Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.29.20

Good Wednesday morning.

Happy Independence Day.

No, it’s not July 4th, but it is the ten year anniversary of then-Governor Charlie Crist announcing that he would run for the United States Senate as an independent rather than a Republican.

At the time, there really wasn’t a bigger political story. Mar. Today, the whole affair seems like it took place in a different universe.

The most important aspect of Crist’s declaration of independence, at least (and only) to me personally, has nothing to do with Crist’s political fortunes or the three-way race in 2010 for the U.S. Senate, but rather the fact that there was just one paid staffer who remained by Crist’s side after he, rightly or wrongly, switched from R to I. That staffer helped build a statewide campaign from scratch, including organizing the circus pictured above of Crist’s announcement in a park in his hometown, and did so in the face of unending criticism — along with an unhealthy dollop of subterfuge — from many of the former staffers who resigned from Crist’s campaign after he switched parties. And while her candidate did not win, that staffer earned a well-deserved reputation for her unending dedication. Every time a reporter wrote about her, they did so in the same terms: capable, professional, and fiercely loyal.

It was Michelle Todd‘s sense of loyalty — to a cause bigger than herself, her colleagues in the Governor’s Office, to public service — that first attracted me to her.

The way I figured it, if Michelle was that loyal to a political candidate, imagine what she would be as a partner, wife, and mother.

Ten years ago, Charlie Crist made a big announcement. It’s a big part of Florida’s political history. But ten years later, I think I came away the biggest winner from that day.

—

Models show a few rocky days lay ahead, but by all accounts, the worst is over in Florida.

A new model developed by the founders of Instagram shows that for Floridians who contract the new coronavirus will, on average, spread it to less than one other person.

The Rt model uses a running average of new cases reported to determine whether the risk of infection is higher or worse than it has been. A rating of 1.0, which they call their Rt index, means the virus is spreading at a steady rate.

In other words, the Sunshine State has a negative growth rate.

This development bodes well for those yearning to start moving away from the new normal and back toward some semblance of the old one, with time.

Still, there will be more tragedy in the coming days, according to The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — the influential model used by public health experts from the county department of health up to the White House.

IHME now predicts 1,914 Floridians will die from COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the virus had killed 1,171 in the state. The caveat: the top-estimate shows as many as 4,697 Floridians could die.

It’s a bittersweet metric. Another 700-plus deaths are no reason to celebrate, but it is a massive drop from the IHME’s estimate of 6,766 deaths — 174 a day — just four weeks ago.

So, maybe there won’t be a street party on par with V-E Day, but sometimes it’s OK to acknowledge it could have been worse.

— EXECUTIVE SUMMARY —

— The U.S. surpassed one million known cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. Read more here.

— President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order intended to keep meat processing plants open and head off shortages. Read more here.

— China’s top scientists say the coronavirus is here to stay, joining a growing consensus that the pathogen will probably return in waves. Read more here.

— A top Japanese medical expert worries that without a vaccine widely available, the Olympics, already delayed to 2021, might be “difficult” to hold.

— TOP STORIES —

“Americans support state restrictions on businesses and halt to immigration during virus outbreak, Post-U. Md. poll finds” via Dan Balz and Scott Clement of The Washington Post — Americans overwhelmingly support state-imposed restrictions on businesses and the size of public gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They also back a temporary halt to immigration into the country, as ordered by Trump, to deal with the crisis, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll. The poll finds that Americans’ concerns about becoming seriously ill from the virus have not eased in the past week and also show that Americans continue to give their Governors significantly higher ratings than they offer Trump, who still draws mostly negative reviews for how he has handled the crisis.

“Millions of Americans locked out of unemployment system, survey finds” via Andy Sullivan of Reuters — Millions of Americans who have been thrown out of work during the coronavirus pandemic have been unable to register for unemployment benefits since the U.S. economy entered a free fall. Official U.S. statistics show that 26.5 million people have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March, wiping out all of the jobs gained during the most extended employment boom in U.S. history. Idled workers say they have encountered downed websites and clogged phone lines, as the state governments that administer the program have been overwhelmed by applicants.

“Florida to reopen under ‘Phase 1’ plan, Gov. Ron DeSantis says” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — DeSantis said during a trip to the White House that he will make an announcement tomorrow about “Phase 1” of his reopening plan for Florida. DeSantis indicated he would proceed cautiously. “I think for Florida, going from where we are now to Phase 1 is not a very big leap,” DeSantis said, adding it will be a “small step.” DeSantis has talked about wanting to reopen the state and get people back to work. He convened the Re-Open Florida Task Force to give him advice on how to reopen safely. Public health experts say Florida has successfully reined in the coronavirus outbreak and is ready to start slowly reopening if specific public health measures are in place to keep the virus from spreading again.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@ZCohenCNN: In the Oval Office, POTUS was asked if he received warnings about the threat from coronavirus in the PDB in January & February. “I would have to check,” he replied. Earlier this month, Trump said he learned “about the gravity” of the intel community’s concerns around Jan. 31.

—@JonathanChait: Trump said coronavirus cases would go to 0 within a couple days. Today he says he was right because “it will go down to zero, ultimately”

—@RyanStruyk: In order to be on track for ~73,000 US coronavirus deaths by August in the latest University of Washington model cited by the White House, the model would expect 57,351 total US deaths as of today. The current death count is 58,356.

—@CatieEdmondson: [Mitt] Romney says “It’s very hard to say to all 50 Governors, ‘Hey you guys all do your own thing.'” Adds: “The federal coordination has been less than my personal style.”

—@ChrisLHayes: The biggest policy risk right now in the US (***aside from human life which I view as the most important***) is a reopening that leads to another major outbreak or outbreaks. From the perspective of politics and markets and social morale, this would be pretty catastrophic.

—@SenPizzo: R’s & D’s pushing to get thousands of our constituents dollar one, and @SenRickScott is bothered by the (phantom) amount? Huh?

—@SenatorReid: I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available. The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed.

—@SarahCPR: Having the Blue Angels fly over the city for health care workers is like when I ask my husband for help around the house and he buys me flowers

Tweet, tweet:

I am excited that Americans will be able to visit more of our @NatlParkService. A portion of Denali Park Road has just been opened, providing public access to @DenaliNPS again! pic.twitter.com/p2fT9o14pz — Secretary David Bernhardt (@SecBernhardt) April 28, 2020

—@ItsAllBollocks: Quarantine you is the real you

—@BSFarrington: Is it me, or are the people who sell funeral cost insurance policies ramping up their game these days?

—@ScottFist: I flash my Luddite card every time some A.I. app tries to make our lives better. Stop it. Stop proving you know shit about us. You creep me out. Latest: cellphone call from our “smart thermostat” company advising our energy usage is up 20%. Duh. We’ve run the AC a lot lately.

