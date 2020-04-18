Florida schools to stay closed rest of year, Gov. DeSantis says

Campuses will remain closed to students the rest of the school year as Gov. Ron DeSantis put to rest questions of whether students could be asked to finish the final month of school in person.

Differing opinions among parents and teachers helped solidify the decision DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran were already leaning toward, the Governor said:

“It’s obviously not the ideal situation, but given where we are in the school year, we felt that that was the best decision to go forward.”

But the state’s momentum with distance learning helped make that choice easier.

“You have huge participation. Florida’s worked very hard to be a leader on that,” DeSantis said. “We have folks all over the country watching what we’re doing, so I felt that that was a good thing.”

Previously, the Governor and Corcoran had indicated that allowing kids to return, if only for two weeks, would help restore a sense of normalcy.

“Look, I’m sensitive to — a lot of our kids haven’t seen friends for a while, so this has had social costs to it and I wanted to figure out a way to overcome that,” DeSantis said. “I think in the next phase, kids will have a little bit more to be able to do, but I think there was just logistical things.”

The Department of Education (DOE) was weighing whether a reopening advisory would be limited to some school districts and whether parents could choose to keep their children distance learning.

“I think you had kind of a division amongst folks whether this was a good idea or not, and I think the last thing you want to do is, like, force everyone in school then have half the kids not show up because their parents didn’t want, teachers didn’t want to do it.”

DOE first advised schools in mid-March to close until April 15. A later advisory pushed back the reopening date till May 4. And with about two weeks remaining till teachers and students would need to return to campus, the Governor was pressed to make announce the second extension soon.

School administrators across the state were advising against students returning. Giving students only two weeks of in-person classes would not have provided students a big enough academic benefit, DeSantis acknowledged.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna wrote to the Governor that scrapping distance learning for the final two weeks “would be extremely disruptive, if not impossible.”

The White House’s “Opening Up America Again” framework also included keeping schools closed through phase one.