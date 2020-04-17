Dinner plans? Nikki Fried suggests takeout

Nikki Fried has nothing against homecooking. But on Friday, the Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner made the case for takeout dinners.

“During this COVID-19 pandemic, many of Florida’s local restaurants are experiencing a significant loss of business, which greatly impacts service workers and our state’s agriculture industry. So now more than ever, we need Floridians to support our restaurants, our food service employees, and our local growers,” Fried said.

“The Great American Takeout is a perfect opportunity to do our part as consumers to help, so I’m encouraging Floridians to show your support, enjoy your favorite local restaurant serving fresh Florida-grown food, and #KeepCalmAndTakeOut,” Fried urged.

Fried has tried to implement a number of creative solutions for her sector since coronavirus became an issue last month.

The “Keep Florida Growing” web portal, launched this week, is a “a one-stop online portal with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ COVID-19 food and agriculture-related information for Florida’s farmers and ranchers, consumers, and news media.”

Last week, she talked to Publix, Walmart, and Whole Foods, urging them to remove quantity limits on retail buys in an effort to ensure milk, eggs and other commodities could get to consumers instead of being dumped.

Industry stakeholders echoed Fried’s plea.

“COVID-19 has severely impacted over 41,000 eating and drinking establishments across Florida that support more than 825,000 jobs,” said Carol Dover, President & CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“Our restaurants are struggling and need our help. The ongoing Great American Takeout campaign is an easy way for Floridians to show support for their local restaurants during this challenging time. We encourage everyone who can to participate by ordering takeout so that Florida’s restaurant workers, who live to create meaningful experiences for their guests, will be able to welcome guests again as soon as it is safe to do so.”

“During these difficult times, the best and most important thing we can do is support one another,” added Scott Shalley, President and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation.

“Show your support for your friends and neighbors in the Florida retail and restaurant industries by participating in the Great American Takeout. It’s a win-win. You’ll get a great dinner to feed your family, and the Florida business will be thrilled to have your support.”