— DAYS UNTIL —

World Press Freedom Day — 4; Pulitzer Prizes announced — 5; The next supermoon — 8; Gov. DeSantis’ executive order closing bars and restaurants expires — 9; Mother’s Day — 11; TNT’s adaptation of “Snowpiercer” premieres — 18; NASCAR season resumes — 25; English Premier League soccer to restart — 40; PGA Tour resumes — 43; Last day of state candidate qualifying — 44; Father’s Day — 53; Federal taxes due — 77; Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” premieres — 79; “Mulan” premieres — 86; TED conference rescheduled — 88; Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee begins — 110; Florida primaries for 2020 state legislative/congressional races — 114; Republican National Convention begins in Charlotte — 117; “A Quiet Place Part II” premieres — 128; Rescheduled running of the Kentucky Derby — 129; Rescheduled date for French Open — 144; First presidential debate in Indiana — 153; First vice presidential debate at the University of Utah — 163; Second presidential debate scheduled at the University of Michigan — 169; Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” premieres — 170; Third presidential debate at Belmont — 176; 2020 General Election — 188; “Black Widow” premieres — 191; Florida Automated Vehicles Summit — 202; “No Time to Die” premieres — 209; “Top Gun: Maverick” premieres — 238; New start date for 2021 Olympics — 450; “Jungle Cruise” premieres — 457; “Spider-Man Far From Home” sequel premieres — 555; “Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres — 653; “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” premieres — 695; “Black Panther 2” premieres — 738; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel premieres — 891.

— CORONA NATION —

“The US coronavirus death toll surpasses American deaths from the Vietnam War” via William Reuer of CNBC — U.S. officials and public health specialists have repeatedly compared the country’s coronavirus mitigation efforts to that of a war, and now COVID-19 has taken more U.S. lives than the Vietnam War. The U.S. National Archives says that 58,220 American soldiers died in the Vietnam conflict, which began in 1955 and ended in 1975. COVID-19 has now claimed more lives in the U.S. since it officially arrived in the country in January. COVID-19 has killed 58,365 people so far in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

“President’s intelligence briefing book repeatedly cited virus threat” via Greg Miller and Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post — The repeated warnings were conveyed in issues of the President’s Daily Brief, a sensitive report that is produced before dawn each day and designed to call the president’s attention to the most significant global developments and security threats. For weeks, the PDB — as the report is known — traced the virus’s spread around the globe, made clear that China was suppressing information about the contagion’s transmissibility and lethal toll, and raised the prospect of dire political and economic consequences. But the alarms appear to have failed to register with the president, who routinely skips reading the PDB and has at times shown little patience for even the oral summary he takes two or three times per week.

“Donald Trump says coronavirus was expected to ‘blow over’ in February” via Bloomberg News — “Even professionals like Anthony were saying this is no problem,” Trump told reporters in a White House meeting with Florida Gov. DeSantis, referring to the government’s top infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci. “This is late in February. This is no problem,” he said. “This is going to blow over.” Trump was repeatedly warned in his daily intelligence briefing in January and February — a document the paper said he seldom reads — that the virus posed a threat to the U.S. “I would have to check,” Trump said of the report. “I want to look as to the exact dates of warnings.”

“With more testing, White House prepares for outbreaks this summer ‘and beyond’” via David Lim and Darius Tahir of POLITICO — The Trump administration will prioritize coronavirus testing for more Americans as it braces for possible outbreaks “throughout the summer and beyond.” Americans identified through contact tracing and those with symptoms like chills and muscle pains should be prioritized for testing. And the new criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests trying to track asymptomatic individuals through surveillance systems at places like nursing homes and health clinics.

“Trump ‘looking at’ testing for all international travelers” via Anthony Adragna of POLITICO — Asked if he meant tests for the virus itself or less indicative fever tests, Trump replied: “It’ll be both.” He made the comments in an Oval Office meeting with DeSantis. “We’re looking at that, and we’re probably going to be doing that,” Trump said of testing international travelers. “We’re looking at it very closely, and we’re in coordination with other governors also, but in particular with Ron.” Trump said he’d make a decision “pretty soon.” He said his government is working with airlines to develop potential testing procedures. The President added that it “sounds like a good idea” for airlines to require passengers to wear protective masks. JetBlue became the first major carrier to require that practice on Monday.

“Trump suggests federal bailout for states could hinge on sanctuary city policies” via Myah Ward of POLITICO — The President suggested he would be open to such a plan, but only for states economically impacted by coronavirus, not for problems “related for mismanagement over a long time.” Trump also said a payroll tax cut would need to be part of any negotiation on a state and local bailout. “I think there’s a big difference with a state that lost money because of COVID and a state that’s been run very badly for 25 years,” the President said. “We’d have to talk about things like sanctuary cities, as an example. I think sanctuary cities is something that has to be brought up where people who are criminals are protected; they are protected from prosecution.”

“Mike Pence disregards Mayo Clinic face mask requirement in visit” via Justin Sink of Bloomberg — Pence disregarded a Mayo Clinic policy requiring face masks as he discussed the coronavirus outbreak with top doctors at one of the nation’s leading hospitals on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing face coverings in public, and Pence has repeatedly implored Americans to follow public health guidance. But he was conspicuously the only participant in a roundtable discussion at the hospital on Wednesday who didn’t wear a mask. Pence, when asked at the end of the visit about his decision not to wear a mask, told reporters he doesn’t present a danger to others because he is tested regularly, as is everyone who comes into contact with him.

“’Anecdotal evidence is overwhelmingly positive’: Nearly 2,600 COVID-19 patients in the U.S. have been treated with plasma” via Mark Johnson of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — Hospitals and clinics across the country have given plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to almost 2,600 of those still sick with the disease, and so far no major safety problems have arisen. The technique of using plasma from people who have recovered from a disease to treat others with the same disease goes back more than a century and has been successful in stemming outbreaks of poliomyelitis, measles, mumps and influenza.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“DeSantis consults with White House before ‘measured’ reopening of Florida” via John Kennedy of the Tallahassee Democrat — DeSantis said he would unveil Wednesday his plan for reopening Florida in a “measured, thoughtful and data-driven way.” DeSantis’ stay-at-home order expires Friday, and a Re-Open Florida Task Force is submitting recommendations to the Governor, which he said he’ll use in moving the state into the White House-outlined Phase One. Seated alongside Trump in the Oval Office, DeSantis hinted at a slow-paced reopening that will keep the tightest restrictions in place in South Florida, where 60% of the coronavirus cases have centered.

“Group warns that Florida may not get what it needs from CARES Act” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Florida cannot use federal bailout money from the CARES Act to shore up the most severe budgetary problems being caused by the coronavirus crisis, the anticipated collapse of tax revenue, the Florida Policy Institute warned. The group cited new guidelines published by the U.S. Treasury that advised that the $4.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief fund money Florida is expecting cannot be used to cover tax revenue shortfalls. Nor can the CRF money be used to expand Florida’s Medicaid program, the group contended. “These restrictions on the CRF put states in a bind,” said Sadaf Knight, FPI chief executive officer. “Without additional federal relief, states are going to face a fiscal cliff.”

“Governor’s testing claims clash with healthcare industry reality in Florida” via Mary Ellen Klas, Ben Conarck and Daniel Chang of the Miami Herald — Healthcare operators and public health experts are raising doubts about claims by DeSantis that the state has enough testing capacity to meet the need to keep people safe. “Our ability to test exceeds the current demand,’’ the governor boasted. Hospitals say they continue to be constrained by supply shortages for testing components such as kits and chemical reagents needed to run the tests. Nursing homes and elder-care facilities continue to complain that they don’t have access to COVID-19 tests needed to diagnose staff and residents.

