Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Hillsborough high school seniors to graduate in July

Headlines Tampa Bay

Regional study estimates Tampa Bay GDP will take a $20B hit because of coronavirus

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough, Pinellas coronavirus caseload dwindles in recent days

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic

Headlines Tampa Bay

4 more test positive for COVID-19 at besieged Pinellas nursing home

Headlines Tampa Bay

Bay News 9 to stream online for free

Tampa Bay

Hillsborough high school seniors to graduate in July

Dates could change if coronavirus lingers into summer.

on

Hillsborough County will hold graduation ceremonies for high school seniors in July, the school board announced Tuesday.

“Student leaders at each of our high schools collaborated with our graduation committee to come up with an alternate graduation plan because of coronavirus concerns,” an update on the Hillsborough County Schools website reads.

The website lists a tentative schedule for graduation ceremonies. The first set would be held on July 13, with the last scheduled for July 21. The ceremonies would be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

The first graduation date for exceptional centers and virtual schools would be July 8, with the last ones scheduled for July 23.

The dates could shift, however.

“If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not adjust their current guidelines for the summer months and do not allow public gatherings of more than 50 people, our district will explore options to provide virtual graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020,” the update reads. “Please know that the virtual option will be the LAST resort.

“We hope this will allow you and your family to make plans. We will make adjustments as we receive more information from the state and the Department of Health.”

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the school year for all Florida students.

Last month the state ordered school campuses shuttered. What was once pitched as an extended spring break was extended through mid-April before Gov. Ron DeSantis ultimately announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

“It’s obviously not the ideal situation, but given where we are in the school year, we felt that that was the best decision to go forward,” he said Sunday.

The pandemic has also led state university campuses to transition to online-only classes. Most have also canceled in-person classes for the summer semester and are evaluating whether to do the same for the fall semester, depending on whether there is a resurgence.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application