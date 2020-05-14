Orange County surveying residents on coronavirus attitudes

How’s it going, Orange County?

The Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force has launched an Economic Recovery and Consumer Confidence on-line survey to gauge whether residents are comfortable going back out into the community, and what they’re expecting.

Specifically, the survey will measure what it will take to get business running again in Orange County, which like the rest of the state, is in Phase One of Gov. Ron DeSantis coronavirus crisis reopening, with local restrictions or waivers enacted by the county or the various cities, from Orlando to Edgewood.

A task force set up by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will use the results to direct the county’s emergence from the coronavirus economic lock-down.

Launched Wednesday on SurveyMonkey.com, the questionnaire already had been filled out by nearly 3,000 people by late morning Thursday. County officials hope to hear from 10,000 before they wrap it up sometime around the end of the month.

The survey is available in three languages — English, Spanish, and Creole.

The survey begins with a broad question: “How concerned are you about businesses enforcing social distancing guidelines and other proper COVID-19 prevention health protocols (e.g., wearing masks/face coverings)?”

From there, the questionnaire tries to assess how eager people will be to go out to restaurants or stores in the next three or four weeks.

Are people more likely to go into a restaurant or store that requires all employees to wear masks?

What about such a requirement for customers as well?

Would temperature checks of employees make a difference?

What about temperature checks for patrons as well?

The questionnaire also inquires about residents’ general and personal outlook for Orange County’s economic future over the next six to twelve months. Questions inquire about the general economic outlook, expectations for the jobs situation, and consumer prices, and also about what individual respondents already are experiencing.

There are no health-related questions in the survey or about whether people have contracted COVID-19, know someone who has, or fear that they might.