Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.30.20

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a plan to reopen the state for business. Wonderful. We look forward to seeing how that works. We’re rooting for you.

However, was it really necessary to take swipes at those “gloom and doom” (your words) media mongrels who had the audacity to call out your initial fumbling, bumbling response to COVID-19’s devastating impact on Florida’s economy?

We thought you might be different. It turns out you’re just another parrot for the GOP talking points that questions how ANYONE would have the audacity to challenge you. Darn it, Governor, more than 1,200 people have died in Florida from a virus more than one member of your Republican party dismissed as a hoax.

Stop it.

That said, the plan you unveiled Wednesday isn’t bad.

You called it “safe, smart, and step by step.“

Absolutely logical.

Compared to Georgia, you look like Gandhi.

In your initial phase, retail stores and restaurants can reopen at 25 percent capacity. Eateries will be allowed to seat people outside. Social distancing will be enforced. Good.

Schools, bars, gyms, hair salons, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities remain closed. And as much as I’d like an hour or two at my gym, I’m good with that. I’m just glad my father-in-law, who died last year at age 94, isn’t alive to question why his daughter and son-in-law aren’t coming to visit his assisted living facility.

These are smart moves.

No one ever said you aren’t smart.

But if you aspire to sit in Florida’s highest governance chair, well, guess what? You’re gonna get questions. Not everyone will believe you are right. Deal with it.

— EXECUTIVE SUMMARY —

— A U.S. recession is already underway. The economy shrank an annualized 4.8% in the first quarter, a steeper decline than forecast and the biggest slide since 2008. Read more here.

— A closely-watched drug from Gilead Sciences helped hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover faster, U.S. government researchers said, results that might be enough to lead to its authorization for emergency use. Read more here.

— France’s leading soccer league became the first of Europe’s big five to call off its season. Read more here.

— TOP STORIES —

“U.S. economy shrinks; Anthony Fauci warns of ‘bad’ fall, winter; remdesivir maker sees positive trial results” via Ryan W. Miller, Jessica Flores and Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today — The U.S. economy suffered its worst decline in more than a decade, and economists fear the worst may be yet to come. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named seven Democratic lawmakers to a panel overseeing the rollout of trillions of dollars of stimulus money, and nationwide decontamination sites are starting to recycle millions of much-needed N95 masks daily. As states continue to charge toward gradual phases of reopening, Fauci warned of a “bad fall and bad winter” from the second wave of cases, if social distancing measures are sacrificed for a revamping of the economy.

“Ron DeSantis unveils phased reopening plans for restaurants, businesses” via John Kennedy of USA TODAY — DeSantis said Wednesday he is easing back on Florida’s monthlong shutdown, softening stay-at-home restrictions across the state but maintaining strict limits in hard-hit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Among the changes for the rest of the state: Restaurants can serve outdoors and have indoor dining again but only at 25% capacity. Health care providers also can begin doing elective procedures again. About 60% of coronavirus cases and fatalities have been in South Florida. But DeSantis said that hospitalizations, deaths and positive cases of the virus had slowed elsewhere, clearing the way for an economic restart.

“Florida medical examiners were releasing coronavirus death data. The state made them stop.” via Kathleen McGrory and Rebecca Woolington of the Tampa Bay Times — State officials have stopped releasing the list of coronavirus deaths being compiled by Florida’s medical examiners, which has at times shown a higher death toll than the state’s published count. The list had previously been released in real-time by the state Medical Examiners Commission. After an analysis showed the medical examiners’ death count was 10 percent higher than the figure released by the Florida Department of Health, state officials said the list needed to be reviewed and possibly redacted.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JustinAmash: Donald Trump is a threat to liberty in America. He has grown government, centralized power, and undermined rights. He has promoted division and contempt. He appears increasingly unstable. In 2020, we must elect someone who will restore respect for our Constitution and each other.

—@MarkJacob16: Trump has found a way to dodge responsibility for the COVID-19 reopening. If states avoid big outbreaks despite ignoring federal guidelines to wait for a 14-day decline in cases, Trump will take credit. If they have big outbreaks, Trump will blame them for ignoring guidelines.

Tweet, tweet:

If you want a sense of why COVID-19 is not like the flu, these are deaths based on confirmed positive tests. This is a progression from week 7 to now. You have to explain away A LOT of deaths to believe doctors are willfully rigging the data. pic.twitter.com/4ILJh33PPW — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 29, 2020

—@LisaCianci: Why is DeSantis not talking about how the stay-at-home orders helped flattened the curve? That’s a fact.

—@EvanAxelbank: When it comes to DeSantis’ exec order on reopening businesses, local governments can be MORE restrictive of state, but NOT less Occurs to me that when it comes to guns in FL, the reverse is true: A local government may be LESS restrictive than the state, but NOT more restrictive

—@RyanPDuffy: So bottom line is that we can eat in restaurants Monday, but we might be out of shape and you won’t like our haircuts.

—@BSFarrington: If you’re still getting a paycheck, then please stop saying, “We’re all in this together.” We’re all in this in different ways and feeling different levels of pain. Try, instead, to say, “If you’re in this worse than me, how can I help?”

Tweet, tweet:

The @DenverZoo let the flamingos walk around a bit. Look who they found. My favorite image this week. pic.twitter.com/Ut178A6DsU — Jeremy Jojola (@jeremyjojola) April 28, 2020

—@DRaysBay: The #Rays are the only team in baseball to announce they will not pay their employees in full through May. The franchise was valued above $1 billion this offseason and had profits equal to the Cubs in 2019, per Forbes.

— DAYS UNTIL —

World Press Freedom Day — 3; Pulitzer Prizes announced — 4; The next supermoon — 7; Gov. DeSantis’ executive order closing bars and restaurants expires — 8; Mother’s Day — 10; TNT’s adaptation of “Snowpiercer” premieres — 17; NASCAR season resumes — 24; English Premier League soccer to restart — 39; PGA Tour resumes — 42; Last day of state candidate qualifying — 43; Father’s Day — 52; Federal taxes due — 76; Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” premieres — 78; “Mulan” premieres — 85; TED conference rescheduled — 87; Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee begins — 109; Florida primaries for 2020 state legislative/congressional races — 113; Republican National Convention begins in Charlotte — 116; “A Quiet Place Part II” premieres — 127; Rescheduled running of the Kentucky Derby — 128; Rescheduled date for French Open — 143; First presidential debate in Indiana — 152; First vice presidential debate at the University of Utah — 162; Second presidential debate scheduled at the University of Michigan — 168; Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” premieres — 169; Third presidential debate at Belmont — 175; 2020 General Election — 187; “Black Widow” premieres — 190; Florida Automated Vehicles Summit — 201; “No Time to Die” premieres — 208; “Top Gun: Maverick” premieres — 237; New start date for 2021 Olympics — 449; “Jungle Cruise” premieres — 456; “Spider-Man Far From Home” sequel premieres — 554; “Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres — 652; “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” premieres — 694; “Black Panther 2” premieres — 737; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel premieres — 890.

— CORONA NATION —

“Donald Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines” via Kevin Freking and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press — Trump said the federal government would not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire Thursday. His son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, predicted that by July, the country would be “really rocking again.” Meanwhile, Trump said he plans to resume official travel with a trip to Arizona next week. And he said he’s hoping to hold mass campaign rallies in the coming months with thousands of supporters, even though medical experts have said there is little hope of having a vaccine by then. Trump also talked up the good news the day provided: hopeful results for possible COVID-19 treatment.

“Inside Trump and Jared Kushner’s two months of magical thinking” via Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair — Florida was a test case of his magical thinking about the novel coronavirus: That it was temporary, that warm weather would make it disappear. Trump called DeSantis to tell him to shut down the beaches. “Ron, what are you doing down there?” Trump said. “I can’t ban people from going on the beach,” DeSantis snapped, surprising Trump. “These pictures look really bad to the rest of the country,” Trump said. “Listen, we’re doing it the right way,” DeSantis said. The 41-year-old Governor was a Trump protégé and a crucial ally. “Trump is worried about Florida, electorally,” said a Republican who spoke with Trump around this time. Trump did something he rarely does: He caved. He told DeSantis the beaches could stay open. “I understand what you’re saying,” Trump said, and hung up.

“Trump administration signals support for allies’ fight against virus orders” via Lisa Lerer and Kenneth P. Vogel of The New York Times — A network of conservative leaders, donors and organizations has launched a legal onslaught against state and local restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, pushing to allow churches to hold services, businesses to reopen and people to be able to visit with family and friends. Justice Department officials have spoken on conference calls with leaders of conservative groups, who have flagged individual cases as worthy of the department’s review. Some cabinet officials have signaled that they back the effort by participating in private calls with conservative allies, according to multiple people involved with the calls.

“Trump to hold virtual town hall at Lincoln Memorial on Sunday; signs of ‘quarantine fatigue’ grow” via Teo Armus of The Washington Post — Trump will participate in a Fox News virtual town hall Sunday evening shot live from the Lincoln Memorial. The event will include a sit-down interview with Fox anchors followed by a round of audience-submitted questions related to the reopening of the economy. The president also suggested that he does not plan to extend federal social-distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the country’s governors will make decisions on what guidelines work best given the conditions in their states.

“As ‘quarantine fatigue’ spreads, Dr. Fauci says second wave of coronavirus is ‘inevitable’” via Teo Armus of The Washington Post — As antsy Americans show growing signs of “quarantine fatigue” and officials face pressure to ease coronavirus restrictions, factories, malls and state governments in many parts of the country are taking steps toward reopening. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the second wave of infections is “inevitable” in the United States, which has recorded more than 1 million confirmed cases, nearly one-third of the global total. Fauci also warned that “we could be in for a bad fall and a bad winter” if the right countermeasures aren’t put in place.

“Voters expect second wave of coronavirus cases” via Myah Ward of POLITICO — As governors across the country begin to reopen their states, a new poll shows that large majorities of voters favor continued social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus and expect a second surge of cases in the next year. Nearly three-in-four voters, 73 percent, think Americans should continue social distancing, even if it means continued damage to the U.S. economy. Just 15 percent say social distancing should end to boost the economy, even if the virus spreads.

“Americans trust Dr. Fauci more than Trump or their own Governors” via Savannah Behrmann of USA Today — Fauci is cited most often as the official Americans rely on for information regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The study found Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was chosen by 45% of those surveyed. In comparison, participants’ “own state’s Governor” was cited by 35%, and Trump by 20%. The actions by local and state governments were rated higher at 54% than the federal response, which 39% of respondents rated as poor.

“Trump’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ aims to rush coronavirus vaccine” via Jennifer Jacobs and Drew Armstrong of Bloomberg — The Trump administration is organizing a Manhattan Project-style effort to drastically cut the time needed to develop a coronavirus vaccine, with a goal of making enough doses for most Americans by year’s end. Called “Operation Warp Speed,” the program will pull together private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and the military to try to cut the development time for a vaccine by as much as eight months. The President’s top medical advisers, led by the infectious disease expert Fauci, have repeatedly said that a coronavirus vaccine won’t be ready for 12 to 18 months at best.

“Antibody tests support what’s been obvious: COVID-19 is much more lethal than the flu” via Joel Achenbach of The Washington Post — Results from coronavirus antibody tests have started to trickle in. They bolster the consensus among disease experts that the virus is significantly more lethal than seasonal flu and has seeded the most disruptive pandemic in the past century. Higher infection rates mean lower lethality risk on average. But the corollary is that this is a very contagious disease capable of being spread by people who are asymptomatic a challenge for communities hoping to end their shutdowns. Even a seemingly low rate can translate into a shockingly large death toll if the virus spreads through a major portion of the population.

“Recall of West Point cadets for Trump address creates logistics hurdles and health concerns” via Missy Ryan, Alex Horton and Robert Costa of The Washington Post — The day before the U.S. Military Academy announced it would proceed with plans for Trump to deliver the commencement address, cadets joined a video call to learn about their return to the school’s campus outside New York. The decision to hold an in-person graduation June 13 meant that nearly 1,000 graduating cadets would travel back to West Point from their homes, where they have been distance-learning since spring break, and undergo up to three weeks of quarantine at campus barracks and a nearby training site. Uncertainties remained, including how to ensure that the cadets wouldn’t sicken one another and how to account for sometimes unreliable test results.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida Chamber launches task force to guide local economic reboots” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Florida Chamber of Commerce is bringing together local chambers and municipal governments to coordinate reopening the economy as the coronavirus crisis eases. The Chamber Restart and Recovery Task Force will facilitate collaboration between the 150-plus local chambers in the Sunshine State and cities, counties, mayors, economic developers, and job creators. The Florida Chamber described the task force as a regional continuation of the national chamber’s coordination with state chambers. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Chamber are connected through a task force focused on linking the White House’s Opening Up America Again plan to the state’s.

“Small business group praises Gov. DeSantis for plan to begin reopening state” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is backing DeSantis’ plan to relax stay-at-home orders and allow a partial return to normalcy amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. “Small business owners across the state will be very pleased with the announcement from the Governor that he is opening Florida for business on Monday, May 4,” said Bill Herrle, the NFIB’s executive director in Florida. Herrle said he’s spoken to hundreds of small business owners throughout the crisis who are looking forward to getting back in business. Herrle said customer and employee health is the top priority going forward, but hurdles remain. “Number one, will the customers come back? And number two, will their employees come back?” Herrle asked.

“Funds sought to bolster long-term care industry” via the News Service of Florida — Industry officials called for the federal government to set up an “emergency response fund” and for government agencies to provide more help with testing for COVID-19. The National Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living said such an emergency fund would be similar to money that the federal government has provided to hospitals amid the coronavirus. “Our dedicated and heroic caregivers are working around the clock to keep our residents safe. But they need help,” Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, said in a statement. “Our profession has been sounding the alarm for weeks and weeks, but we have largely been forgotten by the public health sector.”

“News media including Gannett sue to make public deaths at elder-care centers” via John Pacenti of The Palm Beach Post — A lawsuit filed by newspaper owner Gannett and a consortium of media outlets are seeking to force the state to make public the number of coronavirus deaths at each nursing home and assisted living facility. Deaths at nursing homes and ALFs account for nearly one-third of all fatalities from the virus in Florida. On Tuesday, the state reported 50 more deaths among staff and residents of long-term care facilities. When the media outlets initially threatened to sue earlier this month, the state refused to release any information. It eventually released only a list of names of nursing homes with COVID-19 that contained numerous omissions and errors.

“More COVID-19 testing of inmates sought” via the News Service of Florida — As of Tuesday, 45% of the 438 state inmates who had undergone testing for the virus had received positive results, according to data provided by the Department of Corrections. “We urge you to take whatever steps are necessary to significantly expand testing of incarcerated people and to reduce the positive rate of incarcerated people to 10% or lower,” Greg Newburn, the Florida director of the group Families Against Mandatory Minimums, wrote in a letter to Florida Corrections Secretary Mark Inch. Newburn said the high rate of positive tests “suggests a significant number of infected but untested people in Florida prisons.”

“Florida superintendents warn of school ‘catastrophe,’ seek federal aid” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s public schools, and the nation’s, face an “educational catastrophe” if federal aid isn’t pumped into their budgets to offset steep financial losses expected in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, school leaders wrote in a letter to Congress. Public schools need $200 billion in financial aid or could have to layoff 275,000 teachers nationwide, leading to an “educational catastrophe” that “could weaken the country’s economic foundation for years to come,” the letter read. The nation’s health crisis has decimated the economy, so schools face “significant revenue shortfalls” for the coming academic year, perhaps as much as 15 percent to 25 percent.

“Consumer confidence dives again” via John Hielscher of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Consumer confidence plunged again this month as Floridians continued to battle the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. After hitting a 19-year high in February, the University of Florida’s Consumer Sentiment Index took another nose-dive in April, with one measure of confidence hitting its lowest level since tracking started in 1985. Some analysts believe Florida’s economic downturn could be more severe than other states’ given its reliance on industries like tourism, which are expected to be among the hardest hit.

“Suddenly, vast majority of Florida unemployment claims being approved” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — After receiving harsh criticism for days for rejecting two of every five claims for unemployment compensation, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity appeared to change direction on processing claims, showing a surge of approvals. The number of people who had been rejected for unemployment compensation decreased overall. The numbers indicate the total number of processed claimants deemed eligible since March 15 increased by 11,398, to 407,644, while the ranks of those deemed ineligible actually were reduced by 1,551, to 266,361.

“Lawyers say state not handing over documents about flawed Florida unemployment system” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — The two sides conferred with Tallahassee-based Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey about how to proceed. At the same time, the Department of Economic Opportunity works on over 2 million applications filed since the beginning of March. Attorneys for DEO and DeSantis, who oversees the agency, questioned Marie Mattox‘s and Gautier Kitchen‘s assertions that system failures have created an emergency that requires a hearing as quickly as possible. And, they said, the state will ask to have the case dismissed because the original plaintiffs in the suit have since been paid their unemployment compensation.

“As beaches open in Florida, one guy is going to try to scare you to death” via Madeleine Marr of the Miami Herald — The Florida Grim Reaper Tour may be coming to a beach near you. To protest people packing the sands, a Santa Rosa Beach lawyer is taking action and hitting the road. Daniel Uhlfelder, who is originally from Miami, will dress as the Grim Reaper starting Friday, he announced on Twitter. The creepy get-up may appear as if Halloween has come early. But it’s really meant to scare people away. “Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely,” Uhlfelder tweeted. “The answer is absolutely yes.”

“Florida company lied about N95 masks for sale in a coronavirus scam, the SEC charges” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — A West Palm Beach company’s claims about available N95 masks added up to nothing but securities fraud, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged in a federal court filing on Tuesday. Praxsyn has tried to say that the only thing here is just a failure to communicate clearly. Also, the SEC wants civil money penalties from Praxsyn and company president Frank Brady banned from any future roles as officer or director of a public company. The filing describes Praxsyn as “a Nevada corporation incorporated in 2014 with its principal offices purportedly located in West Palm Beach, Florida.” Praxsyn stock is traded on OTC Link or was before the SEC suspended its trading March 26.

“SeaWorld seeks federal loan while paying little in U.S. income taxes” via Jason Garcia and Gabrielle Russon of the Orlando Sentinel — Losing $25 million a month while its amusement parks sit closed and empty, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. hopes a loan from the federal government could help the company get through the coronavirus crisis. SeaWorld wants help from federal taxpayers though it pays little federal income taxes itself. Over the past 10 years, records show the company has earned nearly $193 million in pretax profits. But it has paid less than $8 million in total income taxes. That works out to a tax rate of 4 percent.

“Disney World could have more challenging reopening than Disneyland” via WESH — When Disney reopens, analysts say it will face more than just the challenge of providing social distancing and disinfection its guests, the majority of whom fly in to visit, will have to be comfortable getting on airplanes. “Roughly 85% of attendance in Orlando is either out of state or out of country, which usually means you have to fly there, and if folks don’t want to fly or they’re nervous about getting on a plane, or they’re nervous about catching a virus on a plane, that is clearly going to affect volumes,” said David Miller, an analyst with Imperial Capital. Miller believes Disneyland in California may have an easier time recovering because more guests make day trips.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Duval school year extended by three days” via Emily Bloch of The Florida Times-Union — Summer break’s now a little further away for Duval County Public Schools students, teachers and faculty. This week, the school board approved pushing the last day of school from May 29 to June 3. A newly updated school year calendar shows previously allotted weather days were converted into regular school days to make up for “instructional time lost due to the extended Spring Break,” the district said. The school board said the move was made to keep the district compliant with the state department of education’s attendance requirements.

“Sweaty masks, delighted golfers, watchful guards: Parks reopen in Miami-Dade” via Douglas Hanks, David Goodhue and Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez lifted his March 18 emergency order closing recreational facilities countywide. The reopening brought a patchwork of new rules and enduring bans. The county’s three largest cities, Hialeah, Miami and Miami Gardens, said it’s too early to reopen their parks and executed orders to keep them closed. Other cities imposed stricter rules than the county, including closing the municipal basketball courts that Gimenez said could be open as long as games are banned.

“People begin enjoying parks on first day of reopening. ‘We’re not scared.’” via Rafael Olmeda and Austen Erblat of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — After more than six weeks in quarantine, South Floridians made their way to newly reopened parks, golf courses and marinas on Wednesday, the first day they were welcomed back to wide-open spaces of fresh air and sunshine. Parkgoers played pickleball at Hillsboro El Rio Park in Boca Raton. Workers readied golf carts for use at the Pompano Beach Municipal Golf Course. A few riders brought their horses to Tree Tops Park in Davie. Local governments’ decision to reopen many of South Florida’s outdoor destinations has drawn cautious support from some disease experts, who said it might not be too early to start returning to some normalcy.

“How are landlords dealing with tenants who can’t pay May rent due to coronavirus?” via Rene Rodriguez of the Miami Herald — Statistics show that the majority of the 55,000 South Florida renters already living paycheck to paycheck when the coronavirus outbreak took their jobs managed to pay at least a portion of their April rent. But as the next due date of May 1 approaches, and the state’s overloaded unemployment system struggles to keep up with snowballing demand for help, renters and their landlords are bracing for another round of financial scrambling. May will bring a whole new set of complications, especially for renters who were barely able to scrape by in April.

“South Florida could be on the brink of a meat shortage” via Phillip Valys of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Across the country, more than 20 meatpacking plants have closed temporarily after turning into COVID-19 hot spots, sickening at least 5,000 factory workers and sparking bottlenecks in shipping fresh meat. Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order forcing meat plants to remain open, and classifying meat production as “critical infrastructure.” But the shortages have cascaded down the nation’s meat supply chain to South Florida’s wholesalers and supermarkets, where prices have already spiked for certain cuts of beef and pork. Grocers, including Publix, are bracing for meat shortages within a matter of weeks. “While not every cut/variety of meat will be available every day, there will be options for our consumers,” Publix spokesperson Maria Brous said.

“‘Miami Shines’ effort aims to whet wanderlust for the time when hotels reopen” via Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald — Beaches and most hotels are still closed. Cruise ships are docked. Nevertheless, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau wants to “keep Miami top of mind as a travel destination” and “provide a sense of relief to those craving travel experiences while anxious and confined at home.” To that end, the bureau this week started rolling out a trilingual “Miami Shines” recovery campaign. The full program won’t be deployed until hotels are reopened for tourists, which the bureau anticipates will be sometime in June, according to COO Rolando Aedo. In the meantime, through imagery and words, the message is that Miami’s natural beauty and global vibe are still here, awaiting the return of visitors when the time is right.

“Tampa International Airport is adapting to COVID-19 by adding masks, shields and less seating” via James Bennett III of Creative Loafing — Businesses across the world are adapting to the pandemic, and Tampa International Airport isn’t an exception. The airport has launched an effort titled “TPA Ready,” which incorporates various methods that are meant to slow the virus’s spread. Plastic or acrylic shields will be installed in critical high-traffic areas, including ticket counters. All employees will be required to wear face masks. Thousands of ground markings and signs will give guidance on six-foot distancing. Seating will be reduced, blocked off, or spaced apart. TPA is employing additional cleaning crew staff and using cutting-edge disinfection applications and products on surfaces.

“Blue Angels no longer flying over Tampa this weekend” via Ileana Najarro of the Tampa Bay Times — MacDill Air Force Base reported on Tuesday via its Facebook page that it has no confirmed dates or times for a Tampa flyover as part of the national “America Strong” effort honoring health care workers, first-responders and other essential personnel in the fight against COVID-19. Officials directed the public to check the U.S. Air Force’s social media for any changes or updates. Two teams intend to fly over areas hit hardest by COVID-19 through mid-May, according to the U.S. Air Force.

“Pasco elected leaders hosting two food drives for coronavirus-affected families” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pasco County officials are hosting two food drives to help provide meals for individuals experiencing hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic. Incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson, Rep. Ardian Zika, Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco, Tax Collector Mike Fasano, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Browning are calling on local businesses and individuals to contribute nonperishable food items. The first event is Saturday, May 2, at Suncoast Crossings at 16400 State Road 54 E. in Odessa from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Another drive will take place on May 9 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Sam’s Club of Wesley Chapel located at 27727 State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.

“Ritz-Carlton Sarasota pockets $5.1 million rescue loan” via John Hielscher of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, one of the swankiest hotels in Southwest Florida, just snagged a $5.1 million hardship loan through the federal government. And it’s not giving the money back. The 266-room Ritz received the funds through the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help small businesses during the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“U.S. economy shrank 4.8% in the 1st quarter amid state shutdowns, millions of layoffs” via Paul Davidson of USA Today — The U.S. economy largely shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, turned in its worst performance in more than a decade early this year. Still, the dismal showing reflects just a sliver of the damage to come. The nation’s gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., contracted at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.8% in the January-March period as both consumer and business spending fell sharply. Stock investors looked past the report with all three major indexes up more than 1.5% in morning trading.

“His name on stimulus checks, Trump sends a gushing letter to 90 million people” via Lisa Rein and Michelle Singletary of The Washington Post — Trump pushed to have his name printed on the economic stimulus payments the IRS is sending to tens of millions of Americans. Now he’s written a gushing letter to almost 90 million people, with his jagged signature in thick black pen. The one-page letter, with one side printed in English and the other in Spanish, was required by the coronavirus economic package approved by Congress as a record of a deposit from the Treasury Department. The law does not say who should mail the letter.

“U.S. audits of small business loans face daunting challenges” via Bob Davis and Kate Davidson of The Wall Street Journal — Small businesses that borrow money through the government’s aid program could face audits before the loans are forgiven even as others warned that federal officials face daunting challenges in ensuring the funds are properly spent. The Treasury secretary said loans for more than $2 million from the Paycheck Protection Program would face full audits, with spot checks for smaller amounts. The government is issuing about $660 billion in loans that can be forgiven if borrowers use them to retain or rehire employees.

“Mass layoffs begin in cities and states amid coronavirus fallout, threatening education, sanitation, health and safety” via Tony Romm of The Washington Post — Facing an urgent financial crisis, cities and states nationwide are eyeing dramatic reductions to their workforces, threatening critical public-sector employees and first responders at a time when many Americans may need their local governments’ help the most. Some local governments have already started laying off or furloughing thousands of their workers, and the numbers are likely to grow markedly in the absence of federal aid.

“Cruise industry bailout? Maybe, say Florida leaders, but with hefty conditions” via Wendy Rhodes of The Palm Beach Post — As legislators battle over a potential bailout for the U.S. Postal Service — which is facing a $13 billion deficit and the loss of 600,000 jobs in light of the coronavirus pandemic — internationally-based Carnival Cruises just scored a reported $6 billion courtesy of bold new commitment from the Federal Reserve. Now, as Congress strategizes a third stimulus package, the question of whether to include international cruise lines — which support 421,000 U.S. jobs — must once again be addressed. The decision could have tremendous implications for the Sunshine State’s ability to bounce back from the coronavirus-induced economic meltdown that has left an estimated 1 million Floridians, many in the hospitality sector, unemployed.

“Roger Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL workers taking pay cuts” via Barry Wilner of The Associated Press — Commissioner Goodell has reduced his salary to $0, and other NFL employees will be taking pay cuts or furloughs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Goodell, who makes upward of $30 million a year from salaries and bonuses, voluntarily had his salary reduced this month. The league also is implementing tiered reductions in base wage, beginning with the pay period ending May 22. The reduction will be 5% for workers up to the manager’s level, 7% for directors, 10% for vice presidents, 12% for senior vice presidents, and 15% for executive vice presidents.

“Darden Restaurants reopens Olive Garden, other chains in some states with masks, temperature checks” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — Darden Restaurants is opening back up its Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other chain dining rooms in states where it is permitted, but with restrictions and safety measures like temperature checks for employees. The Orlando-based company closed all of its more than 1,800 dining rooms in March and shifted to takeout because of coronavirus. About 100 restaurants in Georgia and 11 in three counties in Tennessee have reopened so far. Darden also is preparing for other states that are set to open again. With restrictions on how many people can be inside the restaurants, not all employees will be back to work.

“Hertz misses lease payment, prepares for potential bankruptcy” via Alexander Gladstone and Cara Lombardo of The Wall Street Journal — Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing after the rental car company failed to make lease payments to preserve cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter. The rental car company and its advisers are negotiating with senior lenders and certain holders of its vehicle finance subsidiary’s notes to reduce payments temporarily. While the car rentals have fallen off a cliff with most Americans refraining from traveling, Hertz still faces monthly payments under its operating lease, which it uses to lease vehicles for its rental car fleet.

“South Florida-based TooJay’s deli files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy” via Ron Hurtbise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The owner of the popular South Florida-based TooJay’s deli, bakery and restaurant chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors. The decision by the company’s management and board of directors “is the direct result of the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our restaurants throughout Florida,” president and CEO Max Piet said. No decision has been made on whether to permanently close any of the company’s locations, which remain open for takeout, curbside, delivery, catering and grocery-to-go services.

— MORE CORONA —

“Medication shortages are the next crisis” via Jeremy Samuel Faust of The Atlantic — Widespread critical-medication shortages are the next big crisis of the coronavirus pandemic. Some hospitals, including in New York, are running low on paralytic agents that are needed to intubate patients safely. Throughout the pandemic, the United States has been playing catch-up. We’re still not testing enough, even though public-health officials saw that problem coming from miles away. Hospitals continue to run low on personal protective equipment. Expanding CDC records on caseloads and capacity to include the undersupply of medications will help public-health officials know when and if it is prudent for the government to step in to direct deliveries.

“Apple, Google release virus contact-tracing tools to app makers” via Mark Gurman of Bloomberg — Apple Inc. and Google released the first versions of their COVID-19 contact-tracing tools to public health organizations so the agencies can start building applications ahead of the system’s launch in mid-May. The toolset is a combination of software updates for iOS and Android, and software development kits to help developers build and test their apps. The first phase of the system will let health agencies build apps that allow a person who tests positive for COVID-19 to input their diagnosis. The system will then use Bluetooth technology to learn who the person has come into contact with and then notify those people of possible exposure.

“What schools will look like when they reopen: Scheduled days home, more online learning, lots of hand-washing” via Erin Richards of USA Today — Imagine, for a moment, American children returning to school this fall. The school week looks vastly different, with most students attending school two or three days a week and doing the rest of their learning at home. At school, desks are spaced apart to discourage touching. Some classrooms extend into unused gymnasiums, libraries, or art rooms left vacant while schools put on hold activities that cram lots of children together. Arrival, dismissal, and recess happen on staggered schedules and through specific doors to promote physical distancing. Students eat lunch at their desks.

“Dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus cases” via Karin Brulliard of The Washington Post — Eight Labrador retrievers — and their powerful noses — have been enlisted to help. The dogs are the first trainees in a University of Pennsylvania research project to determine whether canines can detect an odor associated with the virus that causes the disease covid-19. If so, they might eventually be used in a sort of “canine surveillance” corps, the university said — offering a noninvasive, four-legged method to screen people in airports, businesses or hospitals. It will not be surprising if the dogs prove adept at detecting SARS-CoV-2. In addition to drugs, explosives, and contraband food items, dogs can sniff out malaria, cancers, and even a bacterium ravaging Florida’s citrus groves.

— THE HUMAN TOLL —

“Nearly 70 dead in ‘horrific’ outbreak at veterans home” via Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press — Nearly 70 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans. While the death toll at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers’ Home continues to climb, federal officials are investigating whether residents were denied proper medical care, and the state’s top prosecutor is deciding whether to bring legal action. Sixty-eight veteran residents who tested positive for the virus have died, and it’s not known whether another person who died had COVID-19. Another 82 residents and 81 employees have tested positive.

“‘Second-week crash’ is time of peril for some COVID-19 patients” via Lenny Bernstein and Ariana Eunjung Cha of The Washington Post — For people who suffer the most severe reactions to the novel coronavirus, and their caregivers, the second week of the disease can become a time of sudden peril and heightened concern, when some of those who seem stable or mending can suddenly become critically ill. There is little consensus among doctors and experts about why the fifth through 10th days, or thereabouts, seem to be so dangerous for some people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. But everyone from critical care specialists to EMTs is aware of this frightening aspect of the disease.

— ONE GOOD THING —

Clint Hurdle began sending a daily encouragement more than 10 years ago, when he was managing the Colorado Rockies. He uses them as a simple way of checking in with his staff to discuss leadership ideas and offer support.

The email chain, which at the time was shared with about a dozen colleagues, would feature something good from the week — as well as something challenging.

“One up and one down,” as he told The Associated Press.

Hurdle never expected to expand to friends and acquaintances — both near and far — amid a global pandemic. But what started as an informal group text messages have turned into his Daily Encouragement emails — which go to about 5,000 eager recipients.

While the messages vary, they’re always upbeat.

Sometimes they are borrowed from online sources such as The Daily Coach: “The time is now to live more strategically and courageously while engaging in work that is filled with impact and meaning.”

Others contain a list of the week’s resolutions, including: “Offer lovingkindness to my inner critic.”

Or nothing at all, announcing there would not be an email the coming Sunday. “Call someone you love.”

His audience is as varied as the message: from sports stars to blue-collar workers.

“I’ve developed a few relationships that I didn’t have before. I’ve gotten to know people in all different walks of life,” Hurdle said.

The concept began early in the 2009 season. Two years after guiding the Rockies into the World Series, he was fired in late May.

Soon after, Hurdle was enjoying a spring vacation when a Rockies staffer reached out, who said hurdle inspirational messages were “sorely missed.”

Hurdle’s wife, Karla, suggested taking it up again. He soon decided the notes would resume.

People needed them; as did he.

A major league player for 10 years and a manager for 17 more before he was fired by the Pittsburgh Pirates last September, Hurdle was known throughout baseball for his positive approach.

Now riding out the coronavirus with his family at Anna Maria Island in Florida, the 62-year-old Hurdle reads and scours blogs and podcasts for things to share.

At times, he accumulates so much material, enough for several weeks’ worth of emails. There is also a place on his website, www.clinthurdle.com, to join the email distribution list.

“When the numbers started growing more and more, I go, ‘This is crazy,’” he said, adding: “Nobody’s emailed us back and said, ‘This is ludicrous.’”

The emails have become so popular, Hurdle brought on someone to help. He personally responds to each message, though sometimes he reminds his fans that it isn’t a platform to chat with a baseball manager.

One woman recently wrote to say his message was perfect for her. Hurdle calls those “God-winks.”

Hurdle is a recovering alcoholic of “21 years” and had divorced before finding love again. He has lost high-profile jobs.

“I’m such a flawed guy,” he admits. “I’ve traveled the dirt road. There have been times I’ve been fortunate there’s been somebody there.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Not ‘a great moment in American leadership:’ Mitt Romney criticizes government response to coronavirus” via Colby Itkowitz of The Washington Post — Romney offered a critical assessment of the federal government’s readiness for the novel coronavirus, describing it as not a “great moment in American leadership.” Romney mostly kept his criticisms broad, avoiding attacking Trump directly, though he took a few swipes at the president’s management style. While Romney said explicitly, “I’m not blaming this administration,” he suggested ways he’d be doing things differently if it were him in the Oval Office.

“GOP decries ‘impeachment 2.0’ as Nancy Pelosi names top Trump critics to coronavirus oversight panel” via Brooke Singman of Fox News — House Speaker Pelosi appointed several high-profile Democrats who have been outspoken advocates of impeachment in the past to sit on a new committee overseeing the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting House Republicans to blast the effort as “impeachment 2.0.” The House voted last week to approve the creation of the committee to oversee the federal response, even as Republicans blasted the idea as politically motivated and argued Democrats would use it as a forum to attack the president.

“Marco Rubio says life won’t be ‘back to normal’ until coronavirus vaccine is released” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Rubio says he supports the state’s efforts to begin reopening the economy. But he warned Floridians that a full return to normal remains a long way off. Rubio joined state Sen. Oscar Braynon II and state Rep. Shevrin Jones for a virtual Zoom conference, the second such gathering the three have held regarding the novel coronavirus. Braynon said he’s in favor of a plan regarding how to restart the economy. But he argues several factors make that conversation more complicated than it may seem to some. That vaccine is anywhere from a few months to more than a year away, according to experts.

“Rick Scott is raising money by attacking the American worker” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — To Florida’s junior senator, the unemployed are today’s welfare queens, out to game the system and cheat the taxpayer. In a recent fundraising email, Sen. Scott warned would-be donors, “Businesses looking to reopen are telling us their employees don’t want to come back to work because they collect more on unemployment.” One of the reasons Congress settled on a $600 lump sum rather than tying the benefit amount to each worker’s salary is because they knew that would create a logistical nightmare, resulting in long delays in payments when workers can’t afford to wait.

“Matt Gaetz says he believes there will be a second round of stimulus checks” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Gaetz said he believes the second round of stimulus checks will be in the next coronavirus aid package passed by Congress. Gaetz predicted it during a Facebook livestream with Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, saying Congress is working on a CARES Act 2.0. “I think people can expect another round of direct payments to individuals,” Gaetz said. He added that there would probably be money as well for local governments, also taking a hit from the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. However, he believes the programs should be focused only on the direct impacts of COVID-19.

“Gaetz wants to ‘deport the aliens’ during pandemics” via AG Gancarski of Florida Politics — Gaetz filed legislation that would deport “illegal aliens” during a pandemic-driven national emergency. The ‘‘Protect American Nationals During Emergencies by Mitigating the Immigration Crisis Act’’ (or ‘‘PANDEMIC Act’’ for short) requires the removal of “aliens in detention during a national emergency.” A media release from the Pensacola Republican’s Congressional office notes the bill is a direct response to legislation filed by Democrats in both the House and Senate, requiring the release of incarcerated undocumented immigrants. With Republicans an entrenched minority in the House, a path forward for Gaetz’s legislation is unclear.

“Chefs push Congress to support neighborhood restaurants” via Mike Allen of Axios — Thousands of independent restaurant owners from across the country joined a Zoom news conference to push Congress to create a “restaurant stabilization fund” to save small eateries that are on the brink of insolvency. The federal PPP loan program doesn’t work for these restaurants because of requirements to hire back employees. These establishments are closed and not generating revenue. And even when restaurants reopen, they may have to cut the number of tables in half to allow for social distancing. The new Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) is pushing for a $120 billion fund to provide direct relief to independent bars, wine bars and restaurants.

— STATEWIDE —

“Models missed deadly storm’s detonation and how it stalled” via Kimberly Miller of The Palm Beach Post — Hurricane Dorian’s detonation to a 185-mph storm and calamitous idle over the northeastern Bahamas were missed by forecast models that underestimated the synergy building between the ocean and atmosphere. A 75-page report by the National Hurricane Center chronicles the evolution of the deadly Cat 5 cyclone and critiques its forecast, noting that Dorian’s sidestep of rugged Hispaniola accounted for larger than normal errors in predicting the storm’s ultimate power. While models and forecasts called for a slowdown in forward speed near the northern Bahamas, “none of them indicated that Dorian was going to stall there.”

“Teens fret over Bright Futures rules as college deadlines loom” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Both the SAT and ACT have canceled all exams until August, that’s after the fall UF semester begins, and some of the universities have a May 1 deadline to make deposits to secure a spot. Families are left sweating out the choice of whether to make their university deposit, and where, without being able to complete their Bright Futures process. They’ve called lawmakers and state officials, seeking more clarity on whether the state will hold them accountable for the test scores and volunteer hours they haven’t had the chance to improve because of COVID-19.

“Importing China citrus causes Florida heartburn” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida — Rubio and Scott sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking him to reverse a decision to let five varieties of citrus fruits be imported from China. “In recent years, Florida’s citrus growers have suffered the impacts of hurricanes, unfairly priced imports, and from citrus greening, a disease which originated in China, and spread to the U.S. from imported citrus. Risking the introduction of invasive species and diseases into the U.S. is irresponsible, especially given our knowledge of how citrus greening previously entered our country by imported citrus and is spread by an invasive pest species.” Last week, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called the policy change “misguided.”

“Prosecutor tapped to become federal judge” via the News Service of Florida — Trump will nominate federal prosecutor Aileen Cannon to serve as a U.S. district judge in the Southern District of Florida. Cannon is an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District and works on appellate cases, according to an announcement from the White House. Before becoming a prosecutor, Cannon worked At the firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP, and as a law clerk for 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Steven M. Colloton.

“Florida bar investigating incoming Jacksonville judge’s actions” via Andrew Pantazi of the Florida Times-Union — The Florida Bar confirmed it is investigating how Jacksonville attorney Michael Kalil managed to win an election as a circuit judge unopposed. Kalil’s and Circuit Judge Tyrie Boyer’s last-minute actions ensured Kalil was the only candidate for a circuit judgeship. Boyer, a day after sending a check to the state to qualify for reelection, withdrew his candidacy and asked for his check back, and Kalil’s own check and application were processed just hours before the deadline. By the time the state’s website noted Boyer’s and Kalil’s actions, it was too late for anyone else to qualify.

“Judge accused of wrongdoing and representing son” via the News Service of Florida — Judge Barbara Hobbs faces a series of allegations she violated judicial canons, according to a notice of charges filed in the Florida Supreme Court by a panel of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission. The allegations, in part, stem from a July incident in which Hobbs’ son was accused of shooting a woman through a closed door at his residence. Hobbs went to the Tallahassee police station and told investigators she was representing her son as his attorney. “Acting as your son’s legal counsel, you requested and were permitted to consult with your son in the police interview room outside the presence of investigators and with the audio recording turned off,” the notice of charges, which is addressed to Hobbs, said.

“Miami-Dade transportation union involved in spat with transit head over COVID-19 safety measures” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade officials are pushing back against criticism from a transportation workers union argument that COVID-19 is endangering bus drivers and passengers. “The most effective inventory of PPE seems to also only be going to other workers (whom of course need the supplies as well),” the Transport Workers Union of America members wrote in a letter to Mayors of dozens of municipalities. The letter asked those mayors to push the county government, which oversees the transit system, to ramp up safety measures.

“Seminole commissioners reject trading away county wilderness area to settle lawsuit” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole commissioners today rejected a settlement offer by developer Chris Dorworth in his lawsuit against the county that would’ve traded away a publicly-owned wilderness area for a larger tract of land just east of the Econlockhatchee River, the site of his controversial River Cross development proposal. Seminole County will likely now head back to federal court to continue fighting the lawsuit filed by Dorworth in the months after commissioners unanimously rejected his River Cross development in August 2018.

“Motorola launches ‘safe schools’ platform” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The “Safe Schools” solution allows administrators to control building access, quickly communicate with local law enforcement and increase operational efficiency. A news release claims, “each element of the solution is built to enhance security, as well as detect and deter potential incidents.” An example of Safe Schools’ attention to detail: The integrated platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze video and alert school officials of suspicious activity they may have missed. “When parents send their children back to school, they expect that their child will be in a secure environment. However, because schools are a place for the community and visitors to gather, securing them can be a unique challenge,” Motorola Solutions senior vice president John Zidar said.

— 2020 —

“‘The nightmare scenario’: How coronavirus could make the 2020 vote a disaster” via Zack Stanton of POLITICO — The nightmare scenario for many voters goes something like this: Large numbers of voters become disenfranchised because they’re worried it’s not safe to vote and that participating makes it more likely they catch the coronavirus. Voter-registration efforts, almost always geared toward in-person sign-ups, bring in very few new voters. A surge of demand for absentee ballots overwhelms election administrators, who haven’t printed enough ballots. In some states, like Texas, where fear of coronavirus isn’t a valid reason to request an absentee ballot, turnout drops as Americans are forced to choose between voting in person (and risking contact with the coronavirus) or not voting at all.

“Democrats will have to answer questions about Tara Reade. The Joe Biden campaign is advising them to say her story ‘did not happen.’” via Ruby Cramer and Rosie Gray of BuzzFeed — While Biden has remained publicly silent about a sexual assault allegation made against him, his presidential campaign has sought to coordinate and unify Democratic messaging on the matter, advising surrogates earlier this month to say that the allegation “did not happen.” Messaging shows that while Biden has stayed quiet on the charges on the eve of his nomination, aides were taking the claims seriously enough behind the scenes to coordinate messaging among other Democrats to try to cast the matter as one that’s been thoroughly vetted and determined to be unfounded.

“Why Democrats are worried about these voters of color drifting to Trump in 2020” via Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald — Male African American and Latino voters — particularly those under the age of 35 — are showing a surprising openness to Trump’s reelection bid. Driven by a once-strong economy and a greater acceptance of the president’s behavior, their interest is significant enough to alarm Democrats that the overwhelming support they traditionally count on from this group could be diminished in November, with potentially serious consequences in a tight election. Even Republicans who are optimistic about making inroads with these voters caution that a willingness to support Trump in the spring doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll vote for him in the fall, not after a long campaign in which a well-funded Democratic operation could persuade them to rejoin the party.

“Trump presented with grim internal polling showing him losing to Biden” via Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — One call on Wednesday — with Brad Parscale patched in from his home in Florida and Ronna McDaniel from hers in Michigan — was designed to present grim polling data to the President to encourage him to reduce the frequency of coronavirus briefings or to stop taking questions, after seeing his numbers slip for several weeks, officials said. The two polls given to Trump — one from the Republican National Committee and another from the Trump campaign — both showed Trump trailing Biden in swing states, officials said. His political team has grown more concerned in recent weeks, as the briefings became more combative while the economy cratered, and coronavirus deaths continued to rise.

— MORE FROM THE TRAIL —

Jay Trumbull qualifies for 2020 ballot by petition — Rep. Trumbull has turned in enough petition signatures to make the 2020 ballot by petition, his campaign announced Wednesday. “I’m proud of my team and our effort to qualify by petition, especially given the COVID-19 crisis that has affected us all,” he said. “Over the last few years, our community has faced extraordinary challenges like Hurricane Michael and now COVID-19. But because of our values and strong leadership, I trust that God will give us the grace to continue to turn these crises into opportunities for new success,” Trumbull said. The Panama City Republican is running for his fourth term representing Bay County’s House District 6. Two challengers have filed to unseat him, Republican Steven Linne and Democrat Alicia Bays.

Scoop — “Margaret Good parts ways with campaign manager” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The latest sign of chaos within Democratic Rep. Good’s campaign for Congress comes with a parting of ways with campaign manager Kevin Lata. The break is notable considering Lata headed Good’s nationally watched special election win over Republican James Buchanan in a state House district in 2018. When Good announced she would challenge U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, Sarasota’s longtime congressman and father to her former foe, she tapped Lata again. National Republicans dismissed him as a Bernie Sanders-loving “socialist.” But in Florida circles, Lata widely enjoyed credit for Good’s victory in flipping a red district blue. Now, Good’s has sent out a mass email introducing new campaign manager Alex Koren, a D.C.-based consultant.

“Court hands blow to Dems who sued over Florida ballot order” via Bobby Caina Calvan of The Associated Press — The state of Florida does not have to come up with a new way to list candidates on the ballot, a federal appellate court ruled, dealing a blow to Democrats who argued that Republicans have an unfair advantage because the current system automatically lists their candidates first. Tossing out a lower court’s ruling, the appellate court found that the lawsuit filed by three Florida voters and several Democratic groups had wrongly targeted the state’s chief elections officer, who the court said isn’t responsible for printing ballots and setting the order in which names appear.

“County officials struggle with felons’ voting law” via Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida — County elections workers are “butting our heads against the wall” trying to figure out if convicted felons are eligible to vote under a Florida law that is the subject of a nationally watched trial this week, a Central Florida supervisor of elections told a federal judge. Since the trial began Monday, plaintiffs’ witnesses have laid out a host of problems with the law. The state lacks a single database where felons, lawyers, or elections officials can determine whether people have outstanding court-ordered financial obligations. County and state databases that do exist often have contradictory or incomplete records. Sentences imposed decades ago can be impossible to track down.

— TOP OPINION —

“As they already do in Florida, more families are going to embrace school choice, personalized instruction post-pandemic” via Manny Diaz for the74million.org — As a parent, educator and lawmaker, I have had the wonderful opportunity to see K-12 education from virtually every angle. When we emerge from this stressful time in our lives, I know that our education system will evolve and grow to truly become student-centered. I have pushed for expanded school choice for students and revamping our system, so student performance dictates their path, not an archaic 180-day schedule. For too long, this model was the only game in town. There was no competition, therefore no need to ensure the quality of the product. In Florida, it has become second nature for us to push for a more diverse and personalized education system. Parents and students now expect that.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump’s immigration lockdown will weaken America” via Noah Smith for Bloomberg — Even if Trump’s new ban is struck down by the courts and former Vice President Biden beats him in the fall election, the economic downturn caused by the pandemic probably will depress migration for years. The U.S. has been especially hard-hit by coronavirus and will almost certainly suffer a painful and lasting depression. That will make it a less appealing destination for international talent, which could flow to less-hard-hit places such as Canada and Australia. Years of nativist rhetoric and administrative harassment had already led to a sharp reduction in the net number of foreigners moving to the U.S., from more than 800,000 in 2017 to only about 200,000 in 2018.

“Scott hits a sour note on jobless benefits” via Bill Cotterell for the Tallahassee Democrat — How could a man with such carefully cultivated image-making skills say something so tone-deaf dumb, so ham-fistedly insensitive, as he did last week about unemployment compensation? Scott recently sent an email to supporters, complaining that people collecting $600 weekly unemployment compensation in the federal government’s coronavirus emergency package might get to liking the dole so much, they won’t try to find work. Appearances matter. It ill-behooves a rich man to scorn the poor, even when they vote Democratic. Scott’s campaign slogan in 2010 and 2014 was, “Let’s get to work.” Mercifully, Scott won’t be up for reelection until 2024, but perhaps he could add “ya lazy bum,” to that memorable rallying cry.

“How should mayors reopen South Florida amid COVID-19? Very, very carefully” via the Editorial Board of the Miami Herald — Ready or not, the race to reopen South Florida has begun. As always, it’s the “or not” part that must be of most concern. And from Miami to Key West, elected officials disagree on what the pace of easing restrictions should be. But we must get it right. Unfortunately, governments’ mixed messaging, from the federal to the state to the local levels continues, again leaving residents confused and, possibly, imperiled. Reopening our counties and cities, however slowly, is like opening a Pandora’s box. Again, it is everyone’s responsibility not to send us reeling back six weeks to when the pandemic was beginning its rampage.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

DeSantis unveils his plan to reopen the Sunshine State, with Phase One beginning Monday — except for Miami/Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— In short, the reopening plan has schools sticking with virtual learning from home and nursing homes still off-limits to visitors. Theaters, bars, gyms, and personal services like hairdressers cannot reopen yet, but restaurants, retail stores and hospitals can open for business as usual, as long as they engage in social distancing.

— Businesses (and even a few Democrats) are giving positive reviews to the Governor’s strategy, but many are still griping about Florida’s troubled unemployment system. Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson was there when then-Gov. Scott created that house of cards seven years ago. She offers a special “ask” for DeSantis.

— Both of Florida’s U.S. Senators are asking the USDA to rethink their decision to allow the importation of five types of citrus from China, the home of citrus greening disease.

— And the latest on Florida Man, which includes a backhanded tribute from the Conan O’Brien Show.

To listen, click on the image below:

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“MLB discussing plan to start season in late June, playing in home stadiums with realigned league” via Rob Nightingale of USA Today — MLB is considering a three-division, 10-team plan in which teams play only within their division — a concept gaining support among owners and executives. It would abolish the traditional American and National Leagues, and realign the divisions based on geography. The plan, pending approval of medical experts and providing that COVID-19 testing is available to the public, would eliminate the need for players to be in isolation and allow them to still play at their home ballparks while severely reducing travel. The divisions would keep many of the natural rivals together while playing one another before an expanded playoff format.

“Secretariat is 7-2 early favorite in virtual Kentucky Derby” via The Associated Press — Secretariat is the early 7-2 favorite for this weekend’s virtual Kentucky Derby, an animated race between all 13 Triple Crown winners on the day The Derby would have been held before the coronavirus pandemic postponed it. The virtual Derby will use computer-generated imagery of the 13 horses running the 1 1/4-mile race at Churchill Downs. It will be shown as part of NBC’s three hours of coverage on Saturday. Secretariat got the No. 3 post position in a random draw. He was a two-time Horse of the Year and swept The Derby, Preakness and Belmont, winning the last race by a record 31 lengths, in 1973.

“Netflix is making a comedy from ‘Orange Is the New Black’ creator set in the coronavirus outbreak” via Sonaiya Kelley of the Los Angeles Times — As hundreds of films and TV series around the world have shuttered to help stem the tide of the novel coronavirus, a new Netflix comedy aims to adapt production around quarantine. “Social Distance,” an upcoming anthology series from “Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan, will feature actors filming themselves in their homes while under quarantine. “We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe,” Kohan said in a statement. “We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.”

“Shine on: The return of the light in the St. Marks Lighthouse over Apalachee Bay” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — It’s been 20 years since the beacon of the St. Marks Lighthouse shone over the waters of Apalachee Bay. That all changes Saturday when a lamp behind a replica Fresnel lens is turned on, a move months in the making to now provide hope in a troubling time. “This has been a labor of love and passion not just for me but for all the volunteers working on the restoration and the community,” said St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge Ranger Robin Will. “You see the lighthouse as an icon all across Wakulla County and people need something positive right now.”

“Florida Poly students use technology to turn dance into digital art” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Jamie Davis, an electrical engineering junior at the school, and Matthew Giallourakis, a 2020 master’s graduate, are teaming up with Florida Dance Theater to record dancers’ movements and transpose them into visual art. Davis sewed lightweight biosensors into dancers’ sleeves to measure acceleration, muscle and cardiovascular activity. “We wanted to take the arts and STEM and combine them in this amazing way,” Davis said. “It’s become more than I ever thought it could be.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to our friend, the great Jennifer Green of Liberty Partners of Tallahassee, Ambassador Allan Katz, former U.S. ambassador to Portuga, the brilliant Lori Killinger, Lauren Schenone, as well as Amanda Colon and our friend, political consultant April Schiff. And belated birthday wishes to former Sen. John Legg.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, A.G. Gancarski, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson.