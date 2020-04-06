Connect with us

Health officials report an additional 18 coronavirus deaths Monday

There are now 254 deaths attributed to the virus among 13,629 total cases.

on

Department of Health officials confirmed an additional 18 deaths due to the coronavirus Monday after reporting 15 overnight.

Now 13,629 cases of the virus are reported in Florida, up 1,279 from the night before. And 165 people were hospitalized throughout the day, raising the total number of hospitalized Floridians to 1,720. Now 254 people have died from COVID-19.

The state’s total tally of cases includes 415 non-Floridians who have been tested and isolated in the state. The state does not include non-Floridians among its death toll or hospitalization count.

South Florida is still the hot spot for coronavirus cases in the state with Miami-Dade County leading the state with 4,671 cases, including 2,802 in Miami alone. Since Sunday, the county reported an additional 525 cases.

Broward County has 2,075 cases and Palm Beach County has 1,082, but leads the state with 51 fatalities.

About 82% of fatal cases have been in Floridians aged 65 or older. The elderly and people with underlying conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, are the most at risk for severe COVID-19 cases.

The Orlando and Tampa Bay areas are also hot zones for the virus. Orange County now has 754, up from 713 the night before, and Hillsborough County has 575, up from 536.

Some major hospitals have five-minute coronavirus test machines ready for use. Gov. Ron DeSantis said those tests could be a game changer for hospitals inundated with confirmed or suspected coronavirus patients.

In past weeks, the state has had to fight to get testing materials, mainly sampling swabs, with most resources being diverted to Washington or New York. Now, the state has the results of 124,726 people, up from 115,704 the night before. An additional 1,322 are still awaiting their results.

While officials first confirmed that the coronavirus was in Florida at the start of March, DeSantis has said he believes the virus was circulating in the community before then. He has shared anecdotes of people who believe they contracted the virus without ever being tested.

“This thing was in China in November. I don’t think it takes four months to get to the United States,” he said Monday. “We have flights every day. There were hundreds of thousands of people that came from China in December and January before the flights were shut off.”

While the state is not tracking how many of the confirmed cases have overcome the virus, in part because hospitals must volunteer that information, some Floridians have already recovered. U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, the first member of Congress to test positive for the virus, announced on Sunday his doctors deemed him virus-free and cleared him to return to his family.

