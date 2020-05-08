69 COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday, state returns record-low share of new cases

State health officials confirmed the deaths of 69 Floridians identified with COVID-19 in a Friday report from state health officials.

At least 1,669 Floridians have died with the novel coronavirus. Another 371 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours since Thursday’s report, raising the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 39,199, including 1,027 among non-residents.

On Thursday, a record-low 1.89% tests among people who had never tested positive returned positive for the first time. That’s down from around 10% when the state started tracking the metric less than three weeks ago and down from the previous record low of 2.55% on Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has highlighted that as his preferred metric to track the trajectory of the disease as testing becomes more widespread.

The disease has sent 6,929 Floridians to the hospital, including 164 cases reported in Friday’s report issued jointly by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Division of Emergency Management.

Now 665 residents and staff of longterm care facilities, which include nursing homes and assisted living facilities, have died due to complications from COVID-19. As of Friday, 470 facilities have residents or staff currently battling a known infection.

With the majority of the state partially reopened Monday, DeSantis and the DOH are eyeing a continued decline in either the total number of confirmed positive cases or the share of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state’s hot spots in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties did not reopen with the rest of the state.

In Miami-Dade, DOH reported 13,664 total diagnosed cases and 468 deaths, an increase from 13,585 and 454 Friday, respectively. In Broward, the state confirmed 5,688 cases, up from 5,677, and 248 deaths, an additional 18 over Thursday’s count. In Palm Beach, 3,615 people have tested positive, an increase from 3,587, with seven additional deaths, pushing the death toll there to 229.

Orange, Hillsborough, Lee and Duval counties have also long-since crossed 1,000 cases. Patients have been diagnosed in each of the state’s 67 counties.

DeSantis has highlighted Orange County, with 1,478 cases, Hillsborough County, with 1,371, and Duval County, with 1,088, as the state’s examples of growing hot spots that were stamped out. However, Lee County has remained fairly consistent in its number of daily reported cases, surpassing Duval County and approaching Hillsborough County with 1,219 cases total.

DOH has tested 514,017 people with 1,433 awaiting results from department-coordinated labs. However, thousands more likely await results from private labs.