“Thousands of ventilators idle in Florida” via Ana Ceballos of the News Service of Florida — DeSantis said Florida has thousands of available ventilators, prompting Trump to suggest some of the state’s breathing machines could go to other countries that need them during the coronavirus pandemic. “We will be able to send them probably to other countries,” the President said. The issue of ventilators came up when the Governor defended Florida’s “measured” response to the pandemic, arguing that the state avoided “draconian orders” and fared better than other states. “I am now in a situation where I have less than 500 people in a state of 22 million on ventilators as of last night. And I have 6,500 ventilators that are sitting idle,” the Governor said.

“Unemployment: Application flow picks up with state system back online” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — With Florida’ unemployment compensation application system going back on line the state received another 61,000 new applications in one day and managed to pay just 6,000 more Monday after a weekend of clearing backlogs. Over the weekend, while the state’s online application system, CONNECT, was offline, the state was able to process more than 280,000 claims and pay nearly 200,000 more people. Not only were new applications not coming in, the state actually reduced its official count of applications it had received by identifying and discarding duplicates.

“Unemployment system to get nightly maintenance” via the News Service of Florida — Florida’s unemployment website will be unavailable for all but new claims each night as the system undergoes maintenance, and the state works on a backlog of claims because of the coronavirus, the Department of Economic Opportunity said. “DEO will be conducting nightly maintenance to the CONNECT (online unemployment) system to process claims and payments faster,” a news release from the department said. “CONNECT will be available from 8 a.m. to 7:59 p.m. daily. This schedule does not affect individuals that wish to file a new claim.” As of Tuesday morning, the state had received 1.94 million claims since March 15, with 824,412 considered “unique,” as some people have filed duplicate claims.

“Hours on hold persist despite $79 million for call center help” via Christine Stapleton of The Palm Beach Post — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity signed a $79.9 million contract with a Fort Walton Beach company to provide at least 1,000 operators to answer tens of thousands of calls from workers seeking unemployment benefits. But three weeks later, many callers still cannot get through. Two of the three help numbers on DEO’s website were not taking calls on Tuesday morning. Instead, a recorded message suggested callers visit the DEO website – then thanked them for their “patience during this high-volume call time.” A third number advised the wait time would be at least two hours.

“Florida businesses sue Small Business Administration over delayed loans” via Caroline Glenn of the Orlando Sentinel — In a federal lawsuit filed in Orlando, a group of Florida businesses alleges that the SBA, the agency in charge of administering the federal government’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan, is not running the program as lawmakers intended. The more than 50 businesses, mostly based in Florida, are among the countless who have applied to the program that’s usually reserved to help small businesses weather hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes but was a remaining lifeline for small-business owners forced to scale back or close during the coronavirus outbreak. The program was initially advertised as being able to provide loans up to $2 million and more coveted, $10,000 advances that didn’t need to be paid back, and would be quickly disbursed in just three days.

“As federal prisons address COVID-19, Florida’s Coleman Correctional faces another health scare” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — For federal prison inmates, a recent bureaucratic mix up didn’t look like representatives from two massive federal agencies resolving differences in court. It looked like tears, anger and disappointment. And, especially for older inmates and those with preexisting health conditions, fear. Last week, hundreds of federal inmates were slated for home confinement, a means to reduce both the prison population and the risk of coronavirus outbreaks among inmates with health issues. Then, many were informed their planned release dates weren’t valid. Wardens and administrators instead told inmates that only those who had served at least 50% of their sentence would be sent home, said Kevin Ring, president of Families Against Mandatory Minimums, an advocacy group that supports sentencing reform.

“Panel approves plan to lower residential power bills amid COVID-19 crisis” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Florida Public Service Commission is unanimously advancing a series of plans to cut power costs for residential consumers amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Plans were submitted by Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida and Gulf Power. Tampa Electric Co. customers will also see savings spread across several months. Companies would normally pass those fuel savings along to customers with slight reductions for individual monthly bills over several months. But with many Floridians feeling the economic impact of the virus, several of those organizations pushed to bundle the savings into one chunk in May.

“Florida’s gas prices remain at 4-year lows amid coronavirus” via WFTS digital staff — A global shortage in demand means there is a huge supply and pretty much nowhere to even store it all. It’s bad news for oil companies as at one point May estimates were trading in the negatives, but it’s good news in the short term for consumers, as gas prices are way down. In Florida, gas prices have reached 4-year lows at $1.78 per gallon as the state average. The state average declined 3.5 cents last week and is nearly a $1 per gallon cheaper than a year ago. Florida gas prices have declined 64 cents since February 20.

“Florida dentists hope Gov. DeSantis will give them go-ahead to open soon” via Mitch Perry of Bay News 9 — DeSantis’ ban on elective, non-urgent medical procedures is set to expire on May 8, and he’s indicated that he is likely to allow such operations to resume at Florida hospitals. Representatives from the dental industry are also hoping that they’ll get the go-ahead to resume regular procedures at that time. They’ve only been allowed to conduct emergency operations, such as tooth fractures, uncontrolled bleeding or pain, and swelling that could be caused by or may lead to infection over the past month. Like many other sensitive businesses in the age of the coronavirus, just because they may open up doesn’t mean that people are going to flock back to their dentist.

“After furloughing 95% of workers, SeaWorld seeks fed loan” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — SeaWorld said late last month that it was actively trying to get assistance from the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program. The program offers four-year loans to medium-sized businesses with principal and interest payments deferred for a year. Officials with UNITE HERE! Local 355 in Orlando this week said SeaWorld shouldn’t receive any taxpayer-funded benefits until the company puts the furloughed workers back on its payroll and restores their health benefits. The union says, in contrast, Disney World in Orlando paid 43,000 unionized workers for more than a month before furloughing them with promises to pay their health care and other benefits for the length of the shutdown, up to a year. SeaWorld’s workers aren’t unionized.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Jacksonville City Hall will consider incentive deals that could create hundreds of new jobs” via Christopher Hong of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville City Hall is considering an economic incentive deal with an unnamed company that could bring hundreds of new jobs to the city. The deal, which is allowed to remain confidential until approved, would award an unnamed multinational manufacturing company up to $1.5 million in exchange for creating 300 new jobs. The company is considering several sites in Jacksonville, including an existing facility located in an eastern area of downtown that includes areas near TIAA Bank Field and the industrialized riverfront area south of the Talleyrand port terminal. The city would cover up to $300,000, while the state would cover the remaining amount.

“Funding for Brevard schools uncertain in face of COVID-19 economic impacts” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — The Brevard County School District is grappling with how to pay for itself next year in the face of uncertainties wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. At a School Board workshop Tuesday, new CFO Cindy Lesinski laid out the initial projections for the district’s 2020-21 budget, with a warning that financial outlooks could change as the impact of the new coronavirus becomes more apparent. Brevard would see an increase of $149.88 in per-pupil funding on the state’s current budget proposal, Lesinski said, which includes the county’s slice of the $500 million allocations to raise starting teacher salaries to $47,500. However, the increase would be wiped out by a $5 million state-required boost in the district’s contribution to the Florida Retirement System.

“Greg Mortimer cruise doctor pressured to edit coronavirus health form, safety officer fired” via Taylor Dolven of the Miami Herald — On March 22, the Greg Mortimer cruise ship’s physician Dr. Mauricio Usme discovered the first passenger with a fever during his twice-daily temperature checks of all passengers and crew. After determining Argentina would not allow the ship to return, Usme began preparing the one-page health declaration form for Uruguay. Safety officer Lukasz Zuterek, third in command, raised concerns about the planned three-week journey across the Atlantic Ocean with no access to land hospitals. Zuterek that he was being called to a disciplinary hearing for disrespectful, provoking behavior. He was promptly fired that evening and ordered to stay in his cabin.

