, DeSantis is asking ministers, pastors and rabbis to maintain social distancing if they have in-person services for Passover or Easter.

— Checking in with Florida Man, who is the second person jailed in Hawaii after ignoring a quarantine order.

To listen, click on the image below:

— ALOE —

“Catch this week’s supermoon, biggest and brightest of year” via Marcia Dunn of The Associated Press — A supermoon rises in the sky this week, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year. Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. The moon will be 221,855 miles (357,042 kilometers) away at its fullest Tuesday night, making it appear larger and more brilliant. NASA is encouraging everyone to look skyward, whether it’s outside or through a living room window. Scientist Noah Petro of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland said the important thing is to stay safe while moon-gazing during the pandemic.

“The wide world socially distanced sports” via Conor Friedersdorf of The Atlantic — I crave something that we can all watch together, even given the imperative of social distancing and contractual obstacles to current pros participating: Hall-of-Famers H-O-R-S-E — This shootout would work best with players of roughly the same era. I’d choose Larry Bird and Michael Jordan. Tennis-Icon Ping-Pong — If I wanted to see Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras play tennis right now, plenty of classic matches are available for viewing. So, what I’d rather see, if they’re up for it, is a table-tennis match. Balls and Strikes — Bob Costas should host this series, in which he could curate memorable at-bats in Major League history and convene the pitcher and hitter via Zoom to discuss what they were thinking, pitch by pitch.

“Beloved ‘Schitt’s Creek’ ending at its peak” via Amanda Lee Myers of The Associated Press — After five years on TV, it seemed like “Schitt’s Creek” was just starting to hit its stride. The critically acclaimed comedy — about a shallow, filthy rich family who loses their fortune and is forced to live in a small town they bought as a joke — debuted in Canada in 2015, and soon after on Pop TV in the United States. Its popularity exploded when it became widely available on Netflix in 2017, and it received its first Emmy nominations last year, including one for best comedy series. Now it’s firmly fixed in TV culture, and its success is at its peak. Yet co-creator Dan Levy decided it was time for it to come to an end, just as everything was truly coming up roses for “Schitt’s Creek.” The last episode of the show’s six seasons airs Tuesday night on Pop TV.

“FSU student competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ Tuesday — against two Florida rivals” via Randi Atwood of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee vs. Gainesville vs. Miami? Sort of. Florida State University junior Sophie Casarico, a creative writing major, is competing in this year’s “Jeopardy!” College Championship, which starts Monday and runs through April 17. Casarico, who is from St. Augustine, faces two other Florida college students as opponents Tuesday. She will play against Kayla Kalhor, who is from Longwood and is a sophomore at the University of Florida, and Nathaniel Miller, a sophomore at Yale, who’s from Miami.

