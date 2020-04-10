Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

DCF requests federal waiver allowing SNAP recipients to purchase groceries online

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Not in Florida': Ron DeSantis defends claim that coronavirus doesn't kill the young

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Feds zero in on UF ‘Zoom bombing’ suspect

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

State takes over federal coronavirus test sites

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Mark Foley political committee pitches in $40,000 to help with coronavirus relief

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida nears 2,400 hospitalizations for COVID-19
Young woman wearing disposable medical mask shopping in supermarket during coronavirus pneumonia outbreak. Protection and prevent measures while epidemic time.

Coronavirus in Florida

DCF requests federal waiver allowing SNAP recipients to purchase groceries online

The state is requesting a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are asking the federal government to allow Floridians eligible for food stamps to shop for groceries online.

Currently, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are barred from shopping online. Those who qualify for food benefits must appear in person and present their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.

According to the federal government, using those cards online can create problems — such as fraud — that has thus far restricted widespread access to online purchasing.

Still, many are concerned that forcing low-income individuals — who statistically also suffer more frequently from serious underlying health conditions — to shop in store could expose those to unnecessary risk regarding the novel coronavirus.

That prompted DeSantis Friday to direct DCF Secretary Chad Poppell to request a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the SNAP program.

“After executing Executive Order 20-91 to limit outside activities to essential services, this commonsense policy approach is a no brainer,” DeSantis said in a Friday release.

“Allowing Florida families to purchase groceries online instead of venturing into a public store is a sound practice during this public health emergency and yet another step that will help Florida flatten the curve.”

A few select states do allow some online purchases. But those are mostly restricted to large retailers which have installed system to overcome any technical hurdles.

Poppell added a statement of his own Friday, voicing support for DeSantis’ request.

“I commend Governor DeSantis for his tireless efforts to ensure Florida’s most vulnerable population has the information, resources, and services needed to respond to and ultimately endure this public health emergency,” Poppell said.

As officials have installed widespread social distancing guidelines, Florida’s economy has taken a hit. Nearly 500,000 Floridians have applied for unemployment benefits in the previous three weeks.

With more and more individuals out of work, that will lead to an influx of SNAP recipients. It will now be up to the federal government as to whether those individuals will be forced to potentially risk their health by shopping in person, or whether those waivers will be granted.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State to offer child care for first responders, health care workers.