What Cary Pigman is reading — “Nurse practitioners bridge gap between doctors and nurses” via Caitlin Granfield of the Miami Herald — A nurse practitioner plays a vital role in a medical setting. “Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) are what many describe as the middle person between physicians and nurses,” says Jessica Quintana, MSN, APRN, CPN, who works on the hospitalist team at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami. Of the duties that she and others in her field perform, she says, “Besides routine nursing skills such as obtaining specimens, IV insertions and running multiple medications at one time, we can diagnose a patient, treat their condition and prescribe appropriate medications, in collaboration with physicians.” A nurse practitioner (NP) is a type of APRN. An APRN is a nurse who has obtained at least a master’s degree in nursing.

“Miami-Dade is reopening parks, marinas, golf courses this week — but Miami is waiting” via Douglas Hanks, Joey Flechas and Aaron Liebowitz of the Miami Herald — On Wednesday Miami-Dade’s six-week closure order for parks will officially end, replaced by a new set of rules aimed at limiting close encounters during the coronavirus pandemic. That won’t mean all parks will be available, though, as Miami opts to keep city parks closed longer. Mayor Carlos Giménez chose a basketball court at Tropical Park to announce the coming end of his March 19 order closing recreational facilities countywide. It was part of a regional strategy to back away from COVID-19 restrictions on recreation, with Broward and Palm Beach counties announcing similar steps at the same time Gimenez did.

“Fisher Island Club tells members: Without federal loan, we may need to lay off staff” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — The Fisher Island Club, where memberships cost $250,000, is asking its members on the ritzy island near Miami to vote on whether they would prefer for the club to accept a federal small business loan or to assess each member an additional $5,000 this year. In an email, the club gave members until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to cast their vote, presenting it as a choice between potentially laying off club employees and having members pay more money. “We are asking for each Member’s straw vote on this issue,” the email said. “If accepted, loan proceeds will be used to fund the payroll and benefits costs for its employees,” the club said.

“Broward College lays off its 14 counselors” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Faced with dwindling enrollment and coronavirus-related budget cuts, Broward College laid off all 14 of its counselors Tuesday. These “faculty counselor” positions advise students on academic, job and life skills, but offer no mental health services, Provost Marielena DeSanctis told the college’s three-member Board of Trustees during a virtual meeting held on Zoom. The college has a contract with Henderson Behavioral Health for mental health services. The cuts are saving the college about $1.4 million. The 14 counselors, who make about $82,710 each before benefits, cost the college about $106,000 each with benefits, but have the same job duties and caseloads as 46 other employees known as academic advisers, who make about $55,000 each, officials said.

“County, cities prep for reopening of parks, golf courses… but there will be limitations” via Hannah Morse of The Palm Beach Post — Most recreational facilities across Palm Beach County will reopen to eager residents itching for relief from a weeks-long quarantine. But boaters, golfers and nature-walkers will still have to abide by social distancing guidelines. The exceptions are parks with beach access and community centers. Also, the Gov. Lawton Chiles Memorial Park and South County Civic Center are closed for as part of a coronavirus testing area. Golfing in county-owned facilities will be delayed a little longer, as staff won’t have them safely opened back up until Monday. But other private and municipal courses are tee’d up and ready to go.

“Key West beaches opened; businesses considered” via Timothy O’Hara and Pru Sowers of Keysnews.com — With the number of coronavirus cases slowly leveling off in Key West and the Florida Keys, the City of Key West reopened its parks, beaches and recreational facilities to local residents for the first time in nearly two months.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Hand sanitizer on restaurant tables, masks at work: A draft road map for reopening Orlando” via Ryan Gillespie and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — These are among the initial proposals circulated among members of Mayor Jerry Demings’ Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, which is developing guidelines for the reopening of businesses in the coming weeks. A bottle of hand sanitizer would be as standard as ketchup on restaurant tables. The proposals crafted by Chuck Whittall, a developer leading one of the subcommittees, would require face masks in most businesses under the preliminary working rules proposed to Demings’ 44-member panel which was established by the Mayor to help thwart a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic once the economy starts back up again.

“Orlando City Council OKs small business aid for Main Streets” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orlando City Council signed off on changes to make dollars available to some of the city’s business clusters such as College Park and Mills 50. A $10,000 grant that once would have been used for aesthetic upgrades such as murals or new trees can be used to directly aid small businesses within designated “Main Street” districts. The city will waive the usual requirements for the districts to fundraise to match the city’s grant contributions since raising money has become more difficult in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The unanimous vote came in the council’s third virtual meeting, with commissioners meeting from home or their offices via video links.

“Pinellas County officials vote to open pools, beaches” via Brendan Ward of Tampa Bay Business Journal — Pinellas County commissioners voted to reopen the county’s beaches and pools. The commission voted unanimously to reopen pools and 6-1 to open beaches. Commissioner Ken Welch was the sole “no” vote. County beaches will be allowed to open on the morning of May 4. Residents on a beach will still need to practice social distancing. Pools can begin opening Thursday at 6 a.m. if people practice social distancing.

What Anthony Pedicini is reading — “Could Tampa host NHL games if the season resumes?” via Diana Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times — The NHL could take a page from the NCAA basketball tournament if the hockey season can resume. The league is considering the idea of playing games at regional sites, with Tampa among the possibilities. There have been a lot of ideas floating around, including using neutral sites. The regional idea has enough credence that Commissioner Gary Bettman discussed it, though without specifics. One version of this idea would include four arenas — possibly following division alignments — hosting multiple games a day to finish at least part of the regular season and start the playoffs.

“With Governor signaling reopening, Leon County concerned about local control” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Local officials are preparing for the announcement of a phased reopening of Florida that Gov. DeSantis is expected to make with concerns about being able to control the pace in their communities. The Safer-At-Home executive order sunsets Friday, and DeSantis signaled in a White House visit Tuesday that plans to reopen the Sunshine State were coming. But it is unclear yet whether another order from DeSantis that allowed local governments to tailor their own approach to the coronavirus pandemic will too.

“Florida National Guard deployed to Escambia County to test nursing home residents for coronavirus” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — The Florida National Guard has deployed ambulance strike teams to Escambia County to assist with the coronavirus outbreak in local nursing homes. The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday that guardsmen would be deployed to Escambia County starting Monday to support the state’s response to COVID-19. Exactly how many teams went to Escambia County is unknown. As of Tuesday, Escambia County had 12 long-term care facilities with active cases of the coronavirus among the staff or residents, with most of those facilities having between one and eight cases.

“Coronavirus protest: Crowd in Pensacola seeks to open beaches, end stay-at-home order” via Jake Newby of the Pensacola News Journal — A crowd of between 40 and 50 people gathered in front of the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building Tuesday morning to protest the shutdown of Escambia County beaches and the stay-at-home order in general. Protesters began assembling as early as 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, lining the sidewalk on Government Street between Baylen and Palafox. The peaceful protest preceded the Escambia County commissioners’ unanimous vote to reopen the county’s public beaches on Santa Rosa Island and Perdido Key on Friday except for the area under the Pensacola Beach Pier, pavilions and public restrooms. “They did what we asked them to do, I’m actually pleasantly surprised,” said resident Alex Arduini, who organized the protest alongside his wife, Dana.

