Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Jimmy Patronis renews calls for budget estimates in COVID-19 fight

Corona Economics Headlines

State raises unemployment capacity as coronavirus fight continues to flood servers

Corona Economics Headlines

Governor won't tax federal small biz stimulus money

Corona Economics Headlines

How low can they go? Florida gas prices plummet as economy tanks

Corona Economics Headlines

Donald Trump tells sports leaders: 'I want fans back in the arenas'

Corona Economics

A mounting casualty of coronavirus crisis: Health care jobs

Corona Economics

Jimmy Patronis renews calls for budget estimates in COVID-19 fight

Patronis repeated calls for a budget review on the coronavirus.

on

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis asked state budget experts for guidance on the state’s economic readiness as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In an email to leaders of the Revenue Estimating Conference, Patronis asked about the impact COVID-19 is having on sales tax and tourism revenue, the approaching hurricane season and the $2.2 trillion federal COVID-19 stimulus bill being implemented this week.

A state expenditure must meet three criteria outlined by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to be eligible for federal compensation. The state must take on the cost because of COVID-19, the cost must not have been accounted for in the previous budget and the expense must be made from March 1 to December 30 this year.

Given the limitations, Patronis asked how much of that funding the Revenue Estimating Conference expects the state to receive and have available for use. The state’s current budget period ends in June before the budget passed by the Legislature last month kicks in on July 1.

Colorado State University has predicted an above average hurricane season, which begins June 1. The CFO asked how equipped the state’s reserves are to handle both crises.

And Patronis doubled down on his inquiries into a future budget directly addressing the novel coronavirus. With a stay-at-home order now underway, the conference may not be able to make another accurate forecast until the order expires.

House Speaker José Oliva and Senate President Bill Galvano said the budget experts could meet more frequently to assess the state budget. But the CFO has pressed them to meet sooner rather than later.

“I am confident that the more information we collect now, however imperfect, will help us better plan for the future and possibly also guide more tailored requests for further federal assistance where that is also needed.

The Department of Financial Services, overseen by the CFO, is responsible for administering the state’s pocketbook.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Prepaid Program defers all payments until July.