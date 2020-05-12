Annette Taddeo endorses Maureen Porras in HD 105

Sen. Annette Taddeo is endorsing immigration attorney Maureen Porras over her Democratic opponent, Javier Estevez, in House District 105.

Porras and Estevez are competing for the Democratic nod in the open race for HD 105. Current Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez is pursuing a Senate seat.

“Maureen’s story, like so many others in our state, is the epitome of the American dream,” Taddeo said in announcing the endorsement Tuesday.

“She has worked so hard to get where she is today and I know she will bring that ethic and attention to detail to Tallahassee. Maureen knows our community and is ready to put in the work and fight for what District 105 needs.”

Estevez ran in the 2018 general election, losing to Rodriguez by just 417 votes despite being heavily outraised. After refiling to run early this cycle, he’s raised less than $21,000.

Porras has already topped that total — by a narrow margin of about $100 — in her six months as a candidate.

“I am deeply honored to have the support of Senator Taddeo, who has paved the way for many like me to run for office,” Porras added.

“She is a trailblazer and someone who not only cares deeply about our community, but also gets things done through hard work and a commitment to achieve progress. I am so grateful to have her endorsement and I am ready to campaign alongside her so we can flip this seat in November.”

Taddeo has served in the Senate since winning a Special Election for District 40 in 2017.

Porras placed first in a slow fundraising month in April, raising just under $2,900. That topped Estevez, who came in second with around $2,200.

Three GOP candidates — Bibiana Potestad, J. David Borrero and Pedro Barrios — are also battling for a chance to replace Rodriguez, a fellow Republican.

Potestad raised just $1,000 in April, while Borrero added $500 and Barrios nothing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted campaigning, leading to lower fundraising totals throughout the state.

Potestad continues to lead in overall money raised, at $135,000. She has a narrow edge over Borrero in cash on hand. Potestad sits at just under $83,000 and leads Borrero by about $200.

Taddeo’s colleague, Sen. Oscar Braynon II, endorsed Porras when she announced her bid in November. Ruth’s List Florida, an organization that supports pro-choice women candidates, also endorsed Porras.

Estevez has courted support from the LGBTQ Victory Fund and the progressive group Run for Something.

HD 105 covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.