“Pensacola, Perdido Key beaches will reopen Friday with social distancing guidelines” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola Beach will reopen Friday with social distancing guidelines in place. Escambia County commissioners voted unanimously to reopen the county’s public beaches on Santa Rosa Island and Perdido Key on Friday, except for the area under the Pensacola Beach Pier, pavilions and public restrooms. Beaches will be open from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, and everyone going to the beach must follow social distancing guidelines of staying in groups of 10 or less. Groups must be at least six feet apart from other groups.

“Walton County beaches to open without time restrictions, sunbathing not allowed” via Jim Thompson of Northwest Florida Daily News — The 26 miles of public and private beaches in Walton County will open on May 1 with no time restrictions, following a unanimous Tuesday decision by the Walton County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioners closed the beaches on March 19 under a local state of emergency declared three days earlier to give the county additional means of addressing the new coronavirus. With the commission’s Tuesday vote, beaches will reopen at 12:01 a.m. May 1. There will be no restrictions on hours of use, but activities will be limited to walking, jogging, fishing, swimming, paddleboarding, surfing and boating. But not allowed, at some consternation among people who attended the meeting either in person or via interactive Zoom videoconferencing, is sunbathing.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Some businesses won’t return funds despite pressure from Trump administration” via Jeanne Whalen, Aaron Gregg and Michelle Ye Hee Lee of The Washington Post — A handful of publicly traded companies say they aren’t planning to return loans received from a small-business rescue program, despite pressure from the Trump administration to repay the funds. Companies in the hotel, cruise ship, and medical-device sectors said they are qualified to receive the money under the Paycheck Protection Program and need the funds to stay in business. Some public companies, including Shake Shack, Kura Sushi USA and Ruth’s Chris Steak House, have already announced plans to return the money.

“The U.S. plans to lend $500 billion to large companies. It won’t require them to preserve jobs or limit executive pay.” via Jeff Stein and Peter Whoriskey of The Washington Post — Under the program, the central bank will buy up to $500 billion in bonds issued by large companies. The companies will use the influx of cash as a financial lifeline but are required to pay it back with interest. Unlike other portions of the relief for American businesses, however, this aid will be exempt from rules passed by Congress requiring recipients to limit dividends, executive compensation, and stock buybacks and does not direct the companies to maintain certain employment levels. Critics say the program could allow large companies that take federal help to reward shareholders and executives without saving any jobs. The program was set up jointly by the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department.

“3M, Pfizer see recovery in sight with pandemic impact near peak” via Rick Clough of Bloomberg — The coronavirus outbreak blindsided the world as it sent economies into a nose-dive. Now, the bottom is starting to come into focus for several of the largest companies in the U.S. Manufacturer 3M and drugmaker Merck see the pandemic impact peaking this quarter, paving the way for some semblance of a rebound later in the year. As Pfizer CFO Frank D’Amelio put it on a conference call Tuesday, “Punch line: second-half recovery.” The comments offer a glimmer of hope that Corporate America is moving past the uncertainty that characterized the initial weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, even as many companies continue to pull their financial forecasts.

“Boeing CEO sees slow recovery for global aviation” via Andrew Tangel and Doug Cameron of The Wall Street Journal — Air traffic may not bounce back for two or three years, Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said, outlining the tough outlook for global aviation to the plane maker’s shareholders. Calhoun laid out the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on the industry: Global airline revenues are set to drop by $314 billion this year. In the U.S., more than 2,800 planes are idled. Passenger demand is down 95% from last year. To save cash, Boeing has suspended its dividend, and Calhoun said that it wouldn’t resume paying one for some years. The plane maker will need to borrow again this year, and it will need to repay that debt over the next three to five years.

“JetBlue to require passengers to wear face masks. Other airlines make similar moves.” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — JetBlue Airways plans to require all passengers to wear face masks aboard its planes and in airport terminal areas starting May 4 as airlines ramp up efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on the ground and during flights. JetBlue said in a statement Tuesday that it recently started to require that all of its crew members wear face coverings while working. Management said it modeled its policy on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “that indicate all individuals should wear a face covering in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.” … “Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, the airline’s president and chief operating officer.

“The biggest U.S. mall owner prepares to reopen 49 properties. Here’s how that will work” via Lauren Thomas of CNBC — The biggest mall owner in the U.S. is preparing to open a number of its properties across the country, as states like South Carolina and Georgia start to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Simon Property Group is reopening 49 of its malls and outlet centers between May 1 and May 4. Business hours at the malls and outlet centers are going to be limited to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, to allow for cleaning overnight. Simon said it would regularly sanitize high-touch areas like food court tables, escalators, doorknobs and electronic directories. And it is encouraging retailers to do the same in their stores.

“Instacart swings to first profit as pandemic fuels surge in grocery delivery” via Amir Efrati of The Information — The pandemic has completely redrawn Instacart’s financial picture. In recent weeks, the online grocery delivery service has turned profitable for the first time, thanks to skyrocketing sales. Instacart sold about $700 million worth of groceries per week in the first two weeks of April, up 450% on sales in December, according to a person familiar with its performance.

“Uber discusses plan to lay off about 20% of employees” via Amir Efrati of The Information — Layoffs of that magnitude, which haven’t been finalized but could be announced in stages in the coming weeks, could result in more than 5,400 of Uber’s 27,000 employees losing their jobs. Separately, Uber’s chief technology officer Thuan Pham — who joined Uber in 2013 and is the longest-serving senior executive at the company — has resigned from the company, said a person with knowledge of the situation. Pham has notified managers who report to him of his plan to leave, which comes as the 3,800-person Uber engineering group could be slashed by nearly 800 people in the coming weeks under the proposed job cuts.

“China’s factories are back. It’s consumers aren’t.” via Keith Bradsher of The New York Times — As the coronavirus outbreak ebbs in China, the country’s companies and officials have made big strides in restarting its economy. Its factories, brought to a standstill when the coronavirus outbreak swept through the country in January, are humming again, and even the air pollution is coming back. Empowering consumers could be the tougher task. Many lost their jobs or had their pay slashed. Still others were shaken by weeks of idleness and home confinement. China’s consumer confidence problem offers potential lessons for the United States and Europe, which are only beginning to plan their recoveries.

— MORE CORONA —

What José Oliva is reading — “Sweden and Denmark took very different approaches to fighting the coronavirus. The data shows many more people are dying in Sweden.” via Alberto Nardelli of BuzzFeed News — Sweden and Denmark both had relatively mild flu seasons this winter, with fewer people dying compared to recent years. Then COVID-19 struck, and the neighboring countries adopted very different strategies. While the Danes were among the first in Europe to go into lockdown, Sweden opted for the herd immunity approach, making it one of the few advanced economies in the world to do so. There was no strict lockdown, and social distancing was recommended but not dictated. Sweden recorded a record number of excess deaths in the first three weeks of April. Denmark recorded 201 extra deaths over the same three weeks compared to a five-year average, an uptick of 6.5%.

“Gloomy summer looms as pandemic cancels US festivals, trips” via Pat Eaton-Robb of The Associated Press — From Cape Cod to California, festivals are being nixed, businesses in tourist havens are looking at empty reservation books, and people who have been cooped up through a dismal spring are worrying summer will bring just more of the same. As the weather warms, some already have begun venturing outside in more significant numbers, despite guidance to stay home. Government officials say they aim to manage public health risks in a way that allows for a gradual return to normal, but with the course of the outbreak still unknown, nobody is sure what summer will bring.

“Will summer kill coronavirus? Cities fear heat waves will quickly become deadly.” via Jada Yuan, Tim Craig and Holly Bailey of The Washington Post — Even before the pandemic, health departments in the country’s largest and most densely populated cities were nervously anticipating their battle against heat waves that sicken tens of thousands of people annually. But as summer approaches, local officials are being forced to consider how they will protect residents as the coronavirus crisis collides with the potentially deadly consequences of being poor, disabled or elderly during the hottest days of the year. Some analysts expect it could be fall before restrictions on movement and commerce are lifted more widely — posing a potentially dangerous challenge to public health strategies that rely on packing people into air-conditioned places to help them survive extreme heat.

“The grocery store has become our anxiety-filled hellscape” via Emily Heil of The Washington Post — The coronavirus pandemic has dialed up anxiety all over the country, and it’s no wonder, given all that we’re facing: lost paychecks, the struggles of home-schooling, sick friends. Grocery stores have turned into epicenters of fear and uncertainty. Some people have mental-health or other disorders that already made shopping difficult, even in pre-pandemic times. Agoraphobes have trouble leaving the house, obsessive-compulsive disorders can create fears of germs, and some people simply feel panicky among crowds. But experts say the pandemic has created circumstances that can lead to stress and anxiety for anyone simply trying to fill their pantry.

— THE HUMAN TOLL —

“Top ER doctor who treated virus patients dies by suicide” via Ali Watkins, Michael Rothfield, William K. Rashbaum and Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times — Dr. Lorna M. Breen, the medical director of the emergency department at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, died in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she was staying with family. Dr. Breen, 49, did not have a history of mental illness, her father said. But he said that when he last spoke with her, she seemed detached, and he could tell something was wrong. She had described to him an onslaught of patients who were dying before they could even be taken out of ambulances. Aside from work, Dr. Breen filled her time with friends, hobbies, and sports, friends said. She was an avid member of a New York ski club and regularly traveled out west to ski and snowboard. She was also a deeply religious Christian who volunteered at a home for older people once a week.

“Miami man dies from coronavirus. So did all but one member of his family” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — As Miami-Dade County officials roll out the opening of parks, marinas, and golf courses in the state’s epicenter for the novel coronavirus, the devastation of a Nicaraguan American family is a reminder that sickness and death are still very real. “People need to hear this,” Marcela Lastre says of the tragedy her family is mourning. They’re preparing not one, but three funerals. Gone are her cousin Mario Mayorga Jr., 42, who died Sunday, his father, Mario Sr., 72, who died first on April 10, and his mother, Esperanza Tapia de Mayorga, 72, who died April 19. The Mayorgas were looking forward to celebrating this year their 50th wedding anniversary and a love their son often praised in his Facebook posts as loyal and everlasting.

— ONE GOOD THING —

The coronavirus pandemic has set off a deluge of messages from stranger to stranger — in windows, on front doors, across walls, and colored onto driveways and sidewalks.

Some messages offer encouragement: “Strong Together.” “Always Look at the Bright Side of Life.”

Others have spiritual wishes: “Have Faith.” “Jesus Loves You Always.”

Even more are optimistic: “United We Stand — 6 Feet Apart.” “Send Toilet Paper!”

And there are rainbows. So many rainbows.

According to The Associated Press, Mallory and Kelly Glynn, 16-year-old twins in Covington, Kentucky, were playing with colored chalk on their driveway, waiting for inspiration.

“I saw all the chalk art people were creating all over social media and wanted to give it a shot, but wasn’t sure what to draw,” Mallory told the AP in her text message. She was checking Instagram and saw a chalk message on the page of Allie Clifton, who played basketball at the University of Toledo and is a TV sportscaster in Los Angeles.

It said: “April Distance Brings May Existence.”

Mallory drew a map of Kentucky and a message with the hashtags: “TeamKy” and “TogetherKY.” Soon, people were stopping to snap cellphone photos of it to share with their friends.

“I think it brightened their day just a little bit,” Mallory said.

In Homewood, Alabama, professional sign painter Shawn Fitzwater wanted to use his talents to lift spirits. In 10 hours, he covered a building wall with “We Are All In This Together.”

People were soon parking across the street from the sign to take photos and post them on social media, and an apparel company owned by friends put Fitzwater’s message on a T-shirt. Shirts were sold to raise money for BHMcares, a nonprofit startup group that’s assisting health care workers by providing them with meals purchased from struggling local restaurants.

“It’s kind of turned into something bigger than I ever expected,” he said.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“President’s intelligence briefing book repeatedly cited virus threat” via Greg Miller and Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post — U.S. intelligence agencies issued warnings about the novel coronavirus in more than a dozen classified briefings prepared for Trump in January and February, months during which he continued to play down the threat. The repeated warnings were conveyed in issues of the President’s Daily Brief. For weeks, the PDB traced the virus’s spread around the globe, made clear that China was suppressing information about the contagion’s transmissibility and lethal toll, and raised the prospect of dire political and economic consequences. A White House spokesman disputed the characterization that Trump was slow to respond to the virus threat.

“’We made a judgment:’ House extends recess, Senate will reconvene Monday” via Savannah Behrmann and Nicholas Wu of USA Today — House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the House would continue its recess because of the continued spread of coronavirus. The House had planned to return Monday, May 4, the same day the Senate is rescheduled to reconvene. “We will not come back next week, but we hope to come back very soon to consider the Cares 2 legislation,” Hoyer said, referring to the next stimulus bill Congress plans to negotiate. In announcing the extension, Hoyer cited increasing coronavirus case numbers in the Washington, D.C. area and the continued work needed to draft the next stimulus package.

“Donna Shalala, on coronavirus oversight board, pays fine for not revealing stock sales” via Alex Daugherty of the Miami Herald — Shalala, who admitted last week that she broke federal law requiring the disclosure of stock sales, will pay a $1,200 fine for six violations because she failed to report hundreds of transactions made last year by a broker setting up a blind trust. A 62-page report from Shalala details 556 stock transactions made by the congresswoman in 2019. She did not make any stock transactions in 2020. There is no indication that Shalala engaged in insider trading, though her stock holdings on her previous financial disclosure, from 2018, led to criticism from left-leaning outlets that her portfolio conflicted with her work on an oversight committee.

“Antibody testing suggests virus hit D.C. weeks earlier than estimated” via Tara Bahrampour of The Washington Post — A spokesperson from the District’s health department confirmed that the city’s first case was reported on March 7 but did not say whether the city has heard reports of earlier suspected cases and said she was awaiting information on plans for antibody testing. If the result of serology tests are accurate, it would mean the virus was likely present in the District at least three weeks earlier than believed. In that case, D.C. would join jurisdictions in California, Washington state and New York that have been revising their estimates of when the coronavirus began to spread through their communities, as evidence has grown that it was spreading much earlier than thought.

Meanwhile … “White House nods to possible transition to new president in 2021” via Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg — The White House instructed federal agencies to begin preparations in case Trump is defeated in November and a new President takes office in January, a routine contingency ahead of the election. Russell Vought, acting director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, issued a memorandum ordering dozens of agencies to appoint a transition director by Friday, in keeping with the Presidential Transition Act. The law helps prepare for the potential inauguration of a new President, but is also “helpful to prepare for leadership transitions that occur between the first and second terms of administrations,” Vought wrote.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida universities seek to drop ACT/SAT requirement for 2021 admissions” via Annie Martin and Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s public universities want ACT and SAT scores to be optional for students applying for 2021 admission, if the two national exams do not resume a regular testing schedule in August, according to a letter from admissions directors to the state. The change, if approved, would be temporary but also groundbreaking for Florida’s 12 universities, where minimum scores on the exams are required, and high scores are viewed as needed to get into the most-selective state schools. The Board of Governors, which oversees the state university system, is expected to take up the matter May 5 during a meeting conducted by conference call.

What Jack Cory is reading — “Judge rejects challenge to greyhound racing ban” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker dismissed the lawsuit filed by the industry group Support Working Animals, Inc., and individual plaintiffs. The voter-approved amendment set a Dec. 31, 2020, deadline for ending greyhound racing at pari-mutuel facilities. The lawsuit raised a series of issues under the U.S. Constitution, including that the ballot measure, known as Amendment 13, has led to an improper “taking” of property without adequate compensation. But Walker rejected the argument, in part, because of the state’s “police power.” Walker wrote: “Whether Amendment 13’s purpose was to protect the health and welfare of racing dogs or to prohibit wagering on dog races, Amendment 13 is a legitimate exercise of Florida’s police power.”

“Recreational pot supporters fire back on new law” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Attorneys for the political committee Make It Legal Florida filed a 28-page brief at the Supreme Court that said the Legislature could not erect new legal barriers to the proposed amendment, saying “this train left the station long before” the controversial law passed in March. The law, signed by DeSantis, takes a series of steps to try to make it harder to pass ballot initiatives, including calling on the Florida Supreme Court to consider whether proposed amendments are “facially invalid under the United States Constitution.” The Senate this month filed a brief saying the new law bolsters arguments the Supreme Court should block the ballot proposal because it conflicts with federal laws that make marijuana illegal.

“Wildfire scorches 1,200 acres of Everglades; will more blazes happen if virus restrictions lift?” via The Palm Beach Post — A wildfire fire sparked by mistake and fed by drought burned more than 1,200 acres in South Florida’s Everglades and continues to smolder despite pockets of drenching rain over the weekend. The so-called Sunday Afternoon fire that has seared sawgrass prairie, melaleuca and Australian pine in Everglades National Park began April 19 and was 70% contained as of Monday. Fires on adjacent state-owned land were mostly extinguished. Still, concerns are mounting that relaxed coronavirus orders could mean more unintended ignitions with 65% of the state in moderate to severe drought.

“New JEA board votes to terminate interim CEO Melissa Dykes without cause” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The revolving door in JEA’s top executive office spun again when the newly-seated JEA board voted to terminate interim CEO Melissa Dykes and signaled an interest in bringing back retired CEO Paul McElroy to run JEA while searching for a new executive to lead the utility. Board members repeatedly praised Dykes, but they said that because she is associated with the administrative team that was involved in last year’s attempted sale of JEA, the board must send a message to employees and the community that JEA has changed. “It may be more of a symbolic statement than anything else, but I think it’s very important that we do it,” JEA Board Chairman John Baker said.

— 2020 —

“‘Republicans need to get serious’: 2020 vote-by-mail battle heats up” via Elena Schneider and James Arkin of POLITICO — Coronavirus has campaigns rushing to put voting by mail at the center of their general election strategies and some Republicans worry they’ve already fallen behind, as Trump dismisses the method and drives doubt about mail voting among the GOP base. One Republican consulting firm is already developing models that forecast voters’ interest in voting by mail, while another GOP firm sent a memo to campaigns urging them that “now is the time to push early and absentee voting.”

“Can the Trump campaign rewrite the story of the Trump presidency?” via Robert Draper of The New York Times Magazine — Trump has pronounced himself a “wartime president” struggling against an “invisible enemy,” suggesting the hope that he might benefit from the nation’s shared sense of embattlement. The question is whether voters will see him that way or judge him missing in action. The boost in approval he enjoyed early in the pandemic was short-lived. The selling of a president to voters under such circumstances has no precedent in the history of American politics. Parscale’s digital operation helped propel Trump to victory in 2016 with only a fraction of the resources that the incumbent’s campaign now possesses. The variable most likely to complicate Parscale’s strategy is probably Trump himself.

“New ‘For Our Future’ ads blame Trump for scale of COVID-19 outbreak” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Progressive group For Our Future Florida unveiled a set of digital ads hammering Trump for the U.S. response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The ads come as part of the organization’s continued efforts to reach out to Florida voters, even as widespread social distancing restrictions have slowed traditional campaigning. The ads will run on Facebook and Instagram and are part of a five-figure ad buy, the group said. The ads highlight the fact that the United States has the most coronavirus infections of any country. One of the ads features Dr. Fauci — a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force — with his head in his hand alongside the words “The Worst Outbreak of Any Country.”

“Trump allies highlight new claims regarding allegations against Joe Biden” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Some allies of Trump pointed to new claims by a woman who said she was told about sexual assault allegations against Biden decades ago, renewing attention to questions about the past behavior of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Apparent corroboration surfaced this week for elements of two accusations made by Biden’s former Senate aide Tara Reade, one involving harassment and the second a sexual assault. Biden has not commented on the allegations. Biden’s campaign has denied them and pointed to his record on women’s rights and the promotion of women in his offices.

“The Biden Trap” via Rebecca Traister of The Cut — Two seemingly divergent stories are taking shape and blowing up. The first is about the “veepstakes”: Because the world is topsy-turvy and Biden cleared the Democratic field in March, we’re in an earlier-than-usual frenzy of speculation about who his running mate will be. Biden’s shaky past behavior around women and their bodies isn’t staying in his past, despite his having worked to overcome it via the passage of the Violence Against Women Act, improving his views on abortion and the Hyde Amendment,

“Oppo dumps and behind-the-scenes lobbying: Biden’s VP search heats up” via David Siders, Alex Thompson and Laura Barrón-Lopez of POLITICO — Biden’s advisers and allies have become torn over whether it is more important to choose an African American or a progressive running mate. There is an ongoing debate about whether Biden “has the black vote locked up” or “whether the bigger need we have is to put someone left-leaning” on the ticket. The need to generate enthusiasm within the Democratic base is a driving force in every scenario. To frame Biden’s thinking, a number of them are now mounting early and, in some cases, aggressive, lobbying and counter lobbying campaigns.

“Biden holding ‘virtual fundraiser’ with Nikki Fried on Wednesday” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — “In light of the current situation, the campaign is announcing a virtual fundraiser to comply with public health official recommendations,” reads a notice sent with an invitation to supporters The Florida fireside chat virtual fundraiser is set for April 29, at a time yet to be announced. Access to the fireside chat will cost $1,000. Logging in as a sponsor or fundraiser co-host requires $2,800 or $15,000, respectively. “I hope you are staying healthy. In these unique times, we are preparing for an unprecedented campaign in more ways than one, and it’s critical that we build the resources we need to defeat Donald Trump, even in the face of the current crisis,” the note reads.

Epilogue — “Mike Bloomberg to pay laid-off staffers’ health care through November amid lawsuits, public pressure” via Josh Lederman and Maura Barrett of NBC News — Bloomberg is agreeing to pay for health care through November for the more than 2,000 campaign staffers he laid off after suspending his presidential bid as he faces public pressure and multiple lawsuits over allegations he let go of workers he’d promised to keep employed through the 2020 election. Former staffers were set to lose their health care at the end of April, about a month after they got their last paychecks.

— MORE FROM THE TRAIL —

“Bob Cortes seeks to recapture House seat” via the News Service of Florida — After losing his seat in 2018, former state Rep. Cortes opened a campaign account to try to return to the Florida House. Cortes will run this year against Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil in House District 30, which is made up of parts of Orange and Seminole counties. Goff-Marcil captured 52.9 percent of the vote in 2018 to unseat Cortes, who served four years in the House. Goff-Marcil had raised $18,170 for her reelection campaign as of March 31. Meanwhile, in another Central Florida race, Leesburg Democrat Linda Joanne Kero opened a campaign account to try to defeat Rep. Anthony Sabatini in Lake County’s House District 32.

“Felons seeking voting rights hard-pressed to pay fees” via Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida — The vast majority of people convicted of felonies in Florida can’t afford to pay court-ordered fees, fines, costs, and restitution, public defenders testified during a high stakes voting-rights trial. Payment of such “legal financial obligations,” a requisite for felons to regain the right to vote under a state law passed last year, is the crux of the closely watched trial that could have a significant impact on Florida’s presidential election in November. Voting-rights groups representing felons in the lawsuit allege that linking finances and voting rights amounts to an unconstitutional “poll tax,” while lawyers for DeSantis’ administration insist that last year’s law carries out the words and intent of the constitutional amendment.

— TOP OPINION —

“If Trump will not lead the world, others must” via Michael Bloomberg for Bloomberg — One of the virtues of our federal system of government is that it has sufficient strength and depth to keep working even if the person at the top isn’t up to the job. But internationally, the picture is deeply troubling. America’s abdication of leadership during a crisis that demands international cooperation is far more difficult to remedy. The coronavirus pandemic is a global emergency, which makes it both necessary and possible to align governments as allies in a war against the disease. But that has not happened. Resources — materials, information, research — should have been marshaled to avoid waste and duplication; they were not. Trump’s disdain for international cooperation should galvanize leaders here in the U.S. and around the world.

— OPINIONS —

“Gov. Ronnie-come-lately jumps the gun on virus progress” via Randy Schultz of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Gov. Ron DeSantis responded way late to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he’s taking a premature victory lap. Some parts of Florida, the Governor said this week, are on “the other side” of the crisis. Speaking last week with Fox News propagandist Sean Hannity, DeSantis made an unsubstantiated claim to brag that Florida flattened the curve without “draconian” restrictions. According to DeSantis, “They said that this week, one of the newspapers in Florida said we would have 464,000 people hospitalized. The actual number is 2,200.” Actually, the Florida Department of Health website on Tuesday counted roughly 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida. There also is no record of any newspaper in Florida predicting 464,000 hospital cases. As always, DeSantis is aligning his actions with what helps Trump.

“Danny Burgess: Rally around our health care professionals” via Florida Politics — As Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, I have the honor of overseeing an incredible organization that strives every day to repay the sacrifices made for our nation by our state’s 1.5 million veterans. We operate a network of six State Veterans’ Nursing Homes and one Domiciliary across Florida. More than 1,000 dedicated professionals work tirelessly to provide exceptional care to our veterans, including the nearly 800 veterans who call our facilities home. I personally could not be more proud of the leadership and dedication shown by FDVA employees within our facilities. They have families and children, too, but they march forward despite the risks to serve those who served us.

“Don’t let COVID-19 kill an innocent 81-year-old man in a Florida prison” via Sie Peter Bottomley for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — This month, I received the news that a prisoner in Kris Maharaj’s cell block at the South Florida Reception Centre had been taken into quarantine with suspected COVID-19. Kris is an 81-year-old British man, held prisoner for the last 33 years for a crime he did not commit. A federal judge recently ruled that “no reasonable juror” could convict Kris, based on “clear and convincing evidence” that he is innocent. It would be an unspeakable tragedy if coronavirus were to kill him before he can be exonerated and set free.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

DeSantis will release his plan to reopen the state economy and get Floridians back to work. The Governor announced it during a meeting with Trump in the White House.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— During a half-hour session with Trump, DeSantis defended Florida’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, adding that he wants airlines to start checking passengers from Brazil before they fly to Florida. The President responded by asking DeSantis if he should cut off flights completely.

— Lee County isn’t waiting on the Governor for guidance — they are reopening their beaches today. Collier County will do the same tomorrow.

— The state is finally processing all those unemployment claims — rejecting almost 40% of them without explanation. Sen. Linda Stewart from Orlando talks about asking the unemployment office to take another look at all those rejections.

— Florida’s computer portal for unemployment claims is now restricted at night. Why you can still file a new claim overnight, you will have to wait until the next day to check on the status of your claim, or to do any other business. The plan is to free up computer resources at night to process the massive backlog of requests.

— Sunrise takes a deep dive at the Public Service Commission, which has approved a plan to return hundreds of millions of dollars in fuel overcharges to the customers of Florida’s four privately owned electric utilities.

— The latest on Florida Man, which includes an attorney who sneaked into a judgeship and a burglar who was done in by his hair.

To listen, click on the image below:

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts to appear in global virus relief livestream” via The Associated Press — Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and former President George W. Bush will be among 200 star-studded participants in a 24-hour global livestream event. The Call to Unite event will kick off Friday evening to offer performances and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Event organizers hope participants can help inspire people to “emerge from this crisis better than when it began.” Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell and Alanis Morissette are expected to participate in the event. Each participant will answer calls in their own way, whether through performing a song, sharing a story, or offering a prayer.

“MLB discussing plan to start season in late June, playing in home stadiums with realigned league” via Bob Nightengale of the USA Today — Major League Baseball officials have become cautiously optimistic this week that the season will start in late June, and no later than July 2, playing at least 100 regular-season games, according to three executives with knowledge of the talks. And not only would baseball be played, but it would be played in their own major league ballparks, albeit with no fans. MLB is considering a three-division, 10-team plan in which teams play only within their division, a concept gaining support among owners and executives. It would abolish the traditional American and National Leagues, and realign the divisions based on geography.

“Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for one year only” via Lindsey Bahr of The Associated Press — Movies that debuted on a streaming service without a theatrical run will be eligible for the Oscars, but only for this year. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the change for the 93rd Academy Awards as a response to how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the film industry. Previously, a film would have to have a minimum seven-day theatrical run in a Los Angeles County commercial theater to be considered for film’s highest honor. Now films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are made available on a home video-on-demand service may qualify for Best Picture and other categories.

“Top secret Michelle Obama documentary to hit Netflix on May 6” via Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter — A documentary feature about Michelle Obama, the existence of which has been kept top-secret for months, will be made available worldwide May 6 on Netflix. Becoming, like reigning best documentary feature Oscar winner American Factory, originated from Higher Ground, the production company run by former President Barack Obama and the former first lady, which has an exclusive pact with Netflix.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy 66th birthday to ace photographer Mark Wallheiser. Also, it’s Sen. Gary Farmer‘s birthday.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, A.G. Gancarski, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson.