Another dies in Clay County, other First Coast counties quiet

Coronavirus cases ticked up slightly in most Northeast Florida counties Friday evening, though Clay County saw a spike.

Clay reported another death alongside 30 more cases in the Florida Department of Health evening report. There are now 144 confirmed cases in the county, an increase of 34 from Thursday’s count. The death count now stands at eight.

Through Friday, a combined 23 people have died from COVID-19 in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties.

Other than Clay, First Coast case counts were relatively stable.

Duval County hit 618 cases, 23 more than Thursday. Duval now reports 59 hospitalizations, four more since yesterday. The death count held at 11.

Clay and Duval were the only counties in the region reporting more hospitalizations day-over-day. In all, 138 First Coast residents have been hospitalized.

St. Johns County reports two new cases, bringing its total to 165. Nassau and Baker counties held firm at 33 and 16, respectively. None have died in Nassau. Two have died in Baker and St. Johns.

A majority of Baker County’s cases are among residents of a Macclenny nursing home, where 10 tested positive last week.

Statewide, DOH reports 17,968 confirmed coronavirus cases, resulting in 419 deaths and 2,496 hospitalizations.