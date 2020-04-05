Connect with us

Jax

Jacksonville breaks 400 cases of coronavirus

Headlines Jax

Strip clubs sue in Florida over raised danger age limit

Jax

Jacksonville adds 64 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Headlines Jax

Baker County nursing home says patient moved to facility brought coronavirus

Jax

Jacksonville coronavirus cases jump by more than 40

Jax

Jacksonville's coronavirus count jumps nearly 40 in one day

Jax

Jacksonville breaks 400 cases of coronavirus

Deaths held steady at nine.

on

The number of coronavirus cases in Duval County crossed the 400 threshold Sunday.

The Florida Department of Health’s coronavirus internet “dashboard” showed there are now 414 confirmed cases of the illness in Jacksonville. That’s up by 27 cases compared to Saturday night’s figure of 387. The DOH updates the figures twice a day.

Sunday morning’s update showed 44 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Jacksonville. The number of fatalities held steady at nine.

A total of 7,274 people have been tested for coronavirus in Jacksonville. Out of those 6,726 people have tested negative for the infection. Another 134 people are awaiting test results.

In an amazing twist cutting against recent trends, the federal free coronavirus testing site for residents of Jacksonville at a parking lot outside TIAA Bank Field had a lack of people seeking the exams Sunday morning. A week ago to the day, the city had to place a limit of 250 tests per day at the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars because demand was so high.

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90

At least twice in the past week, officials had to end testing at the site because the cap of 250 exams had been reached.

Jacksonville city officials on Sunday, though, were encouraging residents to go to the parking lot within eyeshot of the St. Johns River.

“Do you have a dry cough and/or difficulty breathing? Are you a first responder or healthcare worker who has contact with patients? If you’ve answered, ‘yes’ to any of these, there’s currently no wait for COVID-19 testing at Lot J, TIAA Bank Field,” said a message posted on the city of Jacksonville’s website just before 11 a.m.

Across Florida, there are now 12,151 cases of COVID-19. The fatality count increased to 218 Sunday. Another 1,490 people have been hospitalized in the Sunshine State.

Nationally, 312,249 people have contracted coronavirus with 8,503 deaths attributed to the infection.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application