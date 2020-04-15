Publix to offer dedicated shopping for health care workers, first responders

Publix is setting aside time for first responders and health care workers to shop uninhibited by the general population.

Thursday evenings from 8-9 and Friday mornings from 7-8, the store will open only for documented health care workers, law enforcement officers or first responders.

The schedule takes effect April 16 and will continue until further notice.

It’s publix’s latest effort to protect vulnerable individuals and, in this case, those whose health is crucial to the ongoing battle with COVID-19.

The pharmacy will also be available during the exclusive shopping hours.

The move comes after the company had already dedicated shopping hours to senior citizens.

The company employs more than 200,000 workers and operates more than 1,200 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.