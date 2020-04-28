Connect with us

Headlines SW Florida

Lee County to fully open beaches Wednesday

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

83 new fatalities, 708 cases confirmed in state's latest COVID-19 report

Corona Economics Headlines

Coronavirus shutdowns 'pointless' and 'criminal', House Speaker José Oliva emails

Corona Economics Headlines

Panel approves plan to lower residential power bills amid COVID-19 crisis

Headlines Tampa Bay

'Rushing might hurt us even more': St. Pete Chamber urges caution in economic reopening

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.28.20
Photo courtesy Lee County Visitor and Convention BUreau.

Headlines

Lee County to fully open beaches Wednesday

It’s the largest jurisdiction yet to left all pandemic-related restrictions on access.

on

Lee County Commissioners will completely reopen local beaches on Wednesday morning. The coastal attractions, a central piece of Lee County’s tourism economy, have been closed since March 19.

Lee County, with a population greater than 770,000 people, will become the Florida jurisdiction with the largest population to completely reopen its beaches. An increasing number of coastal communities have started to allow activity on beaches.

Charlotte and Sarasota counties to the north on Monday started to allow walking and physical activity on the beaches. But lounging is still restricted, and parking lots are not yet open.

To the south, Collier County’s beaches remain closed.

But officials say Lee’s beaches will open as normal, though law enforcement and county park staff will be out in force to enforce social distancing measures.

The Lee County board at an emergency meeting on Tuesday voted to reopen access points at beaches at all county parks, which return to regular hours. For the beaches, that means sunrise to sunset.

County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass now questions if beaches ever should have been closed in the first place.

“I was uncomfortable about it,” he said. “I have trouble telling people how to keep their hygiene and telling them where they can and cannot go.” He questions if restricting access to public lands is even constitutional.

But beaches were closed at the height of spring break, when officials at Lee County had models showing allowing the spread of the coronavirus would overwhelm hospitals with COVID-19 patients.

The move comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis, who issued a stay-at-home order statewide that expires on Thursday, has projected increasing bullishness about a reopening of the state economy.

Lee County never approved a local stay-at-home order but did pass a resolution in support of the Governor’s resolution.

While Lee County hasn’t seen outbreaks like those experienced in South Florida counties Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

But it’s also not that far behind, with 990 who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the most recent data from the Department of Health. That ranks the county seventh out of 67 counties in number of cases.

The county also has experienced 40 deaths, including three announced this morning while the commission met. Only four counties have experienced a higher number of deaths.

The commission decision applies to all county-run beaches, including Captiva. Some popular beaches still fall under municipal jurisdictions. Sanibel has signaled it will follow the county lead, but Fort Myers Beach officials already opened their beaches, but with limited uses and a requirement visitors wear face masks.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State pushes back deadlines for corporate tax returns