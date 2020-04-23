Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County leaders to discuss reopening local economy

Headlines Influence

Jimmy Patronis asks Mike Pompeo for help identifying Chinese cash

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?

Headlines Influence

Nikki Fried, Ashley Moody duel over concealed carry applications issue

Corona Economics Headlines

Half-million Floridians filed for unemployment last week

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place
Back to normal. Hand turns dice and changes the expression "corona life" to "normal life".

Headlines

Hillsborough County leaders to discuss reopening local economy

The county will discuss data strategies for successfully beginning to return to normal.

on

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group (EPG) will discuss plans to reopen the local economy during a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The group discussed beginning talks during a meeting Monday, but in a memo to EPG members Thursday ahead of the meeting, County Administrator Mike Merrill laid out more specific strategies to discuss.

Merrill wrote that he was already working with medical experts and the Department of Health on strategies to present the group.

Those strategies, he cautioned, could ultimately be limited by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statewide order lifting social distancing restrictions, which is expected by May 1.

“Nevertheless, we believe a community conversation here in Hillsborough is necessary and valuable. In fact, all the credible authorities on this subject emphasize that not all communities across the country manifest the virus in exactly the same way and, therefore, successful solutions and approaches to managing a re-opening should not be the same,” he wrote.

The letter outlines the “underpinning” for “building blocks” for reopening the economy.

The county should, Merrill wrote, implement “robust data collection, analytics and modeling to ensure we are achieving our intended outcomes and to facilitate a rapid readjustment in the strategy if necessary.”

Merrill said the county should also ensure new developments and understanding associated with COVID-19 are incorporated into county actions.

Several medical experts and officials will help drive the conversation including Dr. Doug Holt, director of the County Department of Health and Drs. Donna Petersen and Marissa Levine of University of South Florida Health and Dr. John Curran, formerly of USF Health. Eric Eisenberg, Dean of the USF School of Arts & Sciences, will moderate the discussion.

“Together, they will begin to lay the groundwork for a community discussion based on the building blocks described,” Merrill wrote.

The EPG meeting, held virtually, can be viewed on Hillsborough County’s website, its YouTube page or on its Facebook page.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?