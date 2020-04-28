Connect with us

83 new fatalities, 708 cases confirmed in state's latest COVID-19 report

'We are ready to open': Health experts join Ron DeSantis as reopening nears

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?

As state reworks nursing home COVID-19 data, Gov. DeSantis open to more transparency

Internet crimes investigator says social distancing may help combat digital exploitation of children

83 new fatalities, 708 cases confirmed in state’s latest COVID-19 report

With Tuesday’s update, 1,171 Floridians have died and 32,846 people have contracted the virus.

on

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 83 more Floridians, according to the latest data from state health officials.

Tuesday’s report raised the death toll to 1,171, a sharp spike in the number of daily reported deaths, which was 19 on Monday and 29 the day before. The Department of Health (DOH) also showed 708 new cases, raising the state’s caseload to 32,846, including 860 non-Florida residents.

However the once twice-daily, now daily, reports don’t reflect how many people died on a given day. Rather, the reports show how many people the state confirmed as positive between 10 a.m. snapshots.

Another 212 Floridians were hospitalized with COVID-19 according to DOH, raising the number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 5,222.

Three in five of the state’s COVID-19 cases are concentrated in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which have been ongoing hot spots for the virus during the outbreak. And South Florida represents a growing share of confirmed cases as the influx of new cases in other urban areas slows to a trickle.

In Miami-Dade, DOH reported 11,831 cases and 324 deaths, an increase from 11,570 and 302 respectively. In Broward, the state has confirmed 4,847 cases, up from 4,794 , and 179 deaths, an increase of five over Monday. And in Palm Beach, 2,877 people have tested positive, an increase from 2,763, and an additional 17 Floridians died, pushing the death toll there to